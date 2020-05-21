Inflation Outlook Report – July 2014

In the latest release by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), real GDP growth was provisionally estimated at 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2014 compared with 9.0 percent growth a year earlier, indicating some moderation in the pace of economic expansion. The first quarter growth was largely driven by the Agricultural sector with a year-on- year growth of 12.7 percent followed by Services (4.6%) while Industry contracted by 1.1 percent. Alongside the slowdown in economic activity, the Bank's latest surveys conducted in March and May 2014 showed further softening of both business and consumer confidence. The survey of credit conditions at the commercial banks also showed net tightening of credit conditions for most categories of borrowers including consumer credit, SMEs and during the second quarter of 2014.

Government fiscal operations over the first five months of 2014 recorded an overall budget deficit of 3.9 percent of GDP, compared with a projected 3.8 percent of GDP as both revenues and expenditures fell short of targets. The shortfall in revenue was higher than expenditures and attributed to the delay in implementation of some revenue measures outlined in the 2014 budget.

The domestic economy continued to witness inflation pressures in the first half year. CPI Inflation went up to 15 percent in June 2014, from 14.5 percent at the end of the first quarter and 13.5 percent at the end of 2013. These price developments were largely influenced by the pass-through of the currency depreciation, upward adjustments in the petroleum prices, and utility tariffs as well as demand pressures from the fiscal overruns. The analysis of contributions by CPI sub-components to overall inflation during the review period showed that utilities & housing, food and to a lesser extent transport costs were the major drivers of inflation. The contribution of other subcomponents to inflation remained high, despite a marginal decline in the period reflecting the pressures from the demand side of the economy.

All the measures of core inflation continued to rise but at a slower pace than headline inflation particularly during the second quarter. Core inflation excluding energy and utility, rose from 10.7 percent at the beginning of the year to 11.1 percent at end March to 11.2 percent in June 2014. Further widening of the gap between the headline and the core inflation is indicative of continued pressures from supply-side factors.

At4.1theInflationJuly 2014Projectionmeeting, theandMonetaryOutlookPolicy Committee (MPC) decided to increase the Monetary Policy Rate from 18 percent to 19 percent to contain the elevated risks to inflation. This policy decision was underpinned by the following considerations:

The unwinding of external sector imbalances appeared on track with relatively improved trade deficit ∙ during the first half of 2014. This was as a result of the significant slowdown in imports, particularly consumable imports and marginal improvement in exports. However, concerns on the external sector outlook included the softening of gold prices and declining production volumes, slower remittances and tightening global financial conditions. The continuity of these trends in the second half of 2014 would

present significant risks to the external and fiscal outlook.