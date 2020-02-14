Log in
Infiniti's Market Monitoring Solution Helped a Cell Therapy Market Client Transform Next-Gen Therapy Supply Chains Into Patient Connected Value Chains | RFP For Similar Engagements

02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market monitoring solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a cell therapy market client secure patient access for cell and gene therapies, transform next-gen therapy supply chains into patient connected value chains, and maintain an efficient treatment network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005250/en/

Infiniti’s Market Monitoring Solution Helped a Cell Therapy Market Client Transform Next-Gen Therapy Supply Chains into Patient Connected Value Chains (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past few years, the cell therapy market has gained immense popularity globally owing to the advent of techniques like stem cell therapy, CAR-T cell therapy, and cord blood cell therapy. In addition, the cell therapy market is likely to benefit from the introduction of new cell types, offering companies huge business opportunities to reinforce their position in the global market. However, increasing enforcement of regulations and disruptive technologies are increasing challenges for companies operating in the cell therapy market. In order to address these pressing concerns, companies in the cell therapy market are need to take strategic approaches and tackle challenges coming their way.

We combine our deep industry knowledge and specialized solutions to deliver actionable insights that can lead to greater patient engagement and higher-quality care. Request a free proposal.

The Business Challenge:

A cell therapy market client, based out of Sweden, faced challenges in securing patient access and establishing appropriate reimbursement mechanisms. Also, the client focused on traditional supply chain management techniques. However, traditional supply chain management techniques did not help them create patient value in emerging therapy value chains. In addition, preparing sites to initiate therapy and managing site training and ongoing certification were challenging for the client. The client, therefore, wanted to take initiatives to address these rising challenges. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring solution.

We have executed around 30+ cell therapy projects by leveraging our end-to-end capabilities and global footprint across the value chain. Contact us today.

The Solution Offered:

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of technology assessment, market potential, marketing strategy, and market forecast study. The engagement also involved conducting secondary research of the cell therapy market and validating gathered data.

Infiniti’s market monitoring solution helped the client to:

  • Establish appropriate reimbursement mechanisms
  • Manage site training
  • Secure patient access
  • Revamp supply chain initiatives
  • Achieve greater patient access and engagement
  • Transform next-gen therapy supply chains into patient connected value chains
  • Maintain an efficient treatment network

Want to gather detailed insights into this engagement? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with relevant insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
