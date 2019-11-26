Log in
Infiniti's Product Segmentation Analysis Helped a Paints and Coatings Company Boost Sales by 23% | Read the Complete Success Story to Gain In-Depth Insights

11/26/2019 | 02:03pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest product segmentation analysis for a paints and coatings company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s product segmentation analysis helped a paints and coatings company based out of the US to evaluate different market segments and devise a targeted marketing approach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005611/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

  • Increasing overall market share in the US
  • Decreasing production and supply chain costs
  • Devising a sound sales and marketing strategy
  • Identifying the right set of customers

Recent studies show that segmented marketing campaigns generate an average of 76% increase in revenue. Our experts can help you to effectively segment your customers and personalize marketing campaigns for them. Request a free proposal today.

Infiniti’s product segmentation analysis comprised of:

  • Market research study to analyze the US paints and coatings market trends and developments
  • Customer needs study to understand the needs and requirements of customers in the target market
  • Marketing and sales strategy to devise targeted marketing strategies for different customer segments
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our product segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts.

Which features of your products appeal most to your customers? Our product segmentation analysis can help you identify customers’ needs and improve product offerings. Contact us to leverage our product segmentation analysis.

The product segmentation analysis helped the paints and coatings company to:

  • Lower production costs and improve sales
  • Streamline sales and marketing strategy
  • Better allocate marketing budget
  • Increase sales and profit margins
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
