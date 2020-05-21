Inflation Outlook Report – September 2014 0 05/21/2020 | 08:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KOF GH N A B A N A E S 7 5 T. 19 Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Report Inflation Outlook & Analysis Volume 4 No.3/2014September 2014 Global4.0 GlobaleconomicDevelopmentsconditions remained virtually unchanged since the last MPC meeting in July 2014. In the first quarter of the year, the recovery process was weak but picked up momentum in the second quarter supported by a strong rebound in the United States and China. In particular, provisional GDP estimates for the United States improved in the second quarter of 2014 reflecting positive contributions from personal consumption, investments, and exports. In the United Kingdom, real GDP growth was mainly driven by domestic demand, with gross fixed capital formation recovering from very low levels and private consumption maintaining a strong momentum. Similarly, growth rebounded somewhat in emerging economies, especially in China. This was driven largely by stronger external demand and modest stimulus measures introduced to avoid a sharp deceleration in growth. In Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), growth prospects remained modest, reflecting continued recovery in the global economy, strong growth prospects in Nigeria but somewhat dampened growth in South Africa. Going forward, global growth prospects remain positive but subject to the following risks: ∙ Hikes in the anticipated path of Fed rate as tapering draws to a close. ∙ Deepening of country-specific problems, especially in emerging markets. ∙ Slow recovery in the Euro area may entrench low inflation, raise real interest rates and complicate ∙ debt dynamics, and Current developments in SSA including the Ebola outbreak could slow economic activity, especially in West Africa following scale back of travel, trade and tourism. Global inflation continued to ease and is expected to remain subdued in the 2014-15 reflecting sizable negative output gaps in advanced economies and falling commodity prices. International4.1 DomesticpriceE onomicmovementsCo ditionsof Ghana's key export commodities have remained mixed in the first eight months of the year. Although cocoa and gold prices picked up from the levels observed at the end of 2013, crude oil prices softened over the same period. Since the July MPC meeting, gold prices have hovered around US$1,300 an ounce and cocoa prices have increased steadily to US$3,225 per tonne. Crude oil prices have however traded around US$104 per barrel despite increasing geo political tensions over the period. The outlook suggests that gold prices will average US$1,225 per ounce; cocoa prices are projected to remain above US$3,000 per tonne, while crude oil prices average US$103 per barrel by the end of 2014. The observed trends in commodity prices have had diverse impacts on the domestic economy and inflation in particular. Although crude oil prices remained relatively stable on the international markets in the year to date, upward adjustments in domestic petroleum prices, underpinned by volatile movements in the exchange rate, has exerted strong inflation pressures on the economy. The pressure on the foreign exchange market has abated somewhat since the beginning of the third quarter relative to the first half of 2014, supported by inflows from the Eurobond, cocoa loan syndication and positive sentiments arising from IMF negotiations. The local currency has depreciated by 3.1 percent against the US dollar since June relative to 17.6 percent and 9.1 percent depreciation in the first and second quarters respectively. Cumulatively, the Ghana cedi depreciated by 29.8 percent against the US dollar during the first eight months of 2014, against a cumulative depreciation of 3.9 percent in the same period of 2013. The4.1.1ratePriceof inflationDevel pmentsrose further over the review period of June to August reflecting the persisting currency depreciation and related pass through effects of petroleum and utility price hikes within the range of 15.7 - 23.8 percent in July 2014. In the first quarter of 2014, annual headline inflation rose from 14.5 to 14.9 percent in June and further up to 15.9 percent in August. The rise in inflation was driven largely by non-food inflation. Details of the profile for non-food inflation showed an increase of 5.9 percentage points since the beginning of the year. After increasing marginally from 18.1 percent in December 2013 to 19.2 percent in March 2014, non-food inflation moved up sharply to 20.3 percent in June and further to 24 percent by the end of August 