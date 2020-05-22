|
Inflation Report - March 2020
05/22/2020 | 03:43pm EDT
INFLATION REPORT
March 2020
PRELIMINARY TABLES
Sector Analysis Department
Bank of Jamaica
20 April 2020
Table 1A
JAMAICA: HEADLINE INFLATION RATES
Mar. 2020
|
|
|
1/
|
3 Month
|
Monthly
|
3 mth*
|
3mth#
|
12 Month*
|
12 Month#
|
FYTD
|
CYTD
|
|
|
C.P.I
|
AVG. C.P.I
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
|
Feb-17
|
237.76
|
237.11
|
0.21
|
0.90
|
0.94
|
3.56
|
2.26
|
3.70
|
0.62
|
|
Mar-17
|
238.66
|
237.90
|
0.38
|
1.00
|
0.98
|
4.09
|
2.35
|
4.09
|
1.00
|
|
Apr-17
|
239.35
|
238.59
|
0.29
|
0.88
|
0.92
|
4.78
|
2.55
|
0.29
|
1.29
|
|
May-17
|
239.61
|
239.21
|
0.11
|
0.78
|
0.88
|
4.63
|
2.76
|
0.40
|
1.40
|
|
Jun-17
|
241.22
|
240.06
|
0.67
|
1.07
|
0.91
|
4.43
|
2.91
|
1.07
|
2.08
|
|
Jul-17
|
242.65
|
241.16
|
0.60
|
1.38
|
1.08
|
4.55
|
3.12
|
1.67
|
2.69
|
|
Aug-17
|
243.35
|
242.41
|
0.29
|
1.56
|
1.34
|
4.42
|
3.34
|
1.97
|
2.98
|
|
Sep-17
|
244.97
|
243.66
|
0.67
|
1.56
|
1.50
|
4.58
|
3.56
|
2.65
|
3.67
|
|
Oct-17
|
245.84
|
244.72
|
0.35
|
1.31
|
1.48
|
4.70
|
3.81
|
3.01
|
4.03
|
|
Nov-17
|
247.25
|
246.02
|
0.58
|
1.60
|
1.49
|
4.93
|
4.08
|
3.60
|
4.63
|
|
Dec-17
|
248.67
|
247.25
|
0.58
|
1.51
|
1.48
|
5.24
|
4.38
|
4.20
|
5.24
|
2018
|
Jan-18
|
248.59
|
248.17
|
-0.04
|
1.12
|
1.41
|
4.77
|
4.56
|
4.16
|
-0.04
|
|
Feb-18
|
248.29
|
248.52
|
-0.12
|
0.42
|
1.01
|
4.43
|
4.63
|
4.03
|
-0.16
|
|
Mar-18
|
248.05
|
248.31
|
-0.09
|
-0.25
|
0.43
|
3.94
|
4.61
|
3.94
|
-0.25
|
|
Apr-18
|
247.04
|
247.79
|
-0.41
|
-0.62
|
-0.15
|
3.21
|
4.48
|
-0.41
|
-0.66
|
|
May-18
|
246.98
|
247.36
|
-0.03
|
-0.53
|
-0.47
|
3.07
|
4.35
|
-0.43
|
-0.68
|
|
Jun-18
|
248.01
|
247.34
|
0.42
|
-0.02
|
-0.39
|
2.82
|
4.21
|
-0.02
|
-0.27
|
|
Jul-18
|
250.45
|
248.48
|
0.98
|
1.38
|
0.28
|
3.21
|
4.10
|
0.96
|
0.71
|
|
Aug-18
|
252.78
|
250.41
|
0.93
|
2.35
|
1.23
|
3.87
|
4.06
|
1.90
|
1.65
|
|
Sep-18
|
255.58
|
252.93
|
1.11
|
3.05
|
2.26
|
4.33
|
4.04
|
3.03
|
2.78
|
|
Oct-18
|
257.43
|
255.26
|
0.72
|
2.79
|
2.73
|
4.72
|
4.04
|
3.78
|
3.52
|
|
Nov-18
|
257.39
|
256.80
|
-0.02
|
1.82
|
2.55
|
4.10
|
3.97
|
3.76
|
3.50
|
|
Dec-18
|
254.74
|
256.52
|
-1.03
|
-0.33
|
1.42
|
2.44
|
3.74
|
2.70
|
2.44
|
2019
|
Jan-19
|
254.18
|
255.44
|
-0.22
|
-1.26
|
0.07
|
2.25
|
3.53
|
2.47
|
-0.22
|
|
Feb-19
|
254.34
|
254.42
|
0.06
|
-1.18
|
-0.93
|
2.44
|
3.36
|
2.53
|
-0.16
|
|
Mar-19
|
256.47
|
255.00
|
0.84
|
0.68
|
-0.59
|
3.39
|
3.32
|
3.39
|
0.68
|
|
Apr-19
|
256.78
|
255.86
|
0.12
|
1.02
|
0.17
|
3.94
|
3.38
|
0.12
|
0.80
|
|
May-19
|
258.76
|
257.33
|
0.77
|
1.74
|
1.15
|
4.77
|
3.52
|
0.89
|
1.58
|
|
Jun-19
|
258.40
|
257.98
|
-0.14
|
0.76
|
1.17
|
4.19
|
3.64
|
0.76
|
1.44
|
|
Jul-19
|
261.16
|
259.44
|
1.07
|
1.71
|
1.40
|
4.28
|
3.72
|
1.83
|
2.52
|
|
Aug-19
|
263.12
|
260.90
|
0.75
|
1.69
|
1.38
|
4.09
|
3.74
|
2.60
|
3.29
|
|
Sep-19
|
264.24
|
262.84
|
0.42
|
2.26
|
1.88
|
3.39
|
3.66
|
3.03
|
3.73
|
|
Oct-19
|
265.84
|
264.40
|
0.61
|
1.79
|
1.91
|
3.27
|
3.54
|
3.65
|
4.36
|
|
Nov-19
|
269.34
|
266.47
|
1.32
|
2.36
|
2.14
|
4.64
|
3.59
|
5.02
|
5.73
|
|
Dec-19
|
270.58
|
268.59
|
0.46
|
2.40
|
2.19
|
6.22
|
3.91
|
5.50
|
6.22
|
2020
|
Jan-20
|
267.51
|
269.14
|
-1.13
|
0.63
|
1.79
|
5.24
|
4.16
|
4.31
|
-1.13
|
|
Feb-20
|
269.50
|
269.20
|
0.74
|
0.06
|
1.02
|
5.96
|
4.45
|
5.08
|
-0.40
|
|
Mar-20
|
268.79
|
268.60
|
-0.26
|
-0.66
|
0.01
|
4.81
|
4.57
|
4.81
|
-0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/ December 2006 = 100 * Point to Point
-
Moving average Source: STATIN
Table 1B
JAMAICA: CPI WITHOUT FOOD AND FUEL
Mar. 2020
|
|
|
1/
|
3 Month
|
Monthly
|
3 mth*
|
3mth#
|
12 Month*
|
12 Month#
|
FYTD
|
CYTD
|
|
|
CPI-FF
|
Avg.CPIFF
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change % change % change % change
|
% change
|
|
Feb-17
|
341.30
|
340.54
|
0.25
|
0.65
|
0.55
|
2.34
|
2.54
|
2.00
|
0.42
|
|
Mar-17
|
341.67
|
341.14
|
0.11
|
0.53
|
0.57
|
2.11
|
2.46
|
2.11
|
0.53
|
|
Apr-17
|
342.25
|
341.74
|
0.17
|
0.53
|
0.57
|
2.19
|
2.40
|
0.17
|
0.70
|
|
May-17
|
342.91
|
342.28
|
0.19
|
0.47
|
0.51
|
2.32
|
2.36
|
0.36
|
0.89
|
|
Jun-17
|
343.34
|
342.83
|
0.13
|
0.49
|
0.50
|
2.24
|
2.31
|
0.49
|
1.02
|
|
Jul-17
|
343.69
|
343.31
|
0.10
|
0.42
|
0.46
|
2.15
|
2.27
|
0.59
|
1.12
|
|
Aug-17
|
344.37
|
343.80
|
0.20
|
0.43
|
0.44
|
2.14
|
2.25
|
0.79
|
1.32
|
|
Sep-17
|
345.78
|
344.61
|
0.41
|
0.71
|
0.52
|
2.23
