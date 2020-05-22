Log in
05/22/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

INFLATION REPORT

March 2020

PRELIMINARY TABLES

Sector Analysis Department

Bank of Jamaica

20 April 2020

Table 1A

JAMAICA: HEADLINE INFLATION RATES

Mar. 2020

1/

3 Month

Monthly

3 mth*

3mth#

12 Month*

12 Month#

FYTD

CYTD

C.P.I

AVG. C.P.I

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

Feb-17

237.76

237.11

0.21

0.90

0.94

3.56

2.26

3.70

0.62

Mar-17

238.66

237.90

0.38

1.00

0.98

4.09

2.35

4.09

1.00

Apr-17

239.35

238.59

0.29

0.88

0.92

4.78

2.55

0.29

1.29

May-17

239.61

239.21

0.11

0.78

0.88

4.63

2.76

0.40

1.40

Jun-17

241.22

240.06

0.67

1.07

0.91

4.43

2.91

1.07

2.08

Jul-17

242.65

241.16

0.60

1.38

1.08

4.55

3.12

1.67

2.69

Aug-17

243.35

242.41

0.29

1.56

1.34

4.42

3.34

1.97

2.98

Sep-17

244.97

243.66

0.67

1.56

1.50

4.58

3.56

2.65

3.67

Oct-17

245.84

244.72

0.35

1.31

1.48

4.70

3.81

3.01

4.03

Nov-17

247.25

246.02

0.58

1.60

1.49

4.93

4.08

3.60

4.63

Dec-17

248.67

247.25

0.58

1.51

1.48

5.24

4.38

4.20

5.24

2018

Jan-18

248.59

248.17

-0.04

1.12

1.41

4.77

4.56

4.16

-0.04

Feb-18

248.29

248.52

-0.12

0.42

1.01

4.43

4.63

4.03

-0.16

Mar-18

248.05

248.31

-0.09

-0.25

0.43

3.94

4.61

3.94

-0.25

Apr-18

247.04

247.79

-0.41

-0.62

-0.15

3.21

4.48

-0.41

-0.66

May-18

246.98

247.36

-0.03

-0.53

-0.47

3.07

4.35

-0.43

-0.68

Jun-18

248.01

247.34

0.42

-0.02

-0.39

2.82

4.21

-0.02

-0.27

Jul-18

250.45

248.48

0.98

1.38

0.28

3.21

4.10

0.96

0.71

Aug-18

252.78

250.41

0.93

2.35

1.23

3.87

4.06

1.90

1.65

Sep-18

255.58

252.93

1.11

3.05

2.26

4.33

4.04

3.03

2.78

Oct-18

257.43

255.26

0.72

2.79

2.73

4.72

4.04

3.78

3.52

Nov-18

257.39

256.80

-0.02

1.82

2.55

4.10

3.97

3.76

3.50

Dec-18

254.74

256.52

-1.03

-0.33

1.42

2.44

3.74

2.70

2.44

2019

Jan-19

254.18

255.44

-0.22

-1.26

0.07

2.25

3.53

2.47

-0.22

Feb-19

254.34

254.42

0.06

-1.18

-0.93

2.44

3.36

2.53

-0.16

Mar-19

256.47

255.00

0.84

0.68

-0.59

3.39

3.32

3.39

0.68

Apr-19

256.78

255.86

0.12

1.02

0.17

3.94

3.38

0.12

0.80

May-19

258.76

257.33

0.77

1.74

1.15

4.77

3.52

0.89

1.58

Jun-19

258.40

257.98

-0.14

0.76

1.17

4.19

3.64

0.76

1.44

Jul-19

261.16

259.44

1.07

1.71

1.40

4.28

3.72

1.83

2.52

Aug-19

263.12

260.90

0.75

1.69

1.38

4.09

3.74

2.60

3.29

Sep-19

264.24

262.84

0.42

2.26

1.88

3.39

3.66

3.03

3.73

Oct-19

265.84

264.40

0.61

1.79

1.91

3.27

3.54

3.65

4.36

Nov-19

269.34

266.47

1.32

2.36

2.14

4.64

3.59

5.02

5.73

Dec-19

270.58

268.59

0.46

2.40

2.19

6.22

3.91

5.50

6.22

2020

Jan-20

267.51

269.14

-1.13

0.63

1.79

5.24

4.16

4.31

-1.13

Feb-20

269.50

269.20

0.74

0.06

1.02

5.96

4.45

5.08

-0.40

Mar-20

268.79

268.60

-0.26

-0.66

0.01

4.81

4.57

4.81

-0.66

1/ December 2006 = 100 * Point to Point

  • Moving average Source: STATIN

Page 1 of 16

Table 1B

JAMAICA: CPI WITHOUT FOOD AND FUEL

Mar. 2020

1/

3 Month

Monthly

3 mth*

3mth#

12 Month*

12 Month#

FYTD

CYTD

CPI-FF

Avg.CPIFF

% change

% change

% change % change % change % change

% change

Feb-17

341.30

340.54

0.25

0.65

0.55

2.34

2.54

2.00

0.42

Mar-17

341.67

341.14

0.11

0.53

0.57

2.11

2.46

2.11

0.53

Apr-17

342.25

341.74

0.17

0.53

0.57

2.19

2.40

0.17

0.70

May-17

342.91

342.28

0.19

0.47

0.51

2.32

2.36

0.36

0.89

Jun-17

343.34

342.83