2014 due to the pass through effects of exchange rate depreciation and upward adjustments in petroleum prices. Food inflation however had a moderating effect on headline inflation, having declined from 7.9 percent in June to 5.1 percent in August on account of the early onset of the harvest season. On a year-to-date basis, trends in the various sub-components of the consumer basket presented mixed outturns. The major components that exerted significant push on inflation included Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuels (26.8% compared with 8.2% a year earlier); Transport (12.4% compared with a decline of 4% a year earlier); Communications (4.0% compared with 1.1% a year earlier); and Health (4.0% compared with 1.3% a year earlier). The other sub-components such as Clothing and Footwear, Miscellaneous, Household Goods, Operations and Services as well as Hotels, Cafes and Restaurants on the other hand recorded lower inflation than was observed a year ago. BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.4 No.3/2014 Page 2 BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.4 No.3/2014 Page 3 The pace of increase in the core inflation (defined to exclude price changes of energy and utility) accelerated in August 2014 reflecting the second round effects of the petroleum price adjustment in July. In the months prior to august the core inflation remained stable declining in certain months. The core inflation declined marginally to 11.1 percent in March 2014 from 11.2 percent in December 2013. It went down again to 10.9 percent by end June and further down to 10.1 percent in July suggesting moderation in the underlying pressures but picked up to 11.0 percent in August 2014 as the second round effects of the petroleum price adjustment set in. On the measures of inflation expectations, the Bank of Ghana's June 2014 round of surveys suggested that uncertainty about the exchange rate and the fiscal pressures have led to heightened inflation expectations. Consumers, businesses as well as the financial sector expectations about future inflation continued to rise over the review period. The4. 1.2Banks'RealRealS ctorCompositeIndicatioIndicators of Economic Activity (CIEA), the leading indicator of real sector activity, continued to expand at a much faster pace in June 2014 relative to a year ago. The CIEA recorded an annual growth of 10.8 percent in June 2014 against a growth of 3.3 percent a year earlier. However, the March and June 2014 RCIEA annual growth numbers of 10.7 percent and 10.8 percent respectively suggests some slight moderation in economic activity. The RCIEA growth in June 2014 was driven largely by year-on-year growth in DMBs credit to private sector (26.8% compared to 19.6% a year ago); Port Activity (20.6% compared to a decline of 14.6% a year ago); Domestic VAT (18.3% compared to 11.6% a year ago) and Exports (13.4% compared to a decline of 3.6% a year ago). In addition to the positive trends in economic activities, the overall consumer confidence improved slightly to 77.5 in August 2014 from 76.1 in May as consumers held some favourable views about economic prospects which are expected to impact positively on future employment opportunities. Contrary to the positive developments in the RCIEA and consumer sentiments, business confidence continued to soften with the Index posting a decline of 4.2 points between March and June 2014. The weakening of business sentiments was influenced by the impact of the exchange rate depreciation on business operations in terms of capital expenditures and sales prospects. At4.2theInflaSeptemberion Outlook2014 MPC meeting, the Committee maintained the key policy rate at 19 percent as it viewed the earlier policy measures taken so far in the year including monetary policy rate hikes, increase in cash reserve ratio and the narrowing of the net open positions of banks as still working through the system to restore macro stability. Although the Committee assessed that the declining international commodities prices particularly low gold prices continued to pose challenges to the external sector and the trade accounts, the pick-up in cocoa prices and production volumes, oil production as well as the expected addition of gas to the economy are likely to moderate these effects. BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.4 No.3/2014 Page 4 The immediate outlook for the exchange rate has improved significantly on the back of inflows from the cocoa syndication loan; Eurobond and possible IMF BOP support. It is expected that these will boost foreign exchange liquidity and moderate volatilities in the market. Fiscal consolidation efforts have progressed at a slower pace than anticipated and some revenue