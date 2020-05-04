Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infiniti's Competitor Analysis Solution to Uncover Unmet Market Opportunities for a Medical Device Manufacturer | Read the Complete Success Story to Know How

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005544/en/

Engagement Overview:

The client is a leading player in the US medical device industry. The rising number of medical devices manufacturing companies have drastically increased the level of competition in the market, making sustainability a key challenge for companies. Thus, the client wanted to devise a competitor analysis framework to develop robust marketing strategies that would help them gain a competitive advantage over other market players. Additionally, the medical device manufacturer wanted to profile major competitors in the industry and understand their current marketing initiatives to make the required changes in their business plan.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: Assess the performance and capabilities of their competitors to make better business decisions

Objective 2: Adapt to a fast-evolving marketplace by efficiently catering to the needs of the growing population

Objective 3: Identify long-term savings opportunities and areas for cost reduction to facilitate product design and development

During the COVID-19 crisis, it is critical for companies in the medical device market to take calculative and well-executed measures to ensure business continuity in the long run. Request a free proposal to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help you plan and create comprehensive action plans to navigate the crisis. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach:

The initial phase of the competitor analysis solution involved conducting extensive researches to gain an understanding of the key competitors of the client. The second phase involved categorizing the key competitors of the client based on competition. The next phase included analyzing common marketing patterns and the competitors’ strengths and weaknesses. This helped the medical devices firm to differentiate themselves by offering products and services to fill gaps that their competitors have not addressed. By leveraging market information and data obtained from competitors, a competitor analysis framework was also devised.

Business impact of the competitor analysis solution for the medical device market client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to dynamically fine-tuned their marketing efforts to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

By leveraging Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution, the medical device manufacturer was also able to:

  • Analyze competitors in terms of market penetration and product developments
  • Gain a better understanding of the current market space and build new business strategies
  • Identify profitable markets and offer a differentiated set of products
  • Fill gaps that their competitors have not addressed
  • Understand competitors' future strategies and plans

For an in-depth market analysis on how COVID-19 will impact the medical devices market and data-driven insights to plan your next moves, request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pMGE ENERGY : Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update
BU
01:12pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : Announces Skip 3 Payments Offer for New Homebuyers
PR
01:09pDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 04.05.2020 pbb withdraws forecast for the 2020 financial year
PU
01:09pRyan Insurance Becomes Founding Member of Guided Insurance Solutions
GL
01:08pMYLAN RELEASES "A LEGACY OF IMPACT : 2019 Global Social Responsibility Report"
PR
01:06pVERUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pAFRICAN ENERGY CHAMBER : American and African Oil and Gas Players propose regulatory measures to ensure sustainability in response to covid-19 and beyond
EQ
01:05pOptimum Financial Group reveals excellent results for 2019
GL
01:05pReliability Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial and Operating Results
GL
01:04pMARATHON GOLD : Announces Upsize of its Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Units to C$30 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group