0.13

0.49

0.50

2.24

2.31

0.49

1.02

Jul-17

343.69

343.31

0.10

0.42

0.46

2.15

2.27

0.59

1.12

Aug-17

344.37

343.80

0.20

0.43

0.44

2.14

2.25

0.79

1.32

Sep-17

345.78

344.61

0.41

0.71

0.52

2.23

2.24

1.20

1.74

Oct-17

346.56

345.57

0.23

0.84

0.66

2.32

2.23

1.43

1.97

Nov-17

347.16

346.50

0.17

0.81

0.79

2.38

2.24

1.61

2.15

Dec-17

347.57

347.10

0.12

0.52

0.72

2.27

2.24

1.73

2.27

2018

Jan-18

348.16

347.63

0.17

0.46

0.60

2.26

2.25

1.90

0.17

Feb-18

349.17

348.30

0.29

0.58

0.52

2.31

2.24

2.20

0.46

Mar-18

349.53

348.95

0.10

0.56

0.53

2.30

2.26

2.30

0.56

Apr-18

349.97

349.56

0.13

0.52

0.55

2.26

2.27

0.13

0.69

May-18

349.97

349.82

0.00

0.23

0.44

2.06

2.24

0.13

0.69

Jun-18

350.40

350.11

0.12

0.25

0.33

2.06

2.23

0.25

0.81

Jul-18

350.99

350.45

0.17

0.29

0.26

2.12

2.23

0.42

0.98

Aug-18

352.66

351.35

0.48

0.77

0.44

2.41

2.25

0.90

1.46

Sep-18

353.87

352.51

0.34

0.99

0.68

2.34

2.26

1.24

1.81

Oct-18

354.39

353.64

0.15

0.97

0.91

2.26

2.25

1.39

1.96

Nov-18

355.15

354.47

0.22

0.71

0.89

2.30

2.25

1.61

2.18

Dec-18

355.21

354.92

0.02

0.38

0.68

2.20

2.24

1.63

2.20

2019

Jan-19

355.94

355.43

0.20

0.44

0.51

2.24

2.24

1.83

0.20

Feb-19

356.18

355.78

0.07

0.29

0.37

2.01

2.21

1.90

0.27

Mar-19

356.92

356.35

0.21

0.48

0.40

2.11

2.20

2.11

0.48

Apr-19

357.22

356.77

0.08

0.36

0.38

2.07

2.18

0.08

0.56

May-19

357.71

357.28

0.14

0.43

0.42

2.21

2.19

0.22

0.70

Jun-19

358.27

357.73

0.16

0.38

0.39

2.25

2.21

0.38

0.86

Jul-19

359.07

358.35

0.22

0.52

0.44

2.30

2.22

0.60

1.09

Aug-19

359.74

359.03

0.19

0.57

0.49

2.01

2.19

0.79

1.27

Sep-19

363.86

360.89

1.15

1.56

0.88

2.82

2.23

1.95

2.44

Oct-19

364.45

362.68

0.16

1.50

1.21

2.84

2.28

2.11

2.60

Nov-19

365.23

364.51

0.21

1.52

1.53

2.84

2.33

2.33

2.82

Dec-19

365.74

365.14

0.14

0.52

1.18

2.96

2.39

2.47

2.96

2020

Jan-20

367.85

366.27

0.58

0.93

0.99

3.35

2.48

3.06

0.58

Feb-20

369.13

367.57

0.35

1.07

0.84

3.63

2.62

3.42

0.93

Mar-20

369.62

368.87

0.13

1.06

1.02

3.56

2.74

3.56

1.06

1/January 2000 = 100 * Point to Point

  • Moving average Source: BOJ

Page 2 of 16

Table 1C

JAMAICA: CPI WITHOUT AGRICULTURE AND FUEL

Mar. 2020

1/

3 Month

Monthly

3 mth*

3mth#

12 Month*

12 Month#

FYTD

CYTD

CPI-AF

Avg.CPIAF

% change

% change

% change

% change % change % change % change

Feb-17

399.68

398.69

0.25

0.73

0.62

2.42

2.58

2.11

0.50

Mar-17

400.33

399.56

0.16

0.66

0.67

2.27

2.51

2.27

0.66

Apr-17

401.18

400.40

0.21

0.63

0.67

2.36

2.48

0.21

0.87

May-17

402.03

401.18

0.21

0.59

0.62

2.47

2.45

0.42

1.09

Jun-17

402.78

401.99

0.19

0.61

0.61

2.43

2.42

0.61

1.28

Jul-17

403.60

402.80

0.20

0.60

0.60

2.47

2.41

0.82

1.48

Aug-17

404.47

403.62

0.22

0.61

0.61

2.49

2.40

1.04

1.70

Sep-17

405.77

404.61

0.32

0.74

0.65

2.55

2.41

1.36

2.03

Oct-17

406.68

405.64

0.22

0.76

0.71

2.63

2.43

1.59

2.26

Nov-17

407.52

406.66

0.21

0.75

0.75

2.71

2.45

1.80

2.47

Dec-17

408.24

407.48

0.18

0.61

0.71

2.65

2.48

1.98

2.65

2018

Jan-18

408.92

408.22

0.17

0.55

0.64

2.57

2.50

2.15

0.17

Feb-18

410.21

409.12

0.32

0.66

0.61

2.63

2.52

2.47

0.48

Mar-18

410.64

409.92

0.11

0.59

0.60

2.58

2.55

2.58

0.59

Apr-18

411.18

410.68

0.13

0.55

0.60

2.49

2.56

0.13

0.72

May-18

411.44

411.09

0.06

0.30

0.48

2.34

2.55

0.19

0.78

Jun-18

412.01

411.54

