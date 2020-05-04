Infiniti's Latest Success Story Explains How They Helped an API Manufacturer to Gain 13% Market Share in New Drug Category Using Market Landscape Analysis

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

The client is an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer based out of France. Owing to the increase of high safety standards and scrutiny by the FDA (Food and drug administration authority), the rate of new chemical entities declined rapidly. This delayed drug launches for the client. Also, with R&D and certification processes becoming longer and more complicated, the client faced difficulties in getting approval for their new drugs. As such, the company witnessed a steady decline in its sales rate for two consecutive years. They wanted to overcome these pressures and cover-up for the lost sales. To do so, they wanted to thoroughly analyze the market landscape and identify investment opportunities.

Other key objectives of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market client were:

Objective 1: Control the repacking and relabeling of active pharmaceutical ingredients

Objective 2: Tackle the rising raw material prices and environmental costs

Objective 3: Understand key market penetration success factors

Our Approach:

As a part of the market landscape assessment, detailed secondary research was conducted. This involved gathering insights from industry reports, publications, discussion boards, journals, magazines, news, and other open sources. Also, our primary research involved conducting 120-130 semi-structured telephone interviews with research specialists, analysts, and other market stakeholders.

The next phase involved mapping and prioritization of technologies and opportunity identification. This involved an in-depth analysis of qualified opportunities to deduce the optimal set of opportunities that are most attractive and best fit the client’s strategic imperative. Also, a detailed addressable market analysis of each down-selected best-fit opportunity in terms of market attractiveness, competitive factors and end-user preferences was conducted.

Business impact of the market landscape analysis for the active pharmaceutical ingredients market client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to gain 13% market share in its new drug category within one year, generating $4.8 million in savings.

By leveraging Infiniti’s market landscape analysis solution, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market client was also able to:

Analyze the industry with respect to market metrics and forecast its growth

Gather insights on the regulatory and competitive environment in the active pharmaceutical ingredients industry

Identify challenges associated with obtaining drug approvals from the FDA

Take strategic initiatives to get drug approvals faster

Adopt contingency plans

