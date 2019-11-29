Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infiniti's Market Research Engagement Helped a Retail Banking Industry Client Enhance Market Share by 31% | Read the Complete Success Story for Comprehensive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 02:05pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market research engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a retail banking industry client to devise targeted service offerings for their customers and enhance market share by 31%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005260/en/

Infiniti’s Market Research Engagement Helped a Retail Banking Industry Client Enhance Market Share by 31%

Infiniti’s Market Research Engagement Helped a Retail Banking Industry Client Enhance Market Share by 31%

Today’s hyper-competitive marketplace demands businesses to keep a keen watch on the changing market trends and tailor product and service offerings for customers. Also, there’s immense pressure to improve profitability and customer experience. Infiniti’s market research engagement can help businesses to assess market conditions for business expansion, analyze the competition for better strategic planning, and keep up with evolving industry developments.

Are you facing difficulties in keeping up with rapidly evolving business models in your industry? Our market research experts can help you to gather reliable market and competitive insights. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a retail banking company in the United States. Rising competitive pressure, evolving regulatory changes, and customer experience management hurdles increased challenges for the company. The client, therefore, wanted to gain a better understanding of the market landscape by analyzing factors including industry developments, market challenges, investment environment, and marketing channels. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research engagement.

Our custom market research solutions can help you to gather data-driven insights into a new or existing market. Contact us to leverage our market research solution.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach that included competitive intelligence study, customer intelligence engagement, market intelligence study, and market trend analysis.

The insights obtained from Infiniti’s market research engagement helped the client to analyze market changes and understand entire customer lifecycle. They were also able to identify potential risks in the US retail banking sector and take proactive approaches to tackle them. Besides, the client was able to personalize service offerings for their customers and increase customer satisfaction rate. Within one year of leveraging our market research engagement, the client was able to enhance market share by 31%.

Infiniti’s market research engagement helped the client to:

  • Eliminate cyber-threats by building a more advanced information security system
  • Drive better customer experience and reduce customer churn rate
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market research engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s market research engagement offered predictive insights on:

  • Optimizing business processes and reducing costs
  • Adapting to the fast-changing marketplace
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Enhancing Market Share by 31% for a Retail Banking Industry Client – Market Research Study

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pTINKERINE STUDIOS : Quarter 3 2019 Financial Results
AQ
03:48pARDAGH S A : Form Type 6-K
PU
03:46pOrbite Provides Corporate Update
AQ
03:46pSpero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
03:45pWheat, Corn Futures Gain After Export Sales
DJ
03:44pABCOURT MINES : Rapporte un Profit Net Ajuste de 900k$ pour le 1er Trimestre 2020
AQ
03:39pABCOURT MINES : Reports an Adjusted Net Profit of $900k for the First Quarter 2020
AQ
03:32pHV BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03:31pBGNE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. – BGNE
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
3OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
5ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group