0.14

0.33

0.40

2.29

2.53

0.33

0.92

Jul-18

412.80

412.08

0.19

0.39

0.34

2.28

2.52

0.52

1.12

Aug-18

414.23

413.01

0.35

0.68

0.47

2.41

2.51

0.87

1.47

Sep-18

415.67

414.23

0.35

0.89

0.65

2.44

2.50

1.22

1.82

Oct-18

416.42

415.44

0.18

0.88

0.82

2.40

2.48

1.41

2.01

Nov-18

417.48

416.52

0.25

0.78

0.85

2.44

2.46

1.66

2.26

Dec-18

417.89

417.26

0.10

0.53

0.73

2.36

2.44

1.76

2.36

2019

Jan-19

418.79

418.05

0.21

0.57

0.63

2.41

2.42

1.98

0.21

Feb-19

419.34

418.67

0.13

0.45

0.52

2.23

2.39

2.12

0.35

Mar-19

420.22

419.45

0.21

0.56

0.52

2.33

2.37

2.33

0.56

Apr-19

420.78

420.11

0.14

0.48

0.49

2.34

2.36

0.14

0.69

May-19

421.51

420.84

0.17

0.52

0.52

2.45

2.37

0.31

0.87

Jun-19

422.31

421.53

0.19

0.50

0.50

2.50

2.38

0.50

1.06

Jul-19

423.51

422.44

0.29

0.65

0.56

2.60

2.41

0.79

1.35

Aug-19

424.32

423.38

0.19

0.67

0.61

2.44

2.41

0.98

1.54

Sep-19

427.59

425.14

0.77

1.25

0.86

2.87

2.45

1.76

2.32

Oct-19

428.35

426.75

0.18

1.14

1.02

2.86

2.49

1.93

2.50

Nov-19

429.18

428.37

0.20

1.14

1.18

2.80

2.52

2.13

2.70

Dec-19

430.22

429.25

0.24

0.61

0.97

2.95

2.57

2.38

2.95

2020

Jan-20

432.08

430.49

0.43

0.87

0.88

3.18

2.63

2.82

0.43

Feb-20

433.29

431.86

0.28

0.96

0.81

3.33

2.72

3.11

0.71

Mar-20

433.95

433.11

0.15

0.87

0.90

3.27

2.80

3.27

0.87

1/January 2000 = 100 * Point to Point

  • Moving average Source: BOJ

Page 3 of 16

Table 1D

JAMAICA: CPI WITHOUT FUEL Mar. 2020

1/

3 Month

Monthly

3 mth*

3mth#

12 Month*

12 Month#

FYTD

CYTD

CPI-F

Avg.CPIF

% change

% change

% change % change % change % change % change

2017

Feb-17

442.73

441.71

0.26

0.73

0.75

2.32

2.79

2.29

0.44

Mar-17

443.58

442.64

0.19

0.63

0.69

2.49

2.61

2.49

0.63

Apr-17

444.33

443.55

0.17

0.62

0.66

2.76

2.49

2.66

0.80

May-17

445.04

444.32

0.16

0.52

0.59

2.83

2.39

0.33

0.96

Jun-17

447.09

445.49

0.46

0.79

0.64

3.07

2.32

0.79

1.43

Jul-17

449.44

447.19

0.53

1.15

0.82

3.39

2.35

1.32

1.96

Aug-17

450.99

449.17

0.34

1.34

1.09

3.48

2.44

1.67

2.31

Sep-17

452.76

451.06

0.39

1.27

1.25

3.54

2.56

2.07

2.72

Oct-17

453.86

452.54

0.24

0.98

1.20

3.51

2.71

2.32

2.97

Nov-17

456.08

454.24

0.49

1.13

1.13

3.76

2.89

2.82

3.47

Dec-17

457.71

455.88

0.36

1.09

1.07

3.84

3.07

3.18

3.84

2018

Jan-18

457.88

457.22

0.04

0.88

1.04

3.69

3.23

3.22

0.04

Feb-18

458.15

457.91

0.06

0.45

0.81

3.48

3.32

3.28

0.10

Mar-18

457.03

457.69

-0.25

-0.15

0.40

3.03

3.37

3.03

-0.15

Apr-18

457.51

457.56

0.11

-0.08

0.07

2.97

3.38

0.11

-0.04

May-18

457.36

457.30

-0.03

-0.17

-0.13

2.77

3.38

0.07

-0.08

Jun-18

458.24

457.70

0.19

0.27

0.00

2.49

3.33

0.27

0.12

Jul-18

460.16

458.59

0.42

0.58

0.22

2.38

3.24

0.69

0.54

Aug-18

463.91

460.77

0.81

1.43

0.76

2.86

3.19

1.50

1.35

Sep-18

466.34

463.47

0.52

1.77

1.26

3.00

3.15

2.04

1.89

Oct-18

469.39

466.54

0.66

2.01

1.74

3.42

3.14

2.71

2.55

Nov-18

470.59

468.77

0.26

1.44

1.74

3.18

3.09

2.97

2.82

Dec-18

468.78

469.59

-0.39

0.52

1.32

2.42

2.97

2.57

2.42

2019

Jan-19

468.80

469.39

0.01

-0.13

0.61

2.39

2.86

2.58

0.01

Feb-19

470.14

469.24

0.28

-0.10

0.10

2.62

2.79

2.87

0.29

Mar-19

472.11

470.35

0.42

0.71

0.16

3.30

2.82

3.30

0.71

Apr-19

473.05

471.76

0.20

0.91

0.51

3.40

2.85

0.20

0.91

May-19

474.24

473.13

0.25

0.87

0.83

3.69

2.93

0.45

1.16

Jun-19

475.01

474.10

0.16

0.61

