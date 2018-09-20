Infinity Film Festival In Beverly Hills To Feature Presenting Sponsor Unreal Engine And Opening Keynote Speaker Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB Executive In Charge

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infinity Film Festival™ in Beverly Hills, presented by Epic Games' Unreal Engine, is set to take place this November 1 – 4, 2018. The festival will have an emerging-tech focus, including: Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented & Virtual Reality. New directions for traditional forms of content will include: Features, Episodic, Digital-First and more. Programming will include more than 75 hours of screenings, 30 technology exhibitions and over 100 industry-leading speakers from Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach with networking opportunities and gala evening events. Epic will also host the IFF Tech Lab™ with Unreal Engine training for film and virtual production. Programming advisors include over 80 members from leading studios, talent agencies and technology companies.

Festival organizers also announced their opening keynote speaker, Vicki Dobbs Beck, Executive in Charge at ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's award-winning immersive entertainment division, and board member for the Infinity Film Festival. "ILMxLAB is thrilled to present at the Infinity Film Festival in Beverly Hills. We look forward to sharing insights as to how emerging technologies such as Virtual and Augmented Reality offer opportunities to 'Step Inside Our Stories' by bringing worlds to life and establishing deep and intimate connections to characters," said Dobbs Beck.

In addition to the varied formats being showcased at IFF, a partnership to present leading short-form content has been formed with Audience Awards, now in its fifth year. "With our focus on impact, innovation and diversity in short-form filmmaking, we see Infinity Film Festival in Beverly Hills as a natural partner to strengthen the ability for our award-winning filmmakers to continue positively changing the world," said Audience Awards Founder and CEO, Paige Williams.

Festival submissions are underway for the IFF Monolith Awards™ for content and technology, which celebrate unique contributions to "story advanced by technology." Submissions may still be entered for consideration in all forms of technology and media in entertainment, industrial, medical and more. Awards categories include use of either CGI, Performance Capture or Real-Time Graphics Engine in Film/TV/Digital; immersive AR or VR Technology in Storytelling and more. The final festival deadline for entries is September 28, 2018 and can be submitted online: https://filmfreeway.com/iffestival.

IFF Monolith Awards™ for technology will be selected by a distinguished committee, chaired by Hanno Basse, CTO, 20th Century Fox, and committee members, including: Vicky Colf, CTO, Warner Bros. Entertainment.; Joanne Kim, VP & Head of Production/Post Production, Legendary Pictures; Poppy Crum, Chief Scientist, Dolby; and Spencer Stephens, Principle, techXmedia and former CTO at Sony Pictures Entertainment. Awards will be presented during the festival.

To support the festival theme of "story advanced by technology," Epic will present classes on filmmaking and virtual production with Unreal Engine in the IFF Tech Lab™.

"Unreal Engine technology has been used in film and television production for years and now it's being used to achieve final imagery in real time, signaling a momentous shift in workflow," said Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri. "The Infinity Film Festival presents a timely opportunity for us to provide training to help cinematic and visual effects professionals unlock all of the creative possibilities with Unreal Engine."

About Infinity Film Festival

Infinity Film Festival in Beverly Hills celebrates story advanced by technology and invites participants to experience unique moments in time in the entertainment capital of the world. Festival blockchain integrations will be providing responsive, transparent and clear value exchanges between innovators, creators, fans and brands. Programming has an emerging-technology focus, with events bringing together creative, business and tech icons from Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach. The festival is inspired by the seemingly infinite possibilities currently being realized in content and technology. The event's venues include the Paley Center for Media, the Writers Guild Theater, Laemmle's Music Hall and RealD Theater.

Joining presenting sponsors Epic Games and Unreal Engine is co-presenting sponsor D-BOX Technologies Inc.; Tech in Art & Museums presented by Sotheby's; Blockchain sponsor Greenfence; and premiere sponsors RealD, Nvidia, ILMxLAB, Immersion, The Third Floor, VCI Event Technology and RYFF. Hilton & Hyland is the official luxury real estate sponsor; IFF Student Lab™ is presented by Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts and UT Austin; Sixty Beverly Hills Hotel is the hospitality sponsor and Phase Two is the official IFF headquarters.

Additional information is available online: https://InfinityFilmFestival.com

Infinity Film Festival Media Kit available here: https://www.infinityfilmfestival.com/media

