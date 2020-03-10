Infiniti's Market Intelligence Engagement Helped a Mining Chemicals Supplier Enhance Profit Margins by 44% | RFP for Similar Engagements for Your Business

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for a mining chemicals supplier. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by a mining chemicals market client, the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve their key objectives, and the business impact of the engagement.

A mining chemicals supplier based out of Europe encountered significant losses due to overproduction and drop in product demand. The client also faced difficulties in competing with low-cost manufacturers owing to intensifying global competition. To cover up for the losses, they wanted to pursue digitalization projects and achieve performance improvements. In addition, they wanted to gain a detailed overview of the changing market scenarios in Europe and build digital implementation roadmap. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence engagement.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market intelligence engagement, competitive benchmarking analysis, and demand management study. The engagement also involved identifying emerging technologies and exploring new digitalized business models.

Business impact of the market intelligence engagement for the mining chemicals market client:

Integrated digital technologies and boosted operational efficiency

Extracted more mineral content from low-grade mineral ores

Achieved performance improvement

Assessed and tracked market risks constantly

Achieved cost reduction in production processes

Created digital implementation roadmap and pursued digitalization projects

Enhanced profit margins by 44% in a year