0.80

3.66

3.03

0.61

1.33

Jul-19

479.17

476.14

0.87

1.29

0.93

4.13

3.17

1.50

2.22

Aug-19

481.07

478.41

0.40

1.44

1.12

3.70

3.24

1.90

2.62

Sep-19

484.97

481.73

0.81

2.10

1.61

4.00

3.33

2.72

3.45

Oct-19

486.86

484.30

0.39

1.60

1.71

3.72

3.35

3.12

3.86

Nov-19

491.15

487.66

0.88

2.10

1.93

4.37

3.45

4.03

4.77

Dec-19

492.48

490.16

0.27

1.55

1.75

5.06

3.67

4.32

5.06

2020

Jan-20

492.50

492.04

0.00

1.16

1.60

5.05

3.90

4.32

0.00

Feb-20

492.76

492.58

0.05

0.33

1.01

4.81

4.08

4.37

0.06

Mar-20

493.11

492.79

0.07

0.13

0.54

4.45

4.17

4.45

0.13

1/January 2000 = 100 * Point to Point

  • Moving average Source: BOJ

Page 4 of 16

Table 1E

JAMAICA: TRIMMED MEAN CORE INFLATION

Mar. 2020

1/

3 Month

Monthly

3 mth*

3mth#

12 Month*

12 Month#

FYTD

CYTD

CPI-TRIM

Avg.TRIM

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

Feb-17

233.76

233.44

0.17

0.44

0.48

1.24

1.43

1.29

0.24

Mar-17

234.08

233.74

0.14

0.38

0.42

1.42

1.33

1.42

0.38

Apr-17

234.27

234.04

0.08

0.39

0.40

1.50

1.26

0.08

0.46

May-17

234.51

234.29

0.10

0.32

0.36

1.56

1.21

0.18

0.56

Jun-17

235.29

234.69

0.33

0.52

0.41

1.90

1.20

0.52

0.90

Jul-17

236.11

235.30

0.35

0.78

0.54

2.16

1.26

0.87

1.25

Aug-17

236.62

236.01

0.21

0.90

0.73

2.23

1.35

1.08

1.47

Sep-17

237.17

236.63

0.23

0.80

0.83

2.28

1.45

1.32

1.71

Oct-17

237.56

237.12

0.16

0.61

0.77

2.24

1.57

1.48

1.87

Nov-17

238.44

237.72

0.37

0.77

0.73

2.45

1.72

1.86

2.25

Dec-17

239.08

238.36

0.27

0.81

0.73

2.53

1.87

2.14

2.53

2018

Jan-18

239.15

238.89

0.03

0.67

0.75

2.48

2.00

2.16

0.03

Feb-18

239.02

239.08

-0.05

0.24

0.57

2.25

2.08

2.11

-0.03

Mar-18

238.56

238.91

-0.19

-0.22

0.23

1.91

2.12

1.91

-0.22

Apr-18

238.68

238.75

0.05

-0.19

-0.06

1.88

2.16

0.05

-0.17

May-18

238.64

238.63

-0.02

-0.16

-0.19

1.76

2.17

0.03

-0.19

Jun-18

238.98

238.77

0.14

0.18

-0.06

1.57

2.14

0.18

-0.04

Jul-18

239.72

239.12

0.31

0.44

0.15

1.53

2.09

0.49

0.27

Aug-18

240.79

239.83

0.45

0.90

0.51

1.76

2.05

0.94

0.72

Sep-18

241.79

240.77

0.42

1.18

0.84

1.95

2.02

1.36

1.13

Oct-18

242.88

241.82

0.45

1.32

1.13

2.24

2.03

1.81

1.59

Nov-18

243.28

242.65

0.16

1.03

1.18

2.03

1.99

1.98

1.76

Dec-18

242.35

242.84

-0.38

0.23

0.86

1.37

1.89

1.59

1.37

2019

Jan-19

242.20

242.61

-0.06

-0.28

0.33

1.28

1.79

1.53

-0.06

Feb-19

242.76

242.44

0.23

-0.21

-0.09

1.56

1.74

1.76

0.17

Mar-19

243.54

242.84

0.32

0.49

0.00

2.09

1.75

2.09

0.49

Apr-19

244.04

243.45

0.21

0.76

0.34

2.24

1.78

0.21

0.70

May-19

244.49

244.03

0.19

0.71

0.65

2.45

1.84

0.39

0.88

Jun-19

244.77

244.44

0.11

0.50

0.66

2.42

1.91

0.50

1.00

Jul-19

246.58

245.28

0.74

1.04

0.75

2.86

2.02

1.25

1.74

Aug-19

247.42

246.26

0.34

1.20

0.91

2.75

2.11

1.59

2.09

Sep-19

247.72

247.24

0.12

1.20

1.15

2.45

2.15

1.71

2.21

Oct-19

248.55

247.89

0.33

0.80

1.07

2.33

2.15

2.05

2.55

Nov-19

250.68

248.98

0.86

1.32

1.11

3.04

2.24

2.93

3.44

Dec-19

251.24

250.16

0.22

1.42

1.18

3.67

2.43

3.16

3.67

2020

Jan-20

250.38

250.77

-0.34

0.74

1.16

3.38

2.61

2.81

-0.34

Feb-20

249.75

250.46

-0.25

-0.37

0.59

2.88

2.72

2.55

-0.59

Mar-20

249.68

250.07

-0.03

-0.62

-0.09

2.52

2.75

2.52

-0.62

1/January 2000 = 100 * Point to Point

  • Moving average Source: BOJ

Page 5 of 16

Table 2

Regional Inflation

Mar-MTH. 2020

GKMA

OUC

RA

Inflation(%)