|
2.24
|
1.20
|
1.74
|
|
Oct-17
|
346.56
|
345.57
|
0.23
|
0.84
|
0.66
|
2.32
|
2.23
|
1.43
|
1.97
|
|
Nov-17
|
347.16
|
346.50
|
0.17
|
0.81
|
0.79
|
2.38
|
2.24
|
1.61
|
2.15
|
|
Dec-17
|
347.57
|
347.10
|
0.12
|
0.52
|
0.72
|
2.27
|
2.24
|
1.73
|
2.27
|
2018
|
Jan-18
|
348.16
|
347.63
|
0.17
|
0.46
|
0.60
|
2.26
|
2.25
|
1.90
|
0.17
|
|
Feb-18
|
349.17
|
348.30
|
0.29
|
0.58
|
0.52
|
2.31
|
2.24
|
2.20
|
0.46
|
|
Mar-18
|
349.53
|
348.95
|
0.10
|
0.56
|
0.53
|
2.30
|
2.26
|
2.30
|
0.56
|
|
Apr-18
|
349.97
|
349.56
|
0.13
|
0.52
|
0.55
|
2.26
|
2.27
|
0.13
|
0.69
|
|
May-18
|
349.97
|
349.82
|
0.00
|
0.23
|
0.44
|
2.06
|
2.24
|
0.13
|
0.69
|
|
Jun-18
|
350.40
|
350.11
|
0.12
|
0.25
|
0.33
|
2.06
|
2.23
|
0.25
|
0.81
|
|
Jul-18
|
350.99
|
350.45
|
0.17
|
0.29
|
0.26
|
2.12
|
2.23
|
0.42
|
0.98
|
|
Aug-18
|
352.66
|
351.35
|
0.48
|
0.77
|
0.44
|
2.41
|
2.25
|
0.90
|
1.46
|
|
Sep-18
|
353.87
|
352.51
|
0.34
|
0.99
|
0.68
|
2.34
|
2.26
|
1.24
|
1.81
|
|
Oct-18
|
354.39
|
353.64
|
0.15
|
0.97
|
0.91
|
2.26
|
2.25
|
1.39
|
1.96
|
|
Nov-18
|
355.15
|
354.47
|
0.22
|
0.71
|
0.89
|
2.30
|
2.25
|
1.61
|
2.18
|
|
Dec-18
|
355.21
|
354.92
|
0.02
|
0.38
|
0.68
|
2.20
|
2.24
|
1.63
|
2.20
|
2019
|
Jan-19
|
355.94
|
355.43
|
0.20
|
0.44
|
0.51
|
2.24
|
2.24
|
1.83
|
0.20
|
|
Feb-19
|
356.18
|
355.78
|
0.07
|
0.29
|
0.37
|
2.01
|
2.21
|
1.90
|
0.27
|
|
Mar-19
|
356.92
|
356.35
|
0.21
|
0.48
|
0.40
|
2.11
|
2.20
|
2.11
|
0.48
|
|
Apr-19
|
357.22
|
356.77
|
0.08
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
2.07
|
2.18
|
0.08
|
0.56
|
|
May-19
|
357.71
|
357.28
|
0.14
|
0.43
|
0.42
|
2.21
|
2.19
|
0.22
|
0.70
|
|
Jun-19
|
358.27
|
357.73
|
0.16
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
2.25
|
2.21
|
0.38
|
0.86
|
|
Jul-19
|
359.07
|
358.35
|
0.22
|
0.52
|
0.44
|
2.30
|
2.22
|
0.60
|
1.09
|
|
Aug-19
|
359.74
|
359.03
|
0.19
|
0.57
|
0.49
|
2.01
|
2.19
|
0.79
|
1.27
|
|
Sep-19
|
363.86
|
360.89
|
1.15
|
1.56
|
0.88
|
2.82
|
2.23
|
1.95
|
2.44
|
|
Oct-19
|
364.45
|
362.68
|
0.16
|
1.50
|
1.21
|
2.84
|
2.28
|
2.11
|
2.60
|
|
Nov-19
|
365.23
|
364.51
|
0.21
|
1.52
|
1.53
|
2.84
|
2.33
|
2.33
|
2.82
|
|
Dec-19
|
365.74
|
365.14
|
0.14
|
0.52
|
1.18
|
2.96
|
2.39
|
2.47
|
2.96
|
2020
|
Jan-20
|
367.85
|
366.27
|
0.58
|
0.93
|
0.99
|
3.35
|
2.48
|
3.06
|
0.58
|
|
Feb-20
|
369.13
|
367.57
|
0.35
|
1.07
|
0.84
|
3.63
|
2.62
|
3.42
|
0.93
|
|
Mar-20
|
369.62
|
368.87
|
0.13
|
1.06
|
1.02
|
3.56
|
2.74
|
3.56
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/January 2000 = 100 * Point to Point
-
Moving average Source: BOJ
Table 1C
JAMAICA: CPI WITHOUT AGRICULTURE AND FUEL
Mar. 2020
|
|
|
1/
|
3 Month
|
Monthly
|
3 mth*
|
3mth#
|
12 Month*
|
12 Month#
|
FYTD
|
CYTD
|
|
|
CPI-AF
|
Avg.CPIAF
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change % change % change % change
|
|
Feb-17
|
399.68
|
398.69
|
0.25
|
0.73
|
0.62
|
2.42
|
2.58
|
2.11
|
0.50
|
|
Mar-17
|
400.33
|
399.56
|
0.16
|
0.66
|
0.67
|
2.27
|
2.51
|
2.27
|
0.66
|
|
Apr-17
|
401.18
|
400.40
|
0.21
|
0.63
|
0.67
|
2.36
|
2.48
|
0.21
|
0.87
|
|
May-17
|
402.03
|
401.18
|
0.21
|
0.59
|
0.62
|
2.47
|
2.45
|
0.42
|
1.09
|
|
Jun-17
|
402.78
|
401.99
|
0.19
|
0.61
|
0.61
|
2.43
|
2.42
|
0.61
|
1.28
|
|
Jul-17
|
403.60
|
402.80
|
0.20
|
0.60
|
0.60
|
2.47
|
2.41
|
0.82
|
1.48
|
|
Aug-17
|
404.47
|
403.62
|
0.22
|
0.61
|
0.61
|
2.49
|
2.40
|
1.04
|
1.70
|
|
Sep-17
|
405.77
|
404.61
|
0.32
|
0.74
|
0.65
|
2.55
|
2.41
|
1.36
|
2.03
|
|
Oct-17
|
406.68
|
405.64
|
0.22
|
0.76
|
0.71
|
2.63
|
2.43
|
1.59
|
2.26
|
|
Nov-17
|
407.52
|
406.66
|
0.21
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
2.71
|
2.45
|
1.80
|
2.47
|
|
Dec-17
|
408.24
|
407.48
|
0.18
|
0.61
|
0.71
|
2.65
|
2.48
|
1.98
|
2.65
|
2018
|
Jan-18
|
408.92
|
408.22
|
0.17
|
0.55
|
0.64
|
2.57
|
2.50
|
2.15
|
0.17
|
|
Feb-18
|
410.21
|
409.12
|
0.32
|
0.66
|
0.61
|
2.63
|
2.52
|
2.47
|
0.48
|
|
Mar-18
|
410.64
|
409.92
|
0.11
|
0.59
|
0.60
|
2.58
|
2.55
|
2.58
|
0.59
|
|
Apr-18
|
411.18
|
410.68
|
0.13
|
0.55
|
0.60
|
2.49
|
2.56
|
0.13
|
0.72
|
|
May-18
|
411.44
|
411.09
|
0.06
|
0.30
|
0.48
|
2.34
|
2.55
|
0.19
|
0.78
|
|
Jun-18
|
412.01
|
411.54
|
0.14
|
0.33
|
0.40
|
2.29
|
2.53
|
0.33
|
0.92
|
|
Jul-18
|
412.80
|
412.08
|
0.19
|
0.39
|
0.34
|
2.28
|
2.52
|
0.52
|
1.12
|
|
Aug-18
|
414.23
|
413.01
|
0.35
|
0.68
|
0.47
|
2.41
|
2.51
|
0.87
|
1.47
|
|
Sep-18
|
415.67
|
414.23
|
0.35
|
0.89
|
0.65
|
2.44
|
2.50
|
1.22
|
1.82
|
|
Oct-18
|
416.42
|
415.44
|
0.18
|
0.88
|
0.82
|
