|
Inflation Expectations Survey Report - May 2020
07/31/2020 | 02:12pm EDT
Survey of Businesses' Inflation
Expectations
May 2020
SECTOR ANALYSIS DEPARTMENT RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC PROGRAMMING DIVISION
Inflation Expectations Survey
The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) undertakes surveys of businesses on behalf of the Bank of Jamaica to ascertain the expectations of these economic agents about variables which are likely to have an impact on inflation in the near-term. In this regard, the survey captures the perception of Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors and Financial Controllers about the future movement of prices, current and future business conditions and the expected rate of increase in wages/salaries. These responses assist the Central Bank in charting future policy decisions. The most recent survey was conducted between 01 of March 2020 and the 30 of May 2020 and had 284 respondents. Below are highlights from that survey.
Figure 1: Inflation Expectations
If you expect inflation, what do you expect the rate of inflation to be for the current calendar year and
over the next 12 months?"
Figure 2: Expected Annual Inflation
What do you expect the rate of inflation to be over the next 12 months?
|
8.0
|
|
|
7.2
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
6.0
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
12 Month Ahead Inflation Expectation
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Actual Inflation YoY
|
|
0.0
|
Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20
|
Mar-18
Overview
-
The May 2020 survey indicated an expected inflation of 6.9 per cent for calendar year (CY) 2020, which is higher than the March 2020 survey outturn of 5.6 per cent. The expected inflation 12 months ahead increased to 7.2 per cent relative to the previous survey outturn of 6.1 per cent.
-
The perception of inflation control declined in the May 2020 survey relative to the March 2020 survey.
-
Respondents anticipate that the currency will depreciate over all three surveyed time horizons (3-month,6-month, and 12-month horizons).
-
The majority of respondents continued to believe that the Bank's policy rate will remain the same over the next three months.
-
The Present Business Conditions Index reflected significantly lower level of optimism while the Future Business Conditions Index reflected a higher level of optimism relative to the previous survey.
Inflation Expectations
In the May 2020 survey, respondents'
expectation for inflation for (CY) 2020 was 6.9 per cent. This expectation was above the annual point-to-point inflation of 4.7 per cent for May 2020 (see Figure 1). Respondents' expectation of inflation 12 months ahead also increased to 7.2 per cent, from the previous survey's estimate of 6.1 per cent (see Figure 2).
|
|
|
Prepared by the Sector Analysis Department
|
Page 1
May 2020 Survey
Inflation Expectations Survey
Figure 3: Perception of Inflation Control
How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?1
|
|
Very Satisfied
|
|
|
Satisfied
|
|
Neither
|
|
Dissatisfied
|
|
|
Very Dissatisfied
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflation Control Index (RHS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
percent
|
100%
|
20.634.97.8
|
20.734.49.4
|
30.435.78.4
|
33.532.012.2
|
29.639.74.2
|
18.541.5 3.0
|
18.143.3 2.4
|
16.637.2 3.3
|
19.334.12.6
|
43.215.83.2
|
15.137.4 2.5
|
18.743.02.6
|
13.639.2 1.3
|
24.239.64.0
|
22.039.8 3.6
|
19.435.0 3.0
|
19.437.33.2
|
140
|
Index
|
90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
40.3
|
|
42.9
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
32.6
|
32.0
|
24.0
|
19.4
|
23.7
|
34.7
|
34.5
|
39.2
|
35.0
|
34.4
|
30.4
|
32.2
|
38.4
|
36.6
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
*December 2005 = 100
Table 1: Exchange Rate Expectations
In April 2020 the exchange rate was J$139.66=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?
OVERALL SURVEY
|
Periods
|
Expected Depreciation/Appreciation
|
Ahead
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
May-20
|
3Months
|
Dec2.6-19
|
Mar0.2-20
|
-10..27
|
4.7
|
6Months
|
0.22.6
|
0.07.6
|
1.7
|
5.9
|
12Months
|
0.26.6
|
1.17.2
|
0.5
|
5.1
|
|
1.2
|
0.5
|
|
Figure 4: 90-dayT-bill
In April 2020 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 1.08 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?
|
Intrate)
|
|
Actual Int.rate (3 mth T-bill)
|
Exp(All)
|
Exp(Fin)
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exp
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual(
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Response
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
1.85
|
1.47
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
2
|
1.08
|
1.15
|
1.20
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
|
|
May 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Index of inflation control calculated as the number of satisfied
respondents minus the number of dissatisfied respondents plus 100
Perception of Inflation Control
Businesses' perception of the authorities' control of inflation decreased in the May 2020 survey (see Figure 3). This was largely due to a decrease in the proportion of respondents who were "satisfied" along with an increase in the proportion of respondents who were "neither satisfied nor dissatisfied" with how inflation was being controlled.