Inflation(%)

Inflation(%)

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

-0.24

-0.24

-0.25

01.1

Food

-0.26

-0.28

-0.28

Bread and Cereals

0.05

0.30

0.27

Meat

0.08

0.11

0.08

Fish and Seafood

0.48

0.18

0.18

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

0.00

0.24

0.16

Oils and Fats

0.10

0.14

0.06

Fruit

0.64

0.92

0.50

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

-0.92

-1.53

-1.98

Vegetables

-1.58

-2.60

-2.89

Starchy Foods

1.99

2.18

1.22

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

0.20

0.16

0.34

Food Products n.e.c.

0.11

0.12

0.28

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

0.18

0.28

0.17

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.26

0.46

0.08

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

0.15

0.22

0.22

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

0.49

0.15

0.18

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

0.22

0.22

0.13

03.1

Clothing

0.38

0.20

0.21

03.2

Footwear

0.00

0.28

0.00

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

-1.31

-1.64

-2.27

04.1

Rentals for Housing

0.00

0.00

0.00

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.11

0.09

0.11

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.74

1.74

1.74

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

-3.82

-3.62

-3.59

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENAN

0.12

0.14

0.13

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.20

0.17

0.01

05.2

Household Textiles

0.22

0.36

0.00

05.3

Household Appliances

0.32

0.20

0.24

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.27

0.10

0.41

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.19

0.09

0.07

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

0.06

0.11

0.15

06

HEALTH

0.07

0.12

0.08

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

0.17

0.27

0.06

06.2

Health Services

0.00

0.04

0.09

07

TRANSPORT

0.73

0.53

0.32

08

COMMUNICATION

0.01

0.00

0.00

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

0.01

0.01

0.07

10

EDUCATION

0.00

0.00

0.00

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

0.12

0.07

0.05

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

0.15

0.05

0.08

ALL DIVISIONS

-0.20

-0.27

-0.32

Page 6 of 16

Table 2

Regional Inflation

Mar-QTR. 2020

GKMA

OUC

RA

Inflation(%)

Inflation(%)

Inflation(%)

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

-3.33

-2.88

-0.98

01.1

Food

-3.48

-3.11

-1.08

Bread and Cereals

0.44

0.69

0.84

Meat

0.46

0.30

0.29

Fish and Seafood

1.03

0.38

0.50

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

0.09

0.83

1.02

Oils and Fats

0.30

0.52

0.61

Fruit

0.35

-0.33

-1.47

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

-8.82

-10.98

-6.76

Vegetables

-10.74

-13.95

-8.38

Starchy Foods

0.36

0.47

-0.88

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.21

1.09

1.00

Food Products n.e.c.

-0.61

0.64

0.79

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

0.50

1.00

0.85

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.51

1.01

0.99

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

0.49

0.99

0.78

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

0.83

0.26

0.49

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

0.86

0.56

0.54

03.1

Clothing

1.01

0.58

0.69

03.2

Footwear

0.64

0.52

0.31

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

3.09

3.12

2.61

04.1

Rentals for Housing

0.00

0.00

0.00

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

2.42

2.22

2.33

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

16.44

16.47

16.42

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

0.98

0.86

0.95

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENAN

0.42

0.39

0.36

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.21

0.26

0.10

05.2

Household Textiles

0.29

0.53

0.29

05.3

Household Appliances

1.51

0.97

1.02

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.65

0.21

0.74

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

1.08

0.30

0.31

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

0.28

0.29

0.30

06

HEALTH

0.14

0.68

0.34

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

0.22

0.85

0.13

06.2

Health Services

0.07

0.57

0.47

07

TRANSPORT

-0.80

-0.70

-0.36

08

COMMUNICATION

0.01

0.00

0.00

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

0.33

0.10

0.11

10

EDUCATION

0.00

0.00

0.00

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

1.66

2.34

1.55

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

0.94

0.64

0.33

ALL DIVISIONS

-1.24

-0.79

-0.07

Page 7 of 16

Table 3A

Component Contribution to Inflation

Mar. 2020

Weight in

Monthly

Weighted

% Contrib'n

the CPI

Inflation(%)