measures outlined in the budget have not yet been implemented. Revenues have turned in lower than projected while expenditures broadly remained within the targets, resulting in higher than targeted deficit in the year to August 2014. The fiscal outlook appears positive as government's fiscal consolidation efforts are expected to be strengthened under an IMF programme. Growth conditions continued to improve evidenced by the CIEA but is subject to risks such as falling commodity prices and production volumes, energy sector challenges as well as unfavourable macroeconomic conditions. Looking ahead to 2015, growth prospects remain positive on the basis of private sector credit extension, projected higher cocoa and oil production volumes and the addition of gas to the economy. The latest Fan Chart forecasts show that the current assessment of inflation outlook is not significantly different from the July forecast round. This is because the underlying assumptions of the key macroeconomic indicators including global growth and inflation, domestic inflation inertia, domestic petroleum prices, fiscal and external sector outlook have not deviated significantly from July 2014 assessments. The forecast shows that inflation should be close to peaking by the end of the third quarter of 2014 and gradually ease towards the central target band of 9±2 percent. The tight monetary policy stance supported by government stabilisation efforts and a boost in foreign exchange liquidity is expected to dampen inflation pressures in the medium term outlook barring any further risks. The4.3 Assessmentrisks to the inflationof R sksoutlookto Inflationremained broadly unchanged from the last assessments. On the upside are: The ∙risksFiscalassociatedvulnerabilitieswith governmenthave increfiscalsedoperations remain heightened heading into the last quarter of 2014 with lingering and emerging fiscal pressures. The fiscal situation is precarious, particularly with shortfalls in domestic revenues, deferment of some payments and increasing difficulty in raising financing from traditional sources. In the near term, the risks to the fiscal outlook include non-implementation of the changeover of petroleum taxes to ad valorem from specific; postponement in the implementation of VAT on financial services; increased burden on the budget from higher subsidies due to delayed adjustments of utility tariffs and petroleum prices; non disbursement of programme grants; and further worsening of the macroeconomic situation, particularly currency depreciation and interest rate hikes. This notwithstanding, the fiscal situation is expected to improve significantly under an IMF programme in 2015. The ∙energyEnergysupplysectconstraints,r ch llengeswhich eased somewhat during the second quarter of the year, intensified in the early part of the third quarter underscored by gas supply challenges. If this trend continues into the last BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.4 No.3/2014 Page 5 quarter, it could lead to cost-push pressures as businesses seek alternative sources of energy and in the process transfer the additional production costs to consumers. The ∙Bank'sInflationsurveysexpectationsconducted between June and August 2014 reflected heightened inflation expectations of consumers, businesses and the financial sector. This was prompted by the sharp depreciation of the currency and rising inflation. Although the currency depreciation has begun to show signs of some stability, continued policy tightness is required to dampen inflation expectations to stem its transmission into prices of goods and services. On the downside are: The ∙volatilityExchaingetherateforeignpressuresexchangeeasingmarket moderated during the review period on the back of inflows from the cocoa syndication loan and the Eurobond, as well as positive sentiments about the IMF negotiations. The moderation of exchange rate pressures will help dampen inflation expectations and in turn, inflation. However, in the unlikely event of another bout of currency depreciation, the potential for inflation to track back within the target band will be pushed further ahead of the forecast horizon. Prices∙ ofImpactpetroleumof petroleumproducts wereand utilityadjustedpricesupwardsadjustmentswithin the range of 15.7-23.8 percent at the beginning of the third quarter reflecting mainly the depreciation of the Cedi. The CPI basket has fully adjusted to these petroleum products price increases reflected in the July and August CPI numbers. Currently, the Cedi has begun to show signs of stability while international crude oil prices have remained relatively stable. These developments are likely to weigh down on domestic petroleum prices and a possible