Infinity Financial : Issue of Convertible Securities / Issue of Shares under a General Mandate
06/14/2019 | 11:19am EDT
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1152)
ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS
The Board is pleased to announce that on 14 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber, pursuant to which the Subscriber has agreed to subscribe, and the Company has agreed to issue the Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$35,000,000.
Upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds at the Conversion Price of HK$0.1783 per Conversion Share (subject to adjustments), a total of 196,298,373 Conversion Shares will be issued, representing approximately 19.99% of the existing issued share capital of the Company and approximately 16.66% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares. The Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate.
The gross proceeds and net proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds will be HK$35,000,000 and approximately HK$35 million respectively. The Group intends to use all the net proceeds for the repayment of shareholder's loan.
The Subscription and the issue of Conversion Shares under the General Mandate are not subject to Shareholders' approval. No application will be made for the listing of the Convertible Bonds on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange. An application will be made by the Company to the Listing Committee for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares.
As the Subscription Agreement is subject to the conditions precedent therein and therefore may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT
On 14 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber.
Date
14 June 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties
-
The Company as issuer; and
-
The Subscriber as subscriber.
Conditions Precedent
The Subscriber shall only be under obligation to subscribe and pay for the Convertible Bonds at Bond Selling Price on the Closing Date if:
-
the Stock Exchange having granted the listing of and permission to deal in the Conversion Shares with respect to the Convertible Bonds on the Stock Exchange;
-
the warranties made by the Company not having been breached and remaining true and accurate in all material respects and not misleading in any material respect as at Closing Date;
-
There being no event existing or having occurred and no condition being in existence which would (had the Convertible Bonds already been issued) constitute an event of default and no event or act having occurred which, with the giving of any required notice or any required lapse of time or both, would (had the Convertible Bonds already been issued) constitute an event of default; and
-
there being no material breach of the Subscriber's warranties under the Subscription Agreement; such warranties not being misleading or untrue in any material respects; and the Subscriber has not committed any material breach of the Subscription Agreement,
provided, however, that the Subscriber may waive satisfaction of items (b) and (c) of the conditions specified above. The Company shall use its reasonable endeavours to fulfil the above conditions.
If any of the conditions precedent shall not have been fulfilled or waived (to the extent permitted) prior to the Long Stop Date, the Subscription Agreement shall terminate and cease to be of effect except those obligations or rights of any of the Parties which have accrued prior to such termination.
Closing Date
Subject to the conditions precedent of the Subscription Agreement, the closing of the issue of the Convertible Bonds shall take place on the Closing Date, whereupon the Company shall deliver the bond certificate(s), duly sealed by the Company to the Subscriber.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS
Principal terms of the Convertible Bonds are set out as follows:
Issuer:
|
The Company
|
Subscriber:
|
Great River Capital Limited
|
Interest:
|
Each Convertible Bond will bear interest at the rate of 3% per annum from
|
|
the Issue Date.
|
Maturity date:
|
The third anniversary of the Issue Date.
|
Conversion price:
|
HK$0.1783 per Conversion Share, subject to adjustment(s) upon occurrence
|
|
of certain events as summarised in the paragraph headed ''ADJUSTMENTS
|
|
TO THE CONVERSION PRICE'' below and shall not be less than the par
|
|
value of a Share.
|
|
The Conversion Price represents:
|
|
(i) a discount of approximately 2.57% to the closing price of HK$0.183 per
|
|
Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Subscription
|
|
Agreement; and
|
|
(ii) a discount of approximately 6.26% to the average closing price of
|
|
approximately HK$0.1902 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for
|
|
the five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the
|
|
Subscription Agreement.
|
|
The Conversion Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between
|
|
the Company and the Subscriber with reference to the current market
|
|
sentiment and the prevailing market prices of the Shares as quoted on the
|
|
Stock Exchange.
|
Conversion Period:
|
Any time after the date of issue of the Convertible Bonds until the Maturity
|
|
Date
|
Conversion Shares:
|
Based on the initial Conversion Price, a maximum number of 196,298,373
|
|
Conversion Shares may fall to be allotted and issued upon exercise by the
|
|
holder of the Bondholders of the Conversion Shares attaching to the
|
|
Convertible Bonds in full.