Inflation

to Inflation

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.45

-0.25

-0.09

-42.12

01.1

Food

35.10

-0.27

-0.09

-43.06

Bread and Cereals

6.10

0.22

0.01

6.00

Meat

7.66

0.09

0.01

3.04

Fish and Seafood

5.33

0.28

0.01

6.73

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

0.12

0.00

1.76

Oils and Fats

1.64

0.09

0.00

0.65

Fruit

1.14

0.67

0.01

3.48

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

-1.34

-0.09

-41.89

Vegetables

4.64

-2.10

-0.10

-44.57

Starchy Foods

2.21

1.76

0.04

17.81

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

0.26

0.00

2.07

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

0.19

0.00

1.31

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

0.20

0.00

2.15

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

0.21

0.00

0.63

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

0.20

0.00

1.52

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

0.27

0.00

1.72

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

0.17

0.01

2.63

03.1

Clothing

2.12

0.26

0.01

2.48

03.2

Footwear

1.22

0.04

0.00

0.25

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

-1.75

-0.22

-102.21

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.00

0.00

0.00

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

0.10

0.00

0.38

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

1.74

0.02

10.51

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

-3.66

-0.26

-119.17

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINT

4.93

0.13

0.01

2.94

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

0.11

0.00

0.35

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

0.16

0.00

0.24

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

0.26

0.00

0.66

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

0.31

0.00

0.07

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

0.09

0.00

0.06

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

0.11

0.00

1.56

06

HEALTH

3.29

0.09

0.00

1.29

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

0.13

0.00

0.73

06.2

Health Services

2.07

0.06

0.00

0.53

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

0.50

0.06

29.18

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

0.00

0.00

0.04

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

0.04

0.00

0.61

10

EDUCATION

2.14

0.00

0.00

0.00

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

0.08

0.00

2.22

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

0.10

0.01

3.68

ALL DIVISIONS

100.00

-0.26

-0.22

100.00

Page 8 of 16

Table 3B

Inflation Comparison

Mar-MTH. 2019 & 2020

Weight in

2019

2020

the CPI

MTH

MTH

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.45

0.95

-0.25

01.1

Food

35.10

0.99

-0.27

Bread and Cereals

6.10

0.12

0.22

Meat

7.66

0.26

0.09

Fish and Seafood

5.33

0.19

0.28

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

0.16

0.12

Oils and Fats

1.64

0.44

0.09

Fruit

1.14

0.91

0.67

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

2.96

-1.34

Vegetables

4.64

4.10

-2.10

Starchy Foods

2.21

-0.75

1.76

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

0.17

0.26

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

0.34

0.19

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

0.21

0.20

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

0.26

0.21

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

0.19

0.20

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

0.53

0.27

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

0.58

0.17

03.1

Clothing

2.12

0.58

0.26

03.2

Footwear

1.22

0.57

0.04

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

1.49

-1.75

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.00

0.00

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

0.15

0.10

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

-0.02

1.74

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

2.74

-3.66

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENA

4.93

0.18

0.13

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

0.39

0.11

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

0.26

0.16

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

0.36

0.26

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

0.30

0.31

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

0.25

0.09

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

0.09

0.11

06

HEALTH

3.29

0.10

0.09

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

0.09

0.13

06.2

Health Services

2.07

0.11

0.06

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

1.14

0.50

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

0.01

0.00

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

0.10

0.04

10

EDUCATION

2.14

0.00

0.00

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

0.27

0.08

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

0.34

0.10

ALL DIVISIONS

100.00

0.84

-0.26

Page 9 of 16

Table 4A

Component Contribution to Inflation

Mar-QTR. 2020

Weight in

Quarterly

Weighted

% Contrib'n

the CPI

Inflation(%)

