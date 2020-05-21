Inflation Outlook Report – September 2015

The Banks' updated Real Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) expanded at a slower pace during the second quarter relative to a year ago. The CIEA recorded an annual growth of 6.9 percent in June 2015 against 14 percent growth a year earlier. The factors contributing to the slower momentum include imports, exports, and tourist arrivals. However, on a

According to the IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO) July 2015 update, global growth is projected at 3.3 percent in 2015, and then to 3.8 percent in 2016. In advanced economies, growth is projected at 2.1 percent in 2015 and 2.4 percent in 2016, which indicates a more gradual pickup than was forecast in April 2015. In contrast, growth is projected to slow from 4.6 percent in 2014 to 4.2 percent in 2015 in emerging and developing economies but is expected to bounce back in 2016 to 4.7 percent. Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) growth is also expected to weaken from 5.0 percent in 2014 to 4.4 per cent in 2015 mainly due to falling oil prices which has subdued the outlook for Nigeria (the largest economy in SSA).

Recent global developments broadly reflects a gradual pickup in economic activity supported by easing financial conditions, waning fiscal consolidation, lower fuel prices, improving confidence and labour market conditions. The outlook however show constrained growth in emerging market and developing economies underpinned by structural impediments, rebalancing in China, tighter financial conditions, lower commodity prices and other related geopolitical factors.

All the core measures of inflation steadily increased despite some moderation in headline inflation in August, which indicates rising underlying inflation. The core inflation (excluding energy and utility) rose from 16.0 percent in June to 17.0 percent in August. On the measures of inflation expectations, the Bank's June

In terms of the CPI components, the major contributors to the rise in inflation since the July MPC meeting continued to be broad based although the housing and utilities as well as transport exerted some downward pressures on inflation on account of the stability in the prices of petroleum products, transport fares, and utility tariffs during August.

Headline inflation remained elevated since the July MPC meeting despite a modest decline in August 2015. The rising inflation broadly reflects the effects of continued currency depreciation in the first half of 2015, and implementation of the full petroleum price deregulation and its pass through effects of petroleum and transport price hikes. At the end of July 2015, inflation jumped to 17.9 percent from 17.1 percent in June, but slowed to 17.3 per cent in August as the cedi recovery and declining international crude oil prices pushed down domestic

Government fiscal operations over the first seven months of 2015 recorded an overall budget deficit of 3 percent of GDP, compared with a projected 4 percent of GDP as revenues exceeded target while expenditure remained within target.

The latest consumer and business confidence surveys by the Bank signalled mixed sentiments in June and August 2015 respectively. While consumers were more optimistic about the current and expected macroeconomic conditions, businesses were less optimistic about the prospects of the economy. The Consumer Confidence Index improved from 85.9 in June to 90.5 in August 2015, driven largely by consumer optimism about current and expected economic situation, expected improvement in the welfare situation and some easing in inflation expectations. However, the overall business confidence index dipped marginally to 87.8 in June 2015 from 88.8 in the previous survey in March. Businesses were concerned about the industrial and company prospects, rising inflation expectations and high cost of credit.

Uncertainties in the foreign exchange market in the first half of 2015 eased somewhat at the beginning of the third quarter. This development is supported by expected inflows from the Eurobond, the syndicated pre- export finance facility for cocoa and tightened fiscal and monetary policy stance. The local currency depreciated against the US dollar by 7.8 percent in June, appreciated by 25.5 percent in July and depreciated again by 14.8 percent in August 2015. Cumulatively, the Ghana cedi depreciated by 20.9 percent against the US dollar during the first eight months of 2015, compared with a cumulative depreciation of 29.8 percent in the same period of 2014.

Developments in the commodities markets partly accounted for the worsening trade balance outturn over the first eight months of 2015 to US$1.97 billion from US$ 543.7 million in the same period last year. The current account balance however, improved to US$972 million at the end of the second quarter 2015 from US$2.0 billion as improvement in the Services, Income and Transfer account offset the deterioration in the trade balance. With a relatively lower Capital and Financial Account surplus of US$494 million compared with US$592 a year earlier, the overall Balance of Payments registered a deficit of US$1.6 billion. These developments accounted for the decline in the Gross Foreign Asset from US$5.46 billion (3.8 months of import cover) in December 2014 to US$4.59 billion at the end of August 2015, representing 2.9 months of imports cover.

Since the July MPC meeting, the prices of the country's major commodities traded in the international markets have softened further. Gold prices were bearish declining to US$1,118 per fine ounce in August from US$1,183 per fine ounce at the end of June 2015 as equities bounced back after China eased monetary policy. Over the same period, Cocoa prices declined to US$3,074 per tonne from US$3,194 per tonne influenced by slower growth in China which spilled over to the commodities markets. Crude oil prices remained volatile, declining sharply to US$48 from US$63.8 per barrel over the same period due to devaluation of Yuan as investors raised concerns about oil demand in China. The outlook for commodity prices suggest that gold will average US$1,200 per ounce; cocoa prices are projected to remain above US$3,000 per tonne, while crude oil prices average US$59 per barrel by the end of 2015.

2015 round of surveys showed heightened inflation expectations among the businesses and the financial sector while consumers' inflation expectations indicated some easing partly reflecting the currency appreciation in July (as reflected in the August 2015 Survey).

4.2 Inflation Outlook and Risk Assessments

Consistent with the inflation forecasts, the Committee increased the Monetary Policy Rate from 24 to 25 percent at the September 2015 MPC round in a bid to bring inflation within the target band by the end of 2016. This policy decision was underpinned by thorough discussions of risks to the inflation outlook.

In particular, the Committee observed diverse global growth trends with recovery in the advanced economies contrasting worsening outlook in the emerging markets and developing economies. These together with declining commodity prices, tightened global financial conditions as well as the uncertainty in the timing and impact of expected tightening in the Fed's monetary policy, continued to pose significant risks to the outlook for the balance of payments, government fiscal operations and inflation.

On the domestic front, inflation continued to rise in the second quarter and July although moderated in August but well above the target band of 8.0 ± 2 percent. The widening inflation gap between target and outturn reflects the pass through effects of the currency depreciation against the international currencies and its implications on petroleum pricing, transport costs as well as other tradable goods and services. The cost- push effects from energy sector challenges and rising inflation expectations added impetus to the rising inflation. In August however, inflation declined moderately as the sharp currency appreciation in July together with declining crude oil prices dampened petroleum prices. However, all the measures of core inflation continued to rise which suggests heightened underlying inflation pressures which could push up headline inflation over the forecast horizon. Also, the latest surveys in June 2015 showed heightened inflation expectations by businesses and the financial sector driven mainly by uncertainties in the foreign exchange market and energy challenges. The August survey however showed easing inflation expectations by consumers.

The uncertainty in the foreign exchange market continued to fuel inflation and inflation expectations, despite the modest gains in July. Although the observed volatilities were of concern to the Committee, the view was that the immediate outlook for the exchange rate had improved significantly on the back of tight policy stance, expected inflows from the Eurobond and the syndicated pre-export finance facility for cocoa, and favourable sentiments arising from the recent review of the IMF programme. These inflows are expected to build up reserves, boost foreign exchange liquidity and moderate volatilities in the market.

The pace of fiscal consolidation has progressed in the first seven months of the year as revenues exceeded targets while expenditures remain contained. But, some pressure points are emerging and these include uncertainty in the foreign exchange market, revenue implications of the energy challenges, tightening global financial conditions, pressures from the labour front and rising debt levels. In spite of these emerging risks,