Infiniti's Customer Intelligence Engagement Helped a Smartphone Manufacturing Market Client Achieve 9% Increase in Sales | Request a FREE Proposal for Similar Engagements for Your Business

02/03/2020 | 10:26am EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on customer intelligence engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a smartphone manufacturing market client to optimize their marketing acquisition spend across multiple channels, maximize overall ROI, and achieve 9% increase in sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005553/en/

Infiniti’s Customer Intelligence Engagement Helped a Smartphone Manufacturing Market Client Achieve 9% Increase in Sales (Graphic: Business Wire)

Infiniti’s Customer Intelligence Engagement Helped a Smartphone Manufacturing Market Client Achieve 9% Increase in Sales (Graphic: Business Wire)

Revenue for the smartphone manufacturing industry in the United States is expected to increase over the coming years, due to increasing exports and growing demand for third and fourth-generation (4G) smartphones. In addition, the rapid development of technology, abundant smartphone product portfolio, and competitive prices are expected to increase the demand for smartphones through 2022. However, rapidly changing needs of customers regarding smartphones are making it difficult for smartphone manufacturing firms to design products meeting their customers’ requirements. As such, gathering relevant customer insights and adopting customer-centric business approaches are becoming inevitable for companies in the smartphone manufacturing industry to gain a leading edge.

Want to achieve huge commercial success for your new smartphone in the market? Our customer intelligence solutions can help you to achieve better results from your marketing campaigns by testing their effectiveness on smaller representative audiences. Request a free proposal today.

The Business Challenge: A Europe-based smartphone manufacturing firm noticed a constant decline in their profits from online channels. This was because the company’s marketing team faced challenges in understanding the needs, preferences, values, behavior, and demographics of consumer segments in their focus market. The company, therefore, wanted to target customers across multiple channels through different campaigns and achieve better results from marketing campaigns by testing their effectiveness on smaller representative audiences. In addition, they wanted to optimize the spend across all the channels in order to increase the ROI and customer acquisition rate. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer intelligence solution.

Want to learn more about Infiniti’s customer intelligence solutions and gain an overview of how we help our clients with tailor-made solutions to suit their business needs? RFP for more insights.

The Solution Offered:

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and efficiently utilize their marketing budget, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of customer needs assessment, customer satisfaction, and market intelligence study. The engagement also involved measuring customer propensity to buy smartphones with unique features, gauging customers response to targeted campaigns, measuring brand awareness, and monitoring overall customer satisfaction.

Infiniti’s customer intelligence engagement helped the client to:

  • Optimize marketing acquisition spend by maximizing ROI of all channels
  • Maximize the overall ROI by allocating more budget to channels with higher returns
  • Achieve 20% higher customer conversion across online channels
  • Meet evolving customer needs
  • Achieve better results from marketing campaigns
  • Devise targeted campaigns for the different customer segments and enhance customer acquisition rate
  • Achieve 9% increase in sales

Want to gather detailed insights into this engagement? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with relevant insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