downward effect on inflation. On the∙ domesticFood harvestagriculturaleffects cycle, the period July - October is the traditional harvest season for most food staples. Consequently, in the third and early part of the fourth quarter of each year and conditioned on good harvests, adequate supply of foodstuffs on the market help to moderate food prices and in turn food inflation. These seasonal trends are expected to provide some support for an improved outlook for inflation in the run-up to the end of 2014. Another∙ Basesignificantdrift effecpointsworthy of note is the possible base drift effect on inflation in the last quarter of 2014 from the acceleration in inflation during the same period in 2013 on account of significant hikes in electricity (about 89%) and water tariffs (About 59%) in October 2013. Economic4.4 C nclusiondevelopments in the first eight months have been constrained by fiscal challenges and exchange rate volatilities, culminating in heightened inflation expectations. In response, monetary policy was tightened in BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.4 No.3/2014 Page 6 addition to other policy measures to stabilize exchange rate volatilities and contain inflationary pressures. The tight policies, together with improved foreign exchange inflows from the cocoa syndication loan and the Eurobond, have impacted positively on the economy, reflected by some moderation in foreign exchange market volatilities. In the outlook, inflation is expected to peak in the near term and the Committee maintains its commitment to review macroeconomic conditions and take appropriate policy measures needed for inflation to track back within the target band of 9±2 percent. BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.4 No.3/2014 Page 7 APPENDIX Table 1: Overall Inflation, food and Non-food Inflation (%) 2014 2013 2012 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Dec. Dec. Headline Inflation 13.8 14 14.5 14.7 14.8 15 15.3 15.9 13.5 8.8 Food Inflation 7.1 7.5 8.2 7.0 8.0 7.9 5.0 5.1 7.2 3.9 Non-Food Inflation 18.9 19 19.2 20.6 20 20.3 23.1 24 18.1 11.6 Source: Ghana Statistical Service Table 2: Monthly Price Movements (2012 - 2014): All Items (%) Q1 Q2 Year Jan Feb Mar Avg. Apr May Jun Avg. Jul Aug 2012 2.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 1.5 0.6 1.0 1.0 1.1 -0.4 2013 3.67 0.9 0.5 1.7 1.6 0.7 1.5 1.3 1.3 -0.7 2014 1.1 0.9 2.0 0.9 1.6 -0.2 3.9 1.7 1.4 1.6 Source: Ghana Statistical Service Table 3: Monthly Price Movements (2012 - 2014): Food (%) Q1 Q2 Year Jan Feb Mar Avg. Apr May Jun Avg. Jul Aug 2012 1.9 1.2 0.0 1.0 2.8 0.0 0.7 1.2 1.7 -1.9 2013 5.7 0.0 0.0 1.9 2.7 0.0 1.5 1.4 1.7 -1.4 2014 5.5 0.4 0.7 2.2 1.5 1.0 1.4 1.3 -1.0 -1.3 Source: Ghana Statistical Service Monthly Price Movements (2012 - 2014): Non -Food (%) Q1 Q2 Year Jan Feb Mar Avg. Apr May Jun Avg. Jul Aug 2012 2.2 1.6 0.9 1.5 0.8 1.3 1.5 1.2 0.6 0.8 2013 2.4 0.2 0.3 1.0 0.4 1.1 1.1 0.9 0.9 -0.2 2014 2.9 1.6 1.1 1.9 1.9 0.8 1.8 1.5 3.3 0.5 Source: Ghana Statistical Service Table 4: Measures of Core Inflation (%) 2013 2014 Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Jul Aug Headline Inflation 11.6 11.9 15.3 10.8 13.5 14.5 15.0 15.9 Core 1: Inflation excl Energy and Utility 11.4 12.2 10.1 10.1 11.2 11.1 10.9 11.0 Core 2: Inflation excl Energy and Utility 12.2 12.7 11.6 10.6 12.1 11.7 11.7 12.4 and Volatile Food Items Core 3: Inflation excl Energy and Utility 11.5 10.8 9.1 10.3 10.4 10.0 10.3 10.0 Volatile Food Items & Transportation Core 4: Inflation excl All Food Items, Energy 15.2 14.9 13.9 13.4 14.7 13.4 13.2 14.7 & Utility Source: GSS and BOG Computations Table 5: CPI Components (%) CPI 2014 2013 2012 Changes in Weight (%) Inflation (%) Dec.12 Dec.13 Jun Aug Jun Aug Dec Dec Aug.13 Aug.14 All Items : National 100.0 15.0 15.9 11.6 11.5 13.5 8.8 2.7 2.4 Food & Beverages 5.2 7.9 7.2 -2.0 43.9 7.9 7.3 3.9 4.0 Housing, Water, Elect, Gas & Fuels 8.6 53.6 61.8 16.9 15.9 35.0 7.7 8.2 26.8 Transport 7.3 24.6 38.0 15.9 16.6 25.6 20.6 -4.0 12.4 Communications 2.7 8.8 8.4 0.8 1.5 4.4 0.4 1.1 4.0 Health 2.4 13.5 14.7 11.9 10.7 10.7 9.4 1.3 4.0 Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco 1.7 15.3 14.9 11.7 10.6 13.2 15.1 -4.5 1.7 Recreation & Culture 2.6 14.2 12.8 11.8 12.0 11.2 10.4 1.6 1.6 Hotels, Cafes & Restaurants 6.1 5.0 9.1 16.7 10.6 8.8 8.4 2.2 0.3 Clothing and footwear 9.0 15.3 13.4 16.6 16.7 16.6 13.6 3.1 -3.2 Miscellaneous gds & Serv. 7.1 14.4 13.5 17.0 17.2 17.5 14.4 2.8 -4.0 Education 3.9 3.7 3.4 11.2 10.8 8.9 16.5 -5.7 -5.5 Household Gds, operations & Ser. 4.7 10.0 9.9 17.2 16.5 15.7 12.7 3.8 -5.8 Source: GSS and BOG Computations BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.4 No.3/2014 Page 9 Attachments Original document