2.40
|
2.48
|
1.41
|
2.01
|
|
Nov-18
|
417.48
|
416.52
|
0.25
|
0.78
|
0.85
|
2.44
|
2.46
|
1.66
|
2.26
|
|
Dec-18
|
417.89
|
417.26
|
0.10
|
0.53
|
0.73
|
2.36
|
2.44
|
1.76
|
2.36
|
2019
|
Jan-19
|
418.79
|
418.05
|
0.21
|
0.57
|
0.63
|
2.41
|
2.42
|
1.98
|
0.21
|
|
Feb-19
|
419.34
|
418.67
|
0.13
|
0.45
|
0.52
|
2.23
|
2.39
|
2.12
|
0.35
|
|
Mar-19
|
420.22
|
419.45
|
0.21
|
0.56
|
0.52
|
2.33
|
2.37
|
2.33
|
0.56
|
|
Apr-19
|
420.78
|
420.11
|
0.14
|
0.48
|
0.49
|
2.34
|
2.36
|
0.14
|
0.69
|
|
May-19
|
421.51
|
420.84
|
0.17
|
0.52
|
0.52
|
2.45
|
2.37
|
0.31
|
0.87
|
|
Jun-19
|
422.31
|
421.53
|
0.19
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
2.50
|
2.38
|
0.50
|
1.06
|
|
Jul-19
|
423.51
|
422.44
|
0.29
|
0.65
|
0.56
|
2.60
|
2.41
|
0.79
|
1.35
|
|
Aug-19
|
424.32
|
423.38
|
0.19
|
0.67
|
0.61
|
2.44
|
2.41
|
0.98
|
1.54
|
|
Sep-19
|
427.59
|
425.14
|
0.77
|
1.25
|
0.86
|
2.87
|
2.45
|
1.76
|
2.32
|
|
Oct-19
|
428.35
|
426.75
|
0.18
|
1.14
|
1.02
|
2.86
|
2.49
|
1.93
|
2.50
|
|
Nov-19
|
429.18
|
428.37
|
0.20
|
1.14
|
1.18
|
2.80
|
2.52
|
2.13
|
2.70
|
|
Dec-19
|
430.22
|
429.25
|
0.24
|
0.61
|
0.97
|
2.95
|
2.57
|
2.38
|
2.95
|
2020
|
Jan-20
|
432.08
|
430.49
|
0.43
|
0.87
|
0.88
|
3.18
|
2.63
|
2.82
|
0.43
|
|
Feb-20
|
433.29
|
431.86
|
0.28
|
0.96
|
0.81
|
3.33
|
2.72
|
3.11
|
0.71
|
|
Mar-20
|
433.95
|
433.11
|
0.15
|
0.87
|
0.90
|
3.27
|
2.80
|
3.27
|
0.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/January 2000 = 100 * Point to Point
-
Moving average Source: BOJ
Table 1D
JAMAICA: CPI WITHOUT FUEL Mar. 2020
|
|
|
1/
|
3 Month
|
Monthly
|
3 mth*
|
3mth#
|
12 Month*
|
12 Month#
|
FYTD
|
CYTD
|
|
|
CPI-F
|
Avg.CPIF
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change % change % change % change % change
|
2017
|
Feb-17
|
442.73
|
441.71
|
0.26
|
0.73
|
0.75
|
2.32
|
2.79
|
2.29
|
0.44
|
|
Mar-17
|
443.58
|
442.64
|
0.19
|
0.63
|
0.69
|
2.49
|
2.61
|
2.49
|
0.63
|
|
Apr-17
|
444.33
|
443.55
|
0.17
|
0.62
|
0.66
|
2.76
|
2.49
|
2.66
|
0.80
|
|
May-17
|
445.04
|
444.32
|
0.16
|
0.52
|
0.59
|
2.83
|
2.39
|
0.33
|
0.96
|
|
Jun-17
|
447.09
|
445.49
|
0.46
|
0.79
|
0.64
|
3.07
|
2.32
|
0.79
|
1.43
|
|
Jul-17
|
449.44
|
447.19
|
0.53
|
1.15
|
0.82
|
3.39
|
2.35
|
1.32
|
1.96
|
|
Aug-17
|
450.99
|
449.17
|
0.34
|
1.34
|
1.09
|
3.48
|
2.44
|
1.67
|
2.31
|
|
Sep-17
|
452.76
|
451.06
|
0.39
|
1.27
|
1.25
|
3.54
|
2.56
|
2.07
|
2.72
|
|
Oct-17
|
453.86
|
452.54
|
0.24
|
0.98
|
1.20
|
3.51
|
2.71
|
2.32
|
2.97
|
|
Nov-17
|
456.08
|
454.24
|
0.49
|
1.13
|
1.13
|
3.76
|
2.89
|
2.82
|
3.47
|
|
Dec-17
|
457.71
|
455.88
|
0.36
|
1.09
|
1.07
|
3.84
|
3.07
|
3.18
|
3.84
|
2018
|
Jan-18
|
457.88
|
457.22
|
0.04
|
0.88
|
1.04
|
3.69
|
3.23
|
3.22
|
0.04
|
|
Feb-18
|
458.15
|
457.91
|
0.06
|
0.45
|
0.81
|
3.48
|
3.32
|
3.28
|
0.10
|
|
Mar-18
|
457.03
|
457.69
|
-0.25
|
-0.15
|
0.40
|
3.03
|
3.37
|
3.03
|
-0.15
|
|
Apr-18
|
457.51
|
457.56
|
0.11
|
-0.08
|
0.07
|
2.97
|
3.38
|
0.11
|
-0.04
|
|
May-18
|
457.36
|
457.30
|
-0.03
|
-0.17
|
-0.13
|
2.77
|
3.38
|
0.07
|
-0.08
|
|
Jun-18
|
458.24
|
457.70
|
0.19
|
0.27
|
0.00
|
2.49
|
3.33
|
0.27
|
0.12
|
|
Jul-18
|
460.16
|
458.59
|
0.42
|
0.58
|
0.22
|
2.38
|
3.24
|
0.69
|
0.54
|
|
Aug-18
|
463.91
|
460.77
|
0.81
|
1.43
|
0.76
|
2.86
|
3.19
|
1.50
|
1.35
|
|
Sep-18
|
466.34
|
463.47
|
0.52
|
1.77
|
1.26
|
3.00
|
3.15
|
2.04
|
1.89
|
|
Oct-18
|
469.39
|
466.54
|
0.66
|
2.01
|
1.74
|
3.42
|
3.14
|
2.71
|
2.55
|
|
Nov-18
|
470.59
|
468.77
|
0.26
|
1.44
|
1.74
|
3.18
|
3.09
|
2.97
|
2.82
|
|
Dec-18
|
468.78
|
469.59
|
-0.39
|
0.52
|
1.32
|
2.42
|
2.97
|
2.57
|
2.42
|
2019
|
Jan-19
|
468.80
|
469.39
|
0.01
|
-0.13
|
0.61
|
2.39
|
2.86
|
2.58
|
0.01
|
|
Feb-19
|
470.14
|
469.24
|
0.28
|
-0.10
|
0.10
|
2.62
|
2.79
|
2.87
|
0.29
|
|
Mar-19
|
472.11
|
470.35
|
0.42
|
0.71
|
0.16
|
3.30
|
2.82
|
3.30
|
0.71
|
|
Apr-19
|
473.05
|
471.76
|
0.20
|
0.91
|
0.51
|
3.40
|
2.85
|
0.20
|
0.91
|
|
May-19
|
474.24
|
473.13
|
0.25
|
0.87
|
0.83
|
3.69
|
2.93
|
0.45
|
1.16
|
|
Jun-19
|
475.01
|
474.10
|
0.16
|
0.61
|
0.80
|
3.66
|
3.03
|
0.61
|
1.33
|
|
Jul-19
|
479.17
|
476.14
|
0.87
|
1.29
|
0.93
|
4.13
|
3.17
|
1.50
|
2.22
|
|
Aug-19
|
481.07
|
478.41
|
0.40
|
1.44
|
1.12
|
3.70
|
3.24
|
1.90
|
2.62
|
|
Sep-19
|
484.97
|
481.73
|
0.81
|
2.10
|
1.61
|
4.00
|
3.33
|
2.72
|
3.45
|
|
Oct-19
|
486.86
|
484.30
|
0.39
|
1.60
|
1.71
|
3.72
|
3.35
|
3.12
|
3.86
|
|
Nov-19
|
491.15
|
487.66
|
0.88
|
2.10
|
1.93
|
4.37
|
3.45
|
4.03
|
4.77
|
|
Dec-19
|
492.48
|
490.16
|
0.27
|
