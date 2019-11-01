Log in
Infinity Festival's Day One Programming Kicks Off Friday November 8th

11/01/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Hollywood, CA, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Infinity Festival kicks off their first full day of programming on Friday, November 8th showcased across Goya Studios and the Dream Hotel.  The Infinity Festival features exclusive keynote speakers across the technology industry, film screenings and exhibitions that highlight new ways to tell stories from November 7-9.

The most influential leaders from the media, entertainment and technology industries will take over the Goya Studios for a full day of panels and discussions about the impact of new virtual reality technology on Hollywood. At “Coming Together for Vader Immortal: From Silicon to Saber,”  Vikki Dobbs Beck, Executive in Charge of ILMxLAB, will discuss the creative process and technology utilized in producing this Star Wars virtual reality series, and it will illustrate how virtual reality technology is creating new markets throughout the entertainment and technology industries. 

“The ever evolving technology landscape has allowed storytellers to find new and unique ways to create compelling viewer experiences,” said Nick Urbom and Mark Lieber, Infinity Festival Founders. “The talented creators of Vader Immortal have taken the Star Wars character to a new height in their VR series and established an exciting way to experience the iconic franchise. We are happy to have them as a part of the Infinity Festival talking about their production process so that others can learn from the best in the industry about how to use VR in their projects.”

At Goya Studios, festival goers will also be encouraged to attend the keynote event featuring Rob Legato, a VFX veteran, who has garnered multiple Academy Awards® for his work on Titanic (1997), Hugo (2011), and The Jungle Book (2016) and most recently provided the visual effects in The Lion King (2019). He will also participate in “The The Making of Modern Movies – How Pre is the New Post” event along with Glenn Derry, (VFX Avatar (2009) and The Jungle Book (2016), and Ben Grossman, (VFX  Hugo (2011), for which he won an Academy Award. 

Attendees will get the opportunity to screen three new exclusive animation shorts from Pixar’s SparkShorts program. Pixar introduced this program to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques and experiment with new production styles. Kitbull: An unlikely connection between to creatures (Rosana Sullivan), Smash and Grab:Two robots that risk everything for freedom (Brian Larsen), and Purl: An earnest ball of yarn (Kristen Lester) are highly innovative short animations unlike anything that Pixar has done before, making this a must-see event of the weekend. 

Political analyst and campaign consultant Doug Schoen along with publisher Judith Regan, best  known for her 2006 interview with O.J. Simpson, will be speaking at the Main Stage for the “The Use and Abuse of Technology in Politics: Impeachment, Fake News, Election Hacking & Beyond” panel. 

At the Dream Hotel, guests will be able to attend the professional conference, “How Blockchain Will Save Hollywood,” with a keynote by industry luminary, Michael Terpin. Infinity Festival speakers will introduce new revenue models and innovative promotional and marketing tactics as well as illustrate how blockchain technology will lead the technical transition throughout the industry, showcasing Blockchain platforms and execution. 

For a full list of programming, please visit https://www.infinityfestival.com/schedule 

For more information about IF, including ticket information, please go to https://www.infinityfestival.com/tickets.

About Infinity Festival 

The 2019 Infinity Festival, celebrating "Story Advanced by Technology" is now headed into its second year and will be taking place this November 7 - 9th at Goya Studios in Hollywood. RYOT is the returning Title sponsor, and this year’s festival is Presented by Mastercard and Co-Presented by HP with Producer sponsors: AWS, Dolby, Intel, Lenovo, The Third Floor and Qualcomm. Los Angeles Times and OUTFRONT Media are the Presenting Media Partners with additional Media Partners, IGN, Mashable and KPCC. Medienboard and SilverDraft are Silver Sponsors. Infinity Festival, with offices based at Phase Two, includes conferencing, exhibitions, screenings, VIP networking and awards.

This year’s keynote speaker is 3-time Oscar-winner, Visual Effects Supervisor, Rob Legato.

Festival tickets are available from SquadUP: https://www.infinityfestival.com/tickets

Additional information is available online: https://www.infinityfestival.com

#  #  #

Amy Prenner

Senior Vice President – National Publicity

Allied Global Marketing

(323) 330-7632

aprenner@alliedglobalmarketing.com







public Distribution

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
