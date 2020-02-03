Infiniti's Customer Intelligence Engagement Helped a Smartphone Manufacturing Market Client Achieve 9% Increase in Sales | Request a FREE Proposal for Similar Engagements for Your Business

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on customer intelligence engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a smartphone manufacturing market client to optimize their marketing acquisition spend across multiple channels, maximize overall ROI, and achieve 9% increase in sales.

Revenue for the smartphone manufacturing industry in the United States is expected to increase over the coming years, due to increasing exports and growing demand for third and fourth-generation (4G) smartphones. In addition, the rapid development of technology, abundant smartphone product portfolio, and competitive prices are expected to increase the demand for smartphones through 2022. However, rapidly changing needs of customers regarding smartphones are making it difficult for smartphone manufacturing firms to design products meeting their customers’ requirements. As such, gathering relevant customer insights and adopting customer-centric business approaches are becoming inevitable for companies in the smartphone manufacturing industry to gain a leading edge.

The Business Challenge: A Europe-based smartphone manufacturing firm noticed a constant decline in their profits from online channels. This was because the company’s marketing team faced challenges in understanding the needs, preferences, values, behavior, and demographics of consumer segments in their focus market. The company, therefore, wanted to target customers across multiple channels through different campaigns and achieve better results from marketing campaigns by testing their effectiveness on smaller representative audiences. In addition, they wanted to optimize the spend across all the channels in order to increase the ROI and customer acquisition rate. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer intelligence solution.

The Solution Offered:

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and efficiently utilize their marketing budget, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of customer needs assessment, customer satisfaction, and market intelligence study. The engagement also involved measuring customer propensity to buy smartphones with unique features, gauging customers response to targeted campaigns, measuring brand awareness, and monitoring overall customer satisfaction.

Infiniti’s customer intelligence engagement helped the client to:

Optimize marketing acquisition spend by maximizing ROI of all channels

Maximize the overall ROI by allocating more budget to channels with higher returns

Achieve 20% higher customer conversion across online channels

Meet evolving customer needs

Achieve better results from marketing campaigns

Devise targeted campaigns for the different customer segments and enhance customer acquisition rate

Achieve 9% increase in sales

