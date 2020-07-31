Log in
Inflation Expectations Survey Report - May 2020

07/31/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

Survey of Businesses' Inflation

Expectations

May 2020

SECTOR ANALYSIS DEPARTMENT RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC PROGRAMMING DIVISION

Inflation Expectations Survey

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) undertakes surveys of businesses on behalf of the Bank of Jamaica to ascertain the expectations of these economic agents about variables which are likely to have an impact on inflation in the near-term. In this regard, the survey captures the perception of Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors and Financial Controllers about the future movement of prices, current and future business conditions and the expected rate of increase in wages/salaries. These responses assist the Central Bank in charting future policy decisions. The most recent survey was conducted between 01 of March 2020 and the 30 of May 2020 and had 284 respondents. Below are highlights from that survey.

Figure 1: Inflation Expectations

If you expect inflation, what do you expect the rate of inflation to be for the current calendar year and

over the next 12 months?"

Figure 2: Expected Annual Inflation

What do you expect the rate of inflation to be over the next 12 months?

8.0

7.2

7.0

6.1

6.0

6.2

5.1

5.0

4.2

4.0

4.1

4.8

3.0

2.0

12 Month Ahead Inflation Expectation

1.0

Actual Inflation YoY

0.0

Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20

Mar-18

Overview

  • The May 2020 survey indicated an expected inflation of 6.9 per cent for calendar year (CY) 2020, which is higher than the March 2020 survey outturn of 5.6 per cent. The expected inflation 12 months ahead increased to 7.2 per cent relative to the previous survey outturn of 6.1 per cent.
  • The perception of inflation control declined in the May 2020 survey relative to the March 2020 survey.
  • Respondents anticipate that the currency will depreciate over all three surveyed time horizons (3-month,6-month, and 12-month horizons).
  • The majority of respondents continued to believe that the Bank's policy rate will remain the same over the next three months.
  • The Present Business Conditions Index reflected significantly lower level of optimism while the Future Business Conditions Index reflected a higher level of optimism relative to the previous survey.

Inflation Expectations

In the May 2020 survey, respondents'

expectation for inflation for (CY) 2020 was 6.9 per cent. This expectation was above the annual point-to-point inflation of 4.7 per cent for May 2020 (see Figure 1). Respondents' expectation of inflation 12 months ahead also increased to 7.2 per cent, from the previous survey's estimate of 6.1 per cent (see Figure 2).

Prepared by the Sector Analysis Department

Page 1

May 2020 Survey

Inflation Expectations Survey

Figure 3: Perception of Inflation Control

How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?1

Very Satisfied

Satisfied

Neither

Dissatisfied

Very Dissatisfied

Inflation Control Index (RHS)

percent

100%

20.634.97.8

20.734.49.4

30.435.78.4

33.532.012.2

29.639.74.2

18.541.5 3.0

18.143.3 2.4

16.637.2 3.3

19.334.12.6

43.215.83.2

15.137.4 2.5

18.743.02.6

13.639.2 1.3

24.239.64.0

22.039.8 3.6

19.435.0 3.0

19.437.33.2

140

Index

90%

120

80%

70%

100

60%

80

50%

.

40%

60

30%

40.0

40.3

42.9

40

32.6

32.0

24.0

19.4

23.7

34.7

34.5

39.2

35.0

34.4

30.4

32.2

38.4

36.6

10%

20%

20

0%

0

*December 2005 = 100

Table 1: Exchange Rate Expectations

In April 2020 the exchange rate was J$139.66=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?

OVERALL SURVEY

Periods

Expected Depreciation/Appreciation

Ahead

Nov-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

May-20

3Months

Dec2.6-19

Mar0.2-20

-10..27

4.7

6Months

0.22.6

0.07.6

1.7

5.9

12Months

0.26.6

1.17.2

0.5

5.1

1.2

0.5

Figure 4: 90-dayT-bill

In April 2020 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 1.08 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?

