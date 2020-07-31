Inflation Expectations Survey Report - May 2020

In April 2020 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 1.08 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?

In April 2020 the exchange rate was J$139.66=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?

How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?1

Perception of Inflation Control

Businesses' perception of the authorities' control of inflation decreased in the May 2020 survey (see Figure 3). This was largely due to a decrease in the proportion of respondents who were "satisfied" along with an increase in the proportion of respondents who were "neither satisfied nor dissatisfied" with how inflation was being controlled.

Exchange Rate Expectations

Similar to the previous survey, respondents anticipated depreciation over all three time horizons. In the May 2020 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to depreciate by 4.7 per cent, 5.9 per cent, and 5.1 per cent for the 3- month, 6-month, and 12- month horizons, respectively. This represents a higher pace of depreciation for the 3-month and 6-month horizons relative to the expected depreciation of

0.7 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 0.5 per cent that was recorded for all time horizons in the March 2020 survey (see Table 1).

Interest Rate Expectations: 90-dayT-bill

Survey respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.2 per cent. This expected rate is higher than the actual May 2020 outturn of 1.1 per cent (see Figure 4). Financial sector respondents also expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.2 per cent.