1.55
|
1.75
|
5.06
|
3.67
|
4.32
|
5.06
|
2020
|
Jan-20
|
492.50
|
492.04
|
0.00
|
1.16
|
1.60
|
5.05
|
3.90
|
4.32
|
0.00
|
|
Feb-20
|
492.76
|
492.58
|
0.05
|
0.33
|
1.01
|
4.81
|
4.08
|
4.37
|
0.06
|
|
Mar-20
|
493.11
|
492.79
|
0.07
|
0.13
|
0.54
|
4.45
|
4.17
|
4.45
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/January 2000 = 100 * Point to Point
-
Moving average Source: BOJ
Table 1E
JAMAICA: TRIMMED MEAN CORE INFLATION
Mar. 2020
|
|
|
1/
|
3 Month
|
Monthly
|
3 mth*
|
3mth#
|
12 Month*
|
12 Month#
|
FYTD
|
CYTD
|
|
|
CPI-TRIM
|
Avg.TRIM
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
% change
|
|
Feb-17
|
233.76
|
233.44
|
0.17
|
0.44
|
0.48
|
1.24
|
1.43
|
1.29
|
0.24
|
|
Mar-17
|
234.08
|
233.74
|
0.14
|
0.38
|
0.42
|
1.42
|
1.33
|
1.42
|
0.38
|
|
Apr-17
|
234.27
|
234.04
|
0.08
|
0.39
|
0.40
|
1.50
|
1.26
|
0.08
|
0.46
|
|
May-17
|
234.51
|
234.29
|
0.10
|
0.32
|
0.36
|
1.56
|
1.21
|
0.18
|
0.56
|
|
Jun-17
|
235.29
|
234.69
|
0.33
|
0.52
|
0.41
|
1.90
|
1.20
|
0.52
|
0.90
|
|
Jul-17
|
236.11
|
235.30
|
0.35
|
0.78
|
0.54
|
2.16
|
1.26
|
0.87
|
1.25
|
|
Aug-17
|
236.62
|
236.01
|
0.21
|
0.90
|
0.73
|
2.23
|
1.35
|
1.08
|
1.47
|
|
Sep-17
|
237.17
|
236.63
|
0.23
|
0.80
|
0.83
|
2.28
|
1.45
|
1.32
|
1.71
|
|
Oct-17
|
237.56
|
237.12
|
0.16
|
0.61
|
0.77
|
2.24
|
1.57
|
1.48
|
1.87
|
|
Nov-17
|
238.44
|
237.72
|
0.37
|
0.77
|
0.73
|
2.45
|
1.72
|
1.86
|
2.25
|
|
Dec-17
|
239.08
|
238.36
|
0.27
|
0.81
|
0.73
|
2.53
|
1.87
|
2.14
|
2.53
|
2018
|
Jan-18
|
239.15
|
238.89
|
0.03
|
0.67
|
0.75
|
2.48
|
2.00
|
2.16
|
0.03
|
|
Feb-18
|
239.02
|
239.08
|
-0.05
|
0.24
|
0.57
|
2.25
|
2.08
|
2.11
|
-0.03
|
|
Mar-18
|
238.56
|
238.91
|
-0.19
|
-0.22
|
0.23
|
1.91
|
2.12
|
1.91
|
-0.22
|
|
Apr-18
|
238.68
|
238.75
|
0.05
|
-0.19
|
-0.06
|
1.88
|
2.16
|
0.05
|
-0.17
|
|
May-18
|
238.64
|
238.63
|
-0.02
|
-0.16
|
-0.19
|
1.76
|
2.17
|
0.03
|
-0.19
|
|
Jun-18
|
238.98
|
238.77
|
0.14
|
0.18
|
-0.06
|
1.57
|
2.14
|
0.18
|
-0.04
|
|
Jul-18
|
239.72
|
239.12
|
0.31
|
0.44
|
0.15
|
1.53
|
2.09
|
0.49
|
0.27
|
|
Aug-18
|
240.79
|
239.83
|
0.45
|
0.90
|
0.51
|
1.76
|
2.05
|
0.94
|
0.72
|
|
Sep-18
|
241.79
|
240.77
|
0.42
|
1.18
|
0.84
|
1.95
|
2.02
|
1.36
|
1.13
|
|
Oct-18
|
242.88
|
241.82
|
0.45
|
1.32
|
1.13
|
2.24
|
2.03
|
1.81
|
1.59
|
|
Nov-18
|
243.28
|
242.65
|
0.16
|
1.03
|
1.18
|
2.03
|
1.99
|
1.98
|
1.76
|
|
Dec-18
|
242.35
|
242.84
|
-0.38
|
0.23
|
0.86
|
1.37
|
1.89
|
1.59
|
1.37
|
2019
|
Jan-19
|
242.20
|
242.61
|
-0.06
|
-0.28
|
0.33
|
1.28
|
1.79
|
1.53
|
-0.06
|
|
Feb-19
|
242.76
|
242.44
|
0.23
|
-0.21
|
-0.09
|
1.56
|
1.74
|
1.76
|
0.17
|
|
Mar-19
|
243.54
|
242.84
|
0.32
|
0.49
|
0.00
|
2.09
|
1.75
|
2.09
|
0.49
|
|
Apr-19
|
244.04
|
243.45
|
0.21
|
0.76
|
0.34
|
2.24
|
1.78
|
0.21
|
0.70
|
|
May-19
|
244.49
|
244.03
|
0.19
|
0.71
|
0.65
|
2.45
|
1.84
|
0.39
|
0.88
|
|
Jun-19
|
244.77
|
244.44
|
0.11
|
0.50
|
0.66
|
2.42
|
1.91
|
0.50
|
1.00
|
|
Jul-19
|
246.58
|
245.28
|
0.74
|
1.04
|
0.75
|
2.86
|
2.02
|
1.25
|
1.74
|
|
Aug-19
|
247.42
|
246.26
|
0.34
|
1.20
|
0.91
|
2.75
|
2.11
|
1.59
|
2.09
|
|
Sep-19
|
247.72
|
247.24
|
0.12
|
1.20
|
1.15
|
2.45
|
2.15
|
1.71
|
2.21
|
|
Oct-19
|
248.55
|
247.89
|
0.33
|
0.80
|
1.07
|
2.33
|
2.15
|
2.05
|
2.55
|
|
Nov-19
|
250.68
|
248.98
|
0.86
|
1.32
|
1.11
|
3.04
|
2.24
|
2.93
|
3.44
|
|
Dec-19
|
251.24
|
250.16
|
0.22
|
1.42
|
1.18
|
3.67
|
2.43
|
3.16
|
3.67
|
2020
|
Jan-20
|
250.38
|
250.77
|
-0.34
|
0.74
|
1.16
|
3.38
|
2.61
|
2.81
|
-0.34
|
|
Feb-20
|
249.75
|
250.46
|
-0.25
|
-0.37
|
0.59
|
2.88
|
2.72
|
2.55
|
-0.59
|
|
Mar-20
|
249.68
|
250.07
|
-0.03
|
-0.62
|
-0.09
|
2.52
|
2.75
|
2.52
|
-0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/January 2000 = 100 * Point to Point
-
Moving average Source: BOJ
Table 2
Regional Inflation
Mar-MTH. 2020
|
|
|
GKMA
|
OUC
|
RA
|
|
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
-0.24
|
-0.24
|
-0.25
|
01.1
|
Food
|
-0.26
|
-0.28
|
-0.28
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
0.05
|
0.30
|
0.27
|
|
Meat
|
0.08
|
0.11
|
0.08
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
0.48
|
0.18
|
0.18
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
0.00
|
0.24
|
0.16
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
0.10
|
0.14
|
0.06
|
|
Fruit
|
0.64
|
0.92
|
0.50
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
-0.92
|
-1.53
|
-1.98
|
|
Vegetables
|
-1.58
|
-2.60
|
-2.89
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
1.99
|
2.18
|
1.22