Inflation

Inflation

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.45

-2.29

-0.86

255.74

01.1

Food

35.10

-2.44

-0.86

255.31

Bread and Cereals

6.10

0.69

0.04

-12.57

Meat

7.66

0.35

0.03

-8.08

Fish and Seafood

5.33

0.64

0.03

-10.20

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

0.66

0.02

-6.12

Oils and Fats

1.64

0.50

0.01

-2.42

Fruit

1.14

-0.22

0.00

0.75

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

-8.65

-0.59

176.36

Vegetables

4.64

-10.75

-0.50

148.48

Starchy Foods

2.21

-0.05

0.00

0.34

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

1.08

0.02

-5.53

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

0.23

0.00

-1.08

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

0.77

0.02

-5.40

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

0.85

0.01

-1.68

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

0.74

0.01

-3.70

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

0.56

0.01

-2.29

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

0.64

0.02

-6.32

03.1

Clothing

2.12

0.76

0.02

-4.80

03.2

Footwear

1.22

0.45

0.01

-1.63

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

2.91

0.37

-110.55

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.00

0.00

0.00

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

2.24

0.02

-5.34

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

16.44

0.22

-64.61

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

0.94

0.07

-19.85

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINT

4.93

0.39

0.02

-5.67

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

0.17

0.00

-0.34

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

0.35

0.00

-0.34

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

1.18

0.01

-1.97

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

0.62

0.00

-0.09

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

0.41

0.00

-0.18

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

0.29

0.01

-2.73

06

HEALTH

3.29

0.35

0.01

-3.44

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

0.29

0.00

-1.06

06.2

Health Services

2.07

0.39

0.01

-2.40

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

-0.57

-0.07

21.94

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

0.01

0.00

-0.07

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

0.18

0.01

-1.80

10

EDUCATION

2.14

0.00

0.00

0.00

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

1.77

0.11

-32.56

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

0.60

0.05

-14.98

ALL DIVISIONS

100.00

-0.66

-0.34

100.00

Page 10 of 16

Table 4B

Inflation Comparison

Mar-QTR. 2019 & 2020

Weight in

2019

2020

the CPI

QTR

QTR

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.45

1.19

-2.29

01.1

Food

35.10

1.20

-2.44

Bread and Cereals

6.10

0.35

0.69

Meat

7.66

0.87

0.35

Fish and Seafood

5.33

0.50

0.64

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

0.73

0.66

Oils and Fats

1.64

0.90

0.50

Fruit

1.14

2.24

-0.22

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

2.43

-8.65

Vegetables

4.64

4.38

-10.75

Starchy Foods

2.21

-2.93

-0.05

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

0.99

1.08

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

0.47

0.23

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

0.87

0.77

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

1.14

0.85

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

0.74

0.74

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

0.62

0.56

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

0.69

0.64

03.1

Clothing

2.12

0.71

0.76

03.2

Footwear

1.22

0.66

0.45

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

-1.13

2.91

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.07

0.00

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

2.71

2.24

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

-2.55

16.44

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

-1.78

0.94

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENA

4.93

0.48

0.39

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

0.82

0.17

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

0.62

0.35

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

0.66

1.18

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

0.42

0.62

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

0.40

0.41

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

0.37

0.29

06

HEALTH

3.29

0.35

0.35

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

0.47

0.29

06.2

Health Services

2.07

0.27

0.39

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

0.67

-0.57

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

0.01

0.01

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

0.47

0.18

10

EDUCATION

2.14

1.45

0.00

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

0.56

1.77

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

0.79

0.60

ALL DIVISIONS

100.00

0.68

-0.66

Page 11 of 16

Table 5A

CYTD Component Contribution to Inflation

Jan-Mar. 2020

Weight in

CYTD

Weighted

% Contrib'n

the CPI

Inflation(%)

Inflation

to Inflation

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.45

-2.29

-0.86

255.74

01.1

Food

35.10

-2.44

-0.86

255.31

Bread and Cereals

6.10

0.69

0.04

-12.57

Meat

7.66

0.35

0.03

-8.08

Fish and Seafood

5.33

0.64

0.03

-10.20

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

0.66

0.02

-6.12

Oils and Fats

1.64

0.50

0.01

-2.42

Fruit

1.14

-0.22

0.00

0.75

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

-8.65

-0.59

176.36

Vegetables

4.64

-10.75

-0.50

148.48

Starchy Foods

2.21

-0.05

0.00

0.34

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

1.08

0.02

-5.53

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

0.23

0.00

-1.08

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

0.77

0.02

-5.40

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

0.85

0.01

-1.68

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

0.74

0.01

-3.70

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

0.56

0.01

-2.29

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

0.64

0.02

-6.32

03.1

Clothing

2.12

0.76

0.02

-4.80

03.2

Footwear

1.22

0.45

0.01

-1.63

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

2.91

0.37

-110.55

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.00

0.00

0.00

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

2.24

0.02

-5.34

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

16.44

0.22

-64.61

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

0.94

0.07

-19.85

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINT

4.93

0.39

0.02

-5.67

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

0.17

0.00

-0.34

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

0.35

0.00

-0.34

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

1.18

0.01

-1.97

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

0.62

0.00

-0.09

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

0.41

0.00

-0.18

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

0.29

0.01

-2.73

06

HEALTH

3.29

0.35

0.01

-3.44

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

0.29

0.00

-1.06

06.2

Health Services

2.07

0.39

0.01

-2.40

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

-0.57

-0.07

21.94

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

0.01

0.00

-0.07

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

0.18

0.01

-1.80

10

EDUCATION

2.14

0.00

0.00

0.00

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

1.77

0.11

-32.56

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

0.60

0.05

-14.98

ALL DIVISIONS

100.0

-0.66

-0.34

100.00

Page 12 of 16

Table 5B

CYTD Inflation Comparison

Jan-Mar. 2019 & 2020

Weight in

2019

2020

the CPI

CYTD

CYTD

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.45

1.19

-2.29

01.1

Food

35.10

1.20

-2.44

Bread and Cereals

6.10

0.35

0.69

Meat

7.66

0.87

0.35

Fish and Seafood

5.33

0.50

0.64

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

0.73

0.66

Oils and Fats

1.64

0.90

0.50

Fruit

1.14

2.24

-0.22

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

2.43

-8.65

Vegetables

4.64

4.38

-10.75

Starchy Foods

2.21

-2.93

-0.05

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

0.99

1.08

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

0.47

0.23

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

0.87

0.77

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

1.14

0.85

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

0.74

0.74

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

0.62

0.56

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

0.69

0.64

03.1

Clothing

2.12

0.71

0.76

03.2

Footwear

1.22

0.66

0.45

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

-1.13

2.91

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.07

0.00

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

2.71

2.24

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

-2.55

16.44

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

-1.78

0.94

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENA

4.93

0.48

0.39

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

0.82

0.17

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

0.62

0.35

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

0.66

1.18

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

0.42

0.62

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

0.40

0.41

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

0.37

0.29

06

HEALTH

3.29

0.35

0.35

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

0.47

0.29

06.2

Health Services

2.07

0.27

0.39

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

0.67

-0.57

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

0.01

0.01

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

0.47

0.18

10

EDUCATION

2.14

1.45

0.00

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

0.56

1.77

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

0.79

0.60

ALL DIVISIONS

100.00

0.68

-0.66

Page 13 of 16

Table 6A

FYTD Component Contribution to Inflation

Mar. 2020

Weight in

FYTD

Weighted

% Contrib'n

the CPI

Inflation(%)

