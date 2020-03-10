Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infiniti's Market Intelligence Engagement Helped a Mining Chemicals Supplier Enhance Profit Margins by 44% | RFP for Similar Engagements for Your Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:04am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for a mining chemicals supplier. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by a mining chemicals market client, the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve their key objectives, and the business impact of the engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005526/en/

A mining chemicals supplier based out of Europe encountered significant losses due to overproduction and drop in product demand. The client also faced difficulties in competing with low-cost manufacturers owing to intensifying global competition. To cover up for the losses, they wanted to pursue digitalization projects and achieve performance improvements. In addition, they wanted to gain a detailed overview of the changing market scenarios in Europe and build digital implementation roadmap. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence engagement.

With the mining chemicals market evolving rapidly, businesses must constantly assess market changes and identify new initiatives undertaken by competitors. Our market intelligence engagement can help you achieve these strategic objectives. RFP for more insights.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market intelligence engagement, competitive benchmarking analysis, and demand management study. The engagement also involved identifying emerging technologies and exploring new digitalized business models.

Business impact of the market intelligence engagement for the mining chemicals market client:

  • Integrated digital technologies and boosted operational efficiency
  • Extracted more mineral content from low-grade mineral ores
  • Achieved performance improvement
  • Assessed and tracked market risks constantly
  • Achieved cost reduction in production processes
  • Created digital implementation roadmap and pursued digitalization projects
  • Enhanced profit margins by 44% in a year

You may also like to read some of our recent market intelligence success stories:

Want more insights into our services for companies in the mining chemicals market? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson
PU
11:19aPHOENIX : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
11:19aBANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities. Download PDF.
PU
11:18aIceland Foods' 'long-term greedy' founders may seek bigger stake
RE
11:18aKRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18aWELLS FARGO MPANY : to Invest in African American Minority Depository Institutions
BU
11:17aFormer Disney, IMAX Exec Brenek Introduces MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ and Assembles Executive Team from Top Cinema, Studio and Tech Companies
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aCuretis N.V. Updates on OpGen, Inc. Special Shareholders' Meeting Held on March 10, 2020
GL
11:16aCloverleaf Analytics and Streff Insurance Services Announce Partnership
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group