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
0.20
|
0.16
|
0.34
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
0.11
|
0.12
|
0.28
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
0.18
|
0.28
|
0.17
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.26
|
0.46
|
0.08
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
0.15
|
0.22
|
0.22
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
0.49
|
0.15
|
0.18
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
0.22
|
0.22
|
0.13
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
0.38
|
0.20
|
0.21
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
0.00
|
0.28
|
0.00
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
-1.31
|
-1.64
|
-2.27
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.11
|
0.09
|
0.11
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.74
|
1.74
|
1.74
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
-3.82
|
-3.62
|
-3.59
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENAN
|
0.12
|
0.14
|
0.13
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.20
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.22
|
0.36
|
0.00
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.32
|
0.20
|
0.24
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.27
|
0.10
|
0.41
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.19
|
0.09
|
0.07
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
0.06
|
0.11
|
0.15
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
0.07
|
0.12
|
0.08
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
0.17
|
0.27
|
0.06
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
0.00
|
0.04
|
0.09
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
0.73
|
0.53
|
0.32
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.07
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
0.12
|
0.07
|
0.05
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
0.15
|
0.05
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
-0.20
|
-0.27
|
-0.32
Table 2
Regional Inflation
Mar-QTR. 2020
|
|
|
GKMA
|
OUC
|
RA
|
|
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
-3.33
|
-2.88
|
-0.98
|
01.1
|
Food
|
-3.48
|
-3.11
|
-1.08
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
0.44
|
0.69
|
0.84
|
|
Meat
|
0.46
|
0.30
|
0.29
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
1.03
|
0.38
|
0.50
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
0.09
|
0.83
|
1.02
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
0.30
|
0.52
|
0.61
|
|
Fruit
|
0.35
|
-0.33
|
-1.47
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
-8.82
|
-10.98
|
-6.76
|
|
Vegetables
|
-10.74
|
-13.95
|
-8.38
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
0.36
|
0.47
|
-0.88
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.21
|
1.09
|
1.00
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
-0.61
|
0.64
|
0.79
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
0.50
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.51
|
1.01
|
0.99
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
0.49
|
0.99
|
0.78
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
0.83
|
0.26
|
0.49
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
0.86
|
0.56
|
0.54
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
1.01
|
0.58
|
0.69
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
0.64
|
0.52
|
0.31
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
3.09
|
3.12
|
2.61
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
2.42
|
2.22
|
2.33
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
16.44
|
16.47
|
16.42
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
0.98
|
0.86
|
0.95
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENAN
|
0.42
|
0.39
|
0.36
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.21
|
0.26
|
0.10
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.29
|
0.53
|
0.29
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
1.51
|
0.97
|
1.02
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.65
|
0.21
|
0.74
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
1.08
|
0.30
|
0.31
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
0.30
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
0.14
|
0.68
|
0.34
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
0.22
|
0.85
|
0.13
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
0.07
|
0.57
|
0.47
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
-0.80
|
-0.70
|
-0.36
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