Exchange Rate Expectations
Similar to the previous survey, respondents anticipated depreciation over all three time horizons. In the May 2020 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to depreciate by 4.7 per cent, 5.9 per cent, and 5.1 per cent for the 3- month, 6-month, and 12- month horizons, respectively. This represents a higher pace of depreciation for the 3-month and 6-month horizons relative to the expected depreciation of
0.7 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 0.5 per cent that was recorded for all time horizons in the March 2020 survey (see Table 1).
Interest Rate Expectations: 90-dayT-bill
Survey respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.2 per cent. This expected rate is higher than the actual May 2020 outturn of 1.1 per cent (see Figure 4). Financial sector respondents also expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.2 per cent.
|
|
|
Prepared by the Sector Analysis Department
|
Page 2
May 2020 Survey
Inflation Expectations Survey
Table 2: Interest Rate Expectations: Policy Rate
In April 2020, the Bank of Jamaica's overnight rate (policy rate) was 0.50 per cent. What do you think this rate will be for the next 3 months?
|
|
|
OVERALL
|
|
|
FINANCIAL SECTOR
|
SURVEY DATES
|
Dec -19
|
Mar -20
|
May -20
|
Dec -19
|
Mar -20
|
May -20
|
Survey responses (percentage of total)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significantly Lower
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
3.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Marginally Lower
|
4.6
|
15.6
|
20.8
|
25.5
|
26.7
|
36.4
|
Remain the Same
|
59.2
|
47.3
|
41.5
|
51.1
|
20.0
|
40.9
|
Marginally Higher
|
31.3
|
22.4
|
19.0
|
14.9
|
46.7
|
18.2
|
Significantly Higher
|
0.3
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
0.0
|
6.7
|
0.0
|
Don't Know
|
4.3
|
11.0
|
12.3
|
8.5
|
0.0
|
4.5
Figure 5: Present Business Conditions
In general, do you think business conditions are better or worse than they were a year ago in Jamaica?
*Balanced score method: (better-worse) +100
Figure 6: Future Business Conditions
Do you think that in a year from now business conditions will get better or get worse than they are at present?
Interest Rate Expectations: Policy Rate
In the May 2020 survey, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would remain the same over the next three months. This proportion decreased relative to the previous survey.
With regards to the financial sector, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would remain the same. Furthermore, responses from the financial sector revealed that 36.4 per cent of respondents expected the rate to be marginally lower. This represented an increase relative to the May 2019 survey.
Perception of Present and Future Business Conditions
In the May 2020 survey, the Present Business Conditions Index decreased to 43.7 relative to 114.4 recorded in the previous survey. This represents the lowest on record and can be linked to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on current activities. The Future Business Conditions Index however, increased to 127.1 relative to 93.7 in the previous survey (see Figures 5 and 6).
The decline in the Present Business Conditions Index reflected an increase in the number of respondents of the view that conditions are "worse". The outturn for the Future Business Conditions Index mainly reflected an increase in the proportion of respondents who believe that conditions will be "better", indicating expectations of a rebound in economic activity.
-
Balanced score method: (better-worse) +100
|
|
|
Prepared by the Sector Analysis Department
|
Page 3
May 2020 Survey
Inflation Expectations Survey
Table 3: Operating Expenses
Which input do you think will have the highest price increase in the next 12 months?
|
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20May-20
|
Utilities
|
26.0
|
27.8
|
11.3
|
Stock replacement
|
38.8
|
36.3
|
12.3
|
Raw materials
|
9.2
|
14.8
|
13.7
|
Fuel & Transport
|
16.1
|
13.1
|
26.1
|
Wages & Salary
|
8.9
|
6.8
|
35.9
|
Other
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Not Stated
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
Expected Increase in Operating Expenses
Respondents indicated that they expected the largest increase in production costs over the next 12 months to emanate from wages and salary, fuel and transport and raw materials. The cost of utilities is anticipated to be the least likely to increase (see Table 3).
|
|
|
Prepared by the Sector Analysis Department
|
Page 4
May 2020 Survey
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:11:12 UTC
|
|