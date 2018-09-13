Log in
InfinityQS’ Newest Whitepaper Highlights Unexpected Benefits of Statistical Process Control

09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announces the availability of its newest whitepaper, “The 5 Key Benefits of Statistical Process Control.” Effective Statistical Process Control (SPC) practices go well beyond just using control charts. In this whitepaper, InfinityQS outlines how elevating SPC beyond the shop floor and implementing affordable, advanced technologies to leverage data enables companies to make extensive, high-level improvements across operations and boost business performance.

“The 5 Key Benefits of Statistical Product Control” reveals the significant improvements companies can experience by implementing SPC practices across operations:

  • Instantaneous operator feedback with actionable information
  • Enhanced problem-solving abilities
  • Product consistency now and over time
  • Lower costs of quality
  • Opportunities for company-wide improvements

Doug Fair, Chief Operating Officer, InfinityQS, said, “One of the biggest mistakes organizations make is restricting the use of SPC to the shop floor. By implementing SPC practices across the company—from the shop floor to the executive level—manufacturers can identify opportunities to directly and significantly impact a company’s bottom line, while driving unprecedented return on their technology investment.”

InfinityQS helps manufacturers apply SPC methodologies across operations to achieve global transformation. With its award-winning and affordable Quality Intelligence platform, Enact™, the SPC experts can help quality professionals, managers, and engineers attain the “big picture of quality,” driving substantial and lasting improvements across all plants and into the supply chain.

To download InfinityQS’ whitepaper, “The 5 Key Benefits of Statistical Product Control,” visit: https://www.infinityqs.com/connect/white-papers/5-key-benefits-of-statistical-process-control

About InfinityQS International, Inc.
InfinityQS® International, Inc. is the global authority on data-driven manufacturing quality. The company’s Quality Intelligence solutions—Enact™ and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom, enabling manufacturers to re-imagine quality and transform it from a problem into a competitive advantage. Powered by centralized statistical process control (SPC) analytics, InfinityQS solutions provide operational insight to enable global manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease costs and risk; maintain or improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C., with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS was founded in 1989 and now services more than 2,500 clients—from the smallest to the world’s leading manufacturers—including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.

Media Contact:
Liz Palm
DPR Group, Inc.
(240) 686-1000
epalm@dprgroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