0.33
|
0.10
|
0.11
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
1.66
|
2.34
|
1.55
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
0.94
|
0.64
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
-1.24
|
-0.79
|
-0.07
Table 3A
Component Contribution to Inflation
Mar. 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
Monthly
|
Weighted
|
% Contrib'n
|
|
|
the CPI
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation
|
to Inflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.45
|
-0.25
|
-0.09
|
-42.12
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.10
|
-0.27
|
-0.09
|
-43.06
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
0.22
|
0.01
|
6.00
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
0.09
|
0.01
|
3.04
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
6.73
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
0.12
|
0.00
|
1.76
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
0.09
|
0.00
|
0.65
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
0.67
|
0.01
|
3.48
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
-1.34
|
-0.09
|
-41.89
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
-2.10
|
-0.10
|
-44.57
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
1.76
|
0.04
|
17.81
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
0.26
|
0.00
|
2.07
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
0.19
|
0.00
|
1.31
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
0.20
|
0.00
|
2.15
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
0.21
|
0.00
|
0.63
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
0.20
|
0.00
|
1.52
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
0.27
|
0.00
|
1.72
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
2.63
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
0.26
|
0.01
|
2.48
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
0.04
|
0.00
|
0.25
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
-1.75
|
-0.22
|
-102.21
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
0.10
|
0.00
|
0.38
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
1.74
|
0.02
|
10.51
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
-3.66
|
-0.26
|
-119.17
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINT
|
4.93
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
2.94
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
0.11
|
0.00
|
0.35
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
0.16
|
0.00
|
0.24
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
0.26
|
0.00
|
0.66
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
0.31
|
0.00
|
0.07
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
0.09
|
0.00
|
0.06
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
0.11
|
0.00
|
1.56
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
0.09
|
0.00
|
1.29
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
0.13
|
0.00
|
0.73
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
0.06
|
0.00
|
0.53
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
0.50
|
0.06
|
29.18
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.04
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
0.04
|
0.00
|
0.61
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
0.08
|
0.00
|
2.22
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
3.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.00
|
-0.26
|
-0.22
|
100.00
Table 3B
Inflation Comparison
Mar-MTH. 2019 & 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
the CPI
|
MTH
|
MTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.45
|
0.95
|
-0.25
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.10
|
0.99
|
-0.27
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
0.12
|
0.22
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
0.26
|
0.09
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
0.19
|
0.28
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
0.16
|
0.12
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
0.44
|
0.09
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
0.91
|
0.67
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
2.96
|
-1.34
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
4.10
|
-2.10
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
-0.75
|
1.76
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
0.17
|
0.26
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
0.34
|
0.19
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
