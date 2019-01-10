Infinitum Electric : Secures $1.8 Million in Series A Financing to Bring Transformational Electric Motor Technology to Market

Infinitum
Electric, developer of ultra high-efficiency, durable, lightweight
and cost-effective electric motors, built with patented printed circuit
board (PCB) stator technology and integrated control systems, has closed
a $1.8 million Series A round of financing, led by Cottonwood
Technology Fund (CTF). To date, Infinitum has received a total of
$2.7 million in funding, and plans to leverage the new financing to
launch an HVAC-specific, fully-integrated motor. Infinitum will also use
the new funding to increase research and development efforts for
applications in the Electric Vehicle and Oil and Gas markets.
Infinitum Electric's Fully-Integrated 5HP Motor for HVAC Applications (Photo: Business Wire)
CTF invests in some of the most disruptive high tech and hard science
technology in the world. According to Dave Blivin, Managing Director at
CTF, “Infinitum Electric has developed a clearly disruptive approach to
an industry and technology that has largely remained unchanged for
decades. It’s exciting to join the effort and support their success in
blazing a new trail in the electric motor industry. The timing could not
be better given the conversion to electric motors across many
industries, in particular transportation and hydraulics. More power,
less weight and smaller form factor is a great value proposition to be
selling in the current market.”
Infinitum Electric’s disruptive PCB stator technology and control
systems, with five patents and eleven patents pending, provide unrivaled
performance in the electric motor industry with a cost advantage over
traditional motors. Infinitum works with global motor and generator
manufacturers and other industrial OEMs to customize its technology for
specific applications and market segments. Infinitum will initially
focus on air moving applications in the HVAC industry, with partnerships
with some of the industry’s biggest players currently underway. The
company will showcase its HVAC technology at the AHR
EXPO in Atlanta next week, at booth
number C7934b. Expansion into Electric Vehicle and Oil and Gas
segments are next in line for Infinitum.
“Our patented circuit board stator is what sets us apart and positions
us well for success, not just in the HVAC space, but for a variety of
applications,” said Ben Schuler, CEO, Infinitum Electric. “Our motor
technology provides superior advantages for companies looking for
improved performance. The electric motor market is a $150 billion
industry annually, over a century old, and many markets within the
industry are trying to consume and create power more efficiently. Some
markets, like Electric Vehicles, are in the process of electrifying
completely.”
Infinitum’s electric motor efficiency exceeds IE5 efficiency, what the
industry today considers to be the highest efficiency class. In
addition, the customizable design of Infinitum motors and generators
allows for greater optimization than any other electric motor, resulting
in up to 25 percent lower costs, up to 60 percent less weight, superior
durability and enhanced IoT connectivity.
About Infinitum Electric
Infinitum Electric was born in 2016 by founders with decades of
experience and a deep understanding of how electrification will impact
the world. Infinitum Electric’s mission is to disrupt the way electric
machines consume and create electricity. The company’s patented PCB
stator technology forever changes the electric landscape, allowing for
light weight, lower cost electric motors and generators with
unparalleled efficiency and durability.
About Cottonwood Technology Fund
CTF is a seed and early-stage technology commercialization fund with
offices in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Enschede, the Netherlands. It
invests in founding stage technology-related (particularly telecom,
chemistry/material sciences, photonics, biosciences, robotics and new
energy) businesses originating throughout the Southwest region of the US
and also in Northern Europe. Visit www.cottonwoodtechnologyfund.com
for more information.