Inflation

to Inflation

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.45

6.92

2.59

58.10

01.1

Food

35.10

7.13

2.50

56.17

Bread and Cereals

6.10

2.18

0.13

2.98

Meat

7.66

2.62

0.20

4.50

Fish and Seafood

5.33

2.55

0.14

3.05

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

2.35

0.07

1.64

Oils and Fats

1.64

2.55

0.04

0.94

Fruit

1.14

4.53

0.05

1.16

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

18.05

1.24

27.73

Vegetables

4.64

20.66

0.96

21.50

Starchy Foods

2.21

8.79

0.19

4.36

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

6.73

0.12

2.60

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

4.75

0.07

1.65

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

2.77

0.07

1.46

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

2.98

0.02

0.44

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

2.68

0.05

1.01

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

2.17

0.03

0.67

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

2.56

0.09

1.91

03.1

Clothing

2.12

2.46

0.05

1.17

03.2

Footwear

1.22

2.72

0.03

0.74

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

5.65

0.72

16.18

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.40

0.01

0.32

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

4.28

0.03

0.77

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

21.47

0.28

6.36

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

4.34

0.31

6.93

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINT

4.93

2.04

0.10

2.26

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

1.70

0.01

0.26

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

2.77

0.01

0.20

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

3.79

0.02

0.48

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

2.40

0.00

0.03

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

1.87

0.00

0.06

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

1.75

0.06

1.24

06

HEALTH

3.29

2.61

0.09

1.93

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

2.33

0.03

0.64

06.2

Health Services

2.07

2.79

0.06

1.30

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

-0.34

-0.04

-0.98

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

6.99

0.28

6.26

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

2.80

0.09

2.11

10

EDUCATION

2.14

4.73

0.10

2.27

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

2.85

0.18

3.95

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

2.85

0.24

5.34

ALL DIVISIONS

100.0

4.81

4.46

100.00

Page 14 of 16

Table 6B

FYTD Inflation Comparison

Mar. 2019 & 2020

Weight in

2019

2020

the CPI

FYTD

FYTD

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.45

5.29

6.92

01.1

Food

35.10

5.43

7.13

Bread and Cereals

6.10

2.09

2.18

Meat

7.66

3.21

2.62

Fish and Seafood

5.33

1.77

2.55

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

2.08

2.35

Oils and Fats

1.64

3.58

2.55

Fruit

1.14

10.78

4.53

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

12.07

18.05

Vegetables

4.64

12.65

20.66

Starchy Foods

2.21

10.68

8.79

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

4.16

6.73

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

3.52

4.75

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

2.66

2.77

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

2.81

2.98

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

2.60

2.68

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

1.50

2.17

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

2.32

2.56

03.1

Clothing

2.12

2.46

2.46

03.2

Footwear

1.22

2.10

2.72

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

0.16

5.65

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.37

0.40

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

4.03

4.28

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

3.61

21.47

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

-1.22

4.34

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENA

4.93

4.62

2.04

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

2.00

1.70

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

2.13

2.77

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

3.10

3.79

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

1.89

2.40

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

1.70

1.87

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

5.89

1.75

06

HEALTH

3.29

1.55

2.61

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

1.75

2.33

06.2

Health Services

2.07

1.42

2.79

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

1.69

-0.34

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

0.06

6.99

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

1.71

2.80

10

EDUCATION

2.14

4.22

4.73

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

1.63

2.85

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

2.13

2.85

ALL DIVISIONS

100.00

3.39

4.81

Page 15 of 16

Table 7

Annual Component Contribution to Inflation

Mar. 2020

Weight in

Annual

Weighted

% Contrib'n

the CPI

Inflation(%)

Inflation

to Inflation

01

FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

37.46

6.92

2.59

53.91

01.1

Food

35.12

7.13

2.51

52.13

Bread and Cereals

6.10

2.18

0.13

2.77

Meat

7.66

2.62

0.20

4.18

Fish and Seafood

5.33

2.55

0.14

2.83

Milk, Cheese and Eggs

3.11

2.35

0.07

1.52

Oils and Fats

1.64

2.55

0.04

0.87

Fruit

1.14

4.53

0.05

1.07

Vegetables and Starchy Foods

6.85

18.05

1.24

25.72

Vegetables

4.64

20.66

0.96

19.95

Starchy Foods

2.21

8.79

0.19

4.04

Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery

1.72

6.73

0.12

2.41

Food Products n.e.c.

1.55

4.75

0.07

1.53

01.2

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2.35

2.77

0.07

1.35

Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

0.66

2.98

0.02

0.41

Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices

1.69

2.68

0.05

0.94

02

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO

1.38

2.17

0.03

0.62

03

CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR

3.33

2.56

0.09

1.77

03.1

Clothing

2.12

2.46

0.05

1.08

03.2

Footwear

1.22

2.72

0.03

0.69

04

HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS

12.76

5.65

0.72

15.01

04.1

Rentals for Housing

3.52

0.40

0.01

0.30

04.3

Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling

0.80

4.28

0.03

0.71

04.4

Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling

1.32

21.47

0.28

5.90

04.5

Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

7.12

4.34

0.31

6.43

05

FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTE

4.93

2.04

0.10

2.09

05.1

Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)

0.69

1.70

0.01

0.24

05.2

Household Textiles

0.32

2.77

0.01

0.18

05.3

Household Appliances

0.56

3.79

0.02

0.44

05.4

Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils

0.05

2.40

0.00

0.03

05.5

Tools and Equipment for House and Garden

0.15

1.87

0.00

0.06

05.6

Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance

3.16

1.75

0.06

1.15

06

HEALTH

3.29

2.61

0.09

1.79

06.1

Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment

1.22

2.33

0.03

0.59

06.2

Health Services

2.07

2.79

0.06

1.20

07

TRANSPORT

12.82

-0.34

-0.04

-0.91

08

COMMUNICATION

3.99

6.99

0.28

5.80

09

RECREATION & CULTURE

3.36

2.80

0.09

1.96

10

EDUCATION

2.14

4.73

0.10

2.11

11

RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES

6.19

2.85

0.18

3.66

12

MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES

8.37

2.85

0.24

4.96

ALL DIVISIONS

100.00

4.81

4.81

100.00

Page 16 of 16

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 19:42:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