0.21
|
0.20
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
0.26
|
0.21
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
0.19
|
0.20
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
0.53
|
0.27
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
0.58
|
0.17
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
0.58
|
0.26
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
0.57
|
0.04
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
1.49
|
-1.75
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
0.15
|
0.10
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
-0.02
|
1.74
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
2.74
|
-3.66
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENA
|
4.93
|
0.18
|
0.13
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
0.39
|
0.11
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
0.26
|
0.16
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
0.36
|
0.26
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
0.30
|
0.31
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
0.25
|
0.09
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
0.09
|
0.11
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
0.09
|
0.13
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
0.11
|
0.06
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
1.14
|
0.50
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
0.10
|
0.04
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
0.27
|
0.08
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
0.34
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.00
|
0.84
|
-0.26
Table 4A
Component Contribution to Inflation
Mar-QTR. 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
Quarterly
|
Weighted
|
% Contrib'n
|
|
|
the CPI
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation
|
Inflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.45
|
-2.29
|
-0.86
|
255.74
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.10
|
-2.44
|
-0.86
|
255.31
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
0.69
|
0.04
|
-12.57
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
0.35
|
0.03
|
-8.08
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
0.64
|
0.03
|
-10.20
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
0.66
|
0.02
|
-6.12
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
0.50
|
0.01
|
-2.42
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
-0.22
|
0.00
|
0.75
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
-8.65
|
-0.59
|
176.36
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
-10.75
|
-0.50
|
148.48
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
-0.05
|
0.00
|
0.34
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
1.08
|
0.02
|
-5.53
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
0.23
|
0.00
|
-1.08
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
0.77
|
0.02
|
-5.40
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
0.85
|
0.01
|
-1.68
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
0.74
|
0.01
|
-3.70
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
0.56
|
0.01
|
-2.29
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
0.64
|
0.02
|
-6.32
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
0.76
|
0.02
|
-4.80
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
0.45
|
0.01
|
-1.63
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
2.91
|
0.37
|
-110.55
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
2.24
|
0.02
|
-5.34
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
16.44
|
0.22
|
-64.61
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
0.94
|
0.07
|
-19.85
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINT
|
4.93
|
0.39
|
0.02
|
-5.67
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
0.17
|
0.00
|
-0.34
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
0.35
|
0.00
|
-0.34
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
1.18
|
0.01
|
-1.97
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
0.62
|
0.00
|
-0.09
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
0.41
|
0.00
|
-0.18
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
0.29
|
0.01
|
-2.73
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
0.35
|
0.01
|
-3.44
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
0.29
|
0.00
|
-1.06
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
0.39
|
0.01
|
-2.40
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
-0.57
|
-0.07
|
21.94