|
Repayment:
|
The outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds, unless previously
|
|
converted into Shares in accordance with the terms of the Convertible, shall
|
|
be repaid subject to and in accordance with the terms of the Convertible
|
|
Bonds on the Maturity Date at 100% of the outstanding principal amount of
|
|
the Convertible Bonds.
|
Status:
|
The Convertible Bonds shall, on issue, constitute direct, unconditional,
|
|
unsubordinated, unsecured obligations of the Company and shall at all times
|
|
rank at least equally with all its other present and future unsubordinated and
|
|
unsecured obligations.
|
Transferability:
|
The Convertible Bonds are transferrable.
|
Conversion Rights:
|
The Bondholders have the right to convert any of their Bonds into Shares at
|
|
any time during the Conversion Period.
|
Events of Default:
|
If any of the events specified below occurs, any Bondholder may give notice
|
|
to the Company that the Convertible Bonds held by such Bondholder are
|
|
immediately due and payable, whereupon they shall become immediately due
|
|
and
|
payable in the amounts which would otherwise be due on the Maturity
|
|
Date:
|
|
(i)
|
a default is made for more than 7 calendar days in the payment of the
|
|
|
principal or interest under the Convertible Bonds;
|
|
(ii)
|
a default is made by the Company in the performance or observance of
|
|
|
any covenant, condition or provision of the Convertible Bonds and on its
|
|
|
part to be performed or observed (other than the covenant to pay the
|
|
|
principal and interest payable under the Convertible Bond) and such
|
|
|
default continues for the period of 15 calendar days next following the
|
|
|
service by a Bondholders or on the Company a notice requiring such
|
|
|
default to be remedied;
(iii) a resolution is passed or an order of a court of competent jurisdiction is made that the Company be wound up or dissolved otherwise than for the purposes of or pursuant to and followed by a consolidation, amalgamation, merger or reconstruction the terms of which shall have previously been approved in writing by Bondholders together, holding at least 75% of the then outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds;
|
|
(iv)
|
proceedings shall have been initiated against the Company or any
|
|
|
material subsidiary under any applicable bankruptcy, reorganisation or
|
|
|
insolvency law and such proceedings shall not have been discharged or
|
|
|
stayed within a period of 60 calendar days;
|
|
(v)
|
any event occurs which has an analogous effect to any of the events
|
|
|
referred to in paragraphs (i) to (iv) above;
|
|
(vi)
|
the listing of the Shares is withdrawn from the Stock Exchange; and
|
|
(vii) trading of the Shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange is
|
|
|
suspended for a consecutive period of more than 30 trading days.
|
Voting:
|
A Bondholder will not be entitled to receive notices of, attend or vote at any
|
|
meetings of the Company by reason only of being Bondholders.
|
Listing:
|
No application will be made for the listing of the Convertible Bonds on the
|
|
Stock Exchange or any other exchange.
ADJUSTMENTS TO THE CONVERSION PRICE
The initial Conversion Price will be subject to adjustment if any following event arises:
-
an alteration to the nominal value of issued Share as a result of consolidation or subdivision;
-
capitalisation of profits or reserves of the Company;
-
a capital distribution being made by the Company, except where the Conversion Price falls to be adjusted under (ii) above or falls within (ii) but no adjustment falls to be made);
-
issue of new Shares to all or substantially all existing Shareholders as a class by way of rights, or issue or grant to all or substantially all existing Shareholders as a class, by way of rights, of options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for or purchase any Shares, in each case at a price per Share which is less than 90% of the average of the closing prices quoted by the Stock Exchange for one Share for the 60 consecutive trading days ending on the trading day immediately preceding the date of the announcement of the terms of such issue or grant (''Current Market Price'');
-
issue of any securities (other than Shares or options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for or purchase Shares) to all or substantially all Shareholders as a class, by way of rights, or grant to all or substantially all Shareholders as a class by way of rights, of any options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for or purchase, any securities (other than Shares or options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for or purchase Shares);