Intrate)

Actual Int.rate (3 mth T-bill)

Exp(All)

Exp(Fin)

10

Exp

9

8

&

Actual(

7

6

Response

5

4

3

1.85

1.47

1.55

%

2

1.08

1.15

1.20

1

0

Mar 2020

May 2020

1 Index of inflation control calculated as the number of satisfied

respondents minus the number of dissatisfied respondents plus 100

Perception of Inflation Control

Businesses' perception of the authorities' control of inflation decreased in the May 2020 survey (see Figure 3). This was largely due to a decrease in the proportion of respondents who were "satisfied" along with an increase in the proportion of respondents who were "neither satisfied nor dissatisfied" with how inflation was being controlled.

Exchange Rate Expectations

Similar to the previous survey, respondents anticipated depreciation over all three time horizons. In the May 2020 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to depreciate by 4.7 per cent, 5.9 per cent, and 5.1 per cent for the 3- month, 6-month, and 12- month horizons, respectively. This represents a higher pace of depreciation for the 3-month and 6-month horizons relative to the expected depreciation of

0.7 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 0.5 per cent that was recorded for all time horizons in the March 2020 survey (see Table 1).

Interest Rate Expectations: 90-dayT-bill

Survey respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.2 per cent. This expected rate is higher than the actual May 2020 outturn of 1.1 per cent (see Figure 4). Financial sector respondents also expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.2 per cent.

Prepared by the Sector Analysis Department

Page 2

May 2020 Survey

Inflation Expectations Survey

Table 2: Interest Rate Expectations: Policy Rate

In April 2020, the Bank of Jamaica's overnight rate (policy rate) was 0.50 per cent. What do you think this rate will be for the next 3 months?

OVERALL

FINANCIAL SECTOR

SURVEY DATES

Dec -19

Mar -20

May -20

Dec -19

Mar -20

May -20

Survey responses (percentage of total)

Significantly Lower

0.0

0.0

3.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

Marginally Lower

4.6

15.6

20.8

25.5

26.7

36.4

Remain the Same

59.2

47.3

41.5

51.1

20.0

40.9

Marginally Higher

31.3

22.4

19.0

14.9

46.7

18.2

Significantly Higher

0.3

3.0

2.8

0.0

6.7

0.0

Don't Know

4.3

11.0

12.3

8.5

0.0

4.5

Figure 5: Present Business Conditions

In general, do you think business conditions are better or worse than they were a year ago in Jamaica?

*Balanced score method: (better-worse) +100

Figure 6: Future Business Conditions

Do you think that in a year from now business conditions will get better or get worse than they are at present?

Interest Rate Expectations: Policy Rate

In the May 2020 survey, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would remain the same over the next three months. This proportion decreased relative to the previous survey.

With regards to the financial sector, the majority of respondents expected that the Bank's policy rate would remain the same. Furthermore, responses from the financial sector revealed that 36.4 per cent of respondents expected the rate to be marginally lower. This represented an increase relative to the May 2019 survey.

Perception of Present and Future Business Conditions

In the May 2020 survey, the Present Business Conditions Index decreased to 43.7 relative to 114.4 recorded in the previous survey. This represents the lowest on record and can be linked to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on current activities. The Future Business Conditions Index however, increased to 127.1 relative to 93.7 in the previous survey (see Figures 5 and 6).

The decline in the Present Business Conditions Index reflected an increase in the number of respondents of the view that conditions are "worse". The outturn for the Future Business Conditions Index mainly reflected an increase in the proportion of respondents who believe that conditions will be "better", indicating expectations of a rebound in economic activity.

  • Balanced score method: (better-worse) +100

Prepared by the Sector Analysis Department

Page 3

May 2020 Survey

Inflation Expectations Survey

Table 3: Operating Expenses

Which input do you think will have the highest price increase in the next 12 months?

Dec-19

Mar-20May-20

Utilities

26.0

27.8

11.3

Stock replacement

38.8

36.3

12.3

Raw materials

9.2

14.8

13.7

Fuel & Transport

16.1

13.1

26.1

Wages & Salary

8.9

6.8

35.9

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0

Not Stated

1.0

1.3

0.8

Expected Increase in Operating Expenses

Respondents indicated that they expected the largest increase in production costs over the next 12 months to emanate from wages and salary, fuel and transport and raw materials. The cost of utilities is anticipated to be the least likely to increase (see Table 3).

Prepared by the Sector Analysis Department

Page 4

May 2020 Survey

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:11:12 UTC
