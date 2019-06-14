Infinity Financial : Issue of Convertible Securities / Issue of Shares under a General Mandate

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1152)

ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that on 14 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber, pursuant to which the Subscriber has agreed to subscribe, and the Company has agreed to issue the Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$35,000,000.

Upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds at the Conversion Price of HK$0.1783 per Conversion Share (subject to adjustments), a total of 196,298,373 Conversion Shares will be issued, representing approximately 19.99% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and approximately 16.66% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares. The Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate.

The gross proceeds and net proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds will be HK$35,000,000 and approximately HK$35 million respectively. The Group intends to use all the net proceeds for the repayment of shareholder's loan.

The Subscription and the issue of Conversion Shares under the General Mandate are not subject to Shareholders' approval. No application will be made for the listing of the Convertible Bonds on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange. An application will be made by the Company to the Listing Committee for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares.

As the Subscription Agreement is subject to the conditions precedent therein and therefore may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.