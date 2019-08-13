Inflation Picked Up in July-- Update

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Inflation accelerated in July as an underlying measure of consumer prices posted its strongest two-month gain since early 2006.

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for items from mutton to motel rooms, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month from June, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Excluding volatile food and energy, so-called core consumer prices rose 0.3% for a second consecutive month, the strongest two-month gain in more than a decade.

The data marked the latest sign that inflation is finding its footing after a sluggish price gains earlier this year raised concerns at the Federal Reserve. The Fed lowered interest rates last month for the first time since 2008.

Price increases were broad-based last month but particularly driven by energy, which partially reversed a decline in June, and services such as health care, shelter and transportation.

Economists saw some evidence in Tuesday's data that a tight labor market and tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on many imported goods are starting to push inflation higher. The rise in core consumer prices exceeded economists' forecast by a tenth of a percentage point.

"Underlying inflationary pressures may not be as subdued as is widely assumed," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase, who noted the strong two-month stretch, pointed to "large increases in import-dependent categories like information-technology commodities and household furnishings and supplies" as a sign that recent tariffs were starting to feed into the data.

Still, it remains to be seen whether the June-July pickup reflects a long-awaited acceleration in price pressures -- as economists' models have been predicting for years, only to be proven wrong -- or merely a bounceback from several months of low inflation earlier this year.

Policy makers at the Federal Reserve have been more worried in recent months about inflation falling too low than rising too high.

The Fed targets 2% inflation as measured by the personal-consumption-expenditures price index, a separate gauge that includes many components of the consumer-price index. It was up a paltry 1.4% in June from a year earlier.

Policy makers consider low inflation dangerous because it tends to weigh on interest rates, giving them less room to stimulate the economy in a downturn by reducing borrowing costs. Weak inflation -- along with other threats to the economy such as slowing global growth and the Trump administration's trade war with China -- prompted the Fed to lower its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to a range between 2% and 2.25% at its most recent policy meeting.

Investors expect the Fed to cut rates again the next time officials convene, on Sept. 17-18. But the latest inflation data reduced the expectations of a bigger reduction, according to interest-rate futures provided by CME Group. As of Tuesday morning, market participants saw the odds of a half-point rate cut in September at 9.6%, down from 15.4% on Monday.

"I do think that the conversation at the September meeting is going to change a little," said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel, who noted that Tuesday's figures could bolster the argument of policy makers who are reluctant to lower rates. "But again, from a monetary-policy standpoint, I don't think this is going to have a significant impact on their pathway going forward unless it is sustained and translates into other readings of inflation."

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com