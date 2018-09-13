InfinityQS’ Newest Whitepaper Highlights Unexpected Benefits of Statistical Process Control

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQS® International, Inc. ( InfinityQS ), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announces the availability of its newest whitepaper, “ The 5 Key Benefits of Statistical Process Control .” Effective Statistical Process Control (SPC) practices go well beyond just using control charts. In this whitepaper, InfinityQS outlines how elevating SPC beyond the shop floor and implementing affordable, advanced technologies to leverage data enables companies to make extensive, high-level improvements across operations and boost business performance.



“The 5 Key Benefits of Statistical Product Control” reveals the significant improvements companies can experience by implementing SPC practices across operations:

Instantaneous operator feedback with actionable information

Enhanced problem-solving abilities

Product consistency now and over time

Lower costs of quality

Opportunities for company-wide improvements

Doug Fair, Chief Operating Officer, InfinityQS, said, “One of the biggest mistakes organizations make is restricting the use of SPC to the shop floor. By implementing SPC practices across the company—from the shop floor to the executive level—manufacturers can identify opportunities to directly and significantly impact a company’s bottom line, while driving unprecedented return on their technology investment.”

InfinityQS helps manufacturers apply SPC methodologies across operations to achieve global transformation. With its award-winning and affordable Quality Intelligence platform, Enact™ , the SPC experts can help quality professionals, managers, and engineers attain the “big picture of quality,” driving substantial and lasting improvements across all plants and into the supply chain.

To download InfinityQS’ whitepaper, “The 5 Key Benefits of Statistical Product Control,” visit: https://www.infinityqs.com/connect/white-papers/5-key-benefits-of-statistical-process-control