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
-0.07
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
0.18
|
0.01
|
-1.80
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
1.77
|
0.11
|
-32.56
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
0.60
|
0.05
|
-14.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.00
|
-0.66
|
-0.34
|
100.00
Table 4B
Inflation Comparison
Mar-QTR. 2019 & 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
the CPI
|
QTR
|
QTR
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.45
|
1.19
|
-2.29
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.10
|
1.20
|
-2.44
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
0.35
|
0.69
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
0.87
|
0.35
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
0.50
|
0.64
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
0.73
|
0.66
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
0.90
|
0.50
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
2.24
|
-0.22
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
2.43
|
-8.65
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
4.38
|
-10.75
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
-2.93
|
-0.05
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
0.99
|
1.08
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
0.47
|
0.23
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
0.87
|
0.77
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
1.14
|
0.85
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
0.74
|
0.74
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
0.62
|
0.56
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
0.69
|
0.64
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
0.71
|
0.76
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
0.66
|
0.45
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
-1.13
|
2.91
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.07
|
0.00
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
2.71
|
2.24
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
-2.55
|
16.44
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
-1.78
|
0.94
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENA
|
4.93
|
0.48
|
0.39
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
0.82
|
0.17
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
0.62
|
0.35
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
0.66
|
1.18
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
0.42
|
0.62
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
0.40
|
0.41
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
0.37
|
0.29
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
0.35
|
0.35
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
0.47
|
0.29
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
0.27
|
0.39
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
0.67
|
-0.57
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
0.47
|
0.18
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
1.45
|
0.00
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
0.56
|
1.77
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
0.79
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.00
|
0.68
|
-0.66
Table 5A
CYTD Component Contribution to Inflation
Jan-Mar. 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
CYTD
|
Weighted
|
% Contrib'n
|
|
|
the CPI
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation
|
to Inflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.45
|
-2.29
|
-0.86
|
255.74
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.10
|
-2.44
|
-0.86
|
255.31
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
0.69
|
0.04
|
-12.57
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
0.35
|
0.03
|
-8.08
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
0.64
|
0.03
|
-10.20
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
0.66
|
0.02
|
-6.12
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
0.50
|
0.01
|
-2.42
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
-0.22
|
0.00
|
0.75
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
-8.65
|
-0.59
|
176.36
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
-10.75
|
-0.50
|
148.48
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
-0.05
|
0.00
|
0.34
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
1.08
|
0.02
|
-5.53
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
0.23
|
0.00
|
-1.08
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
0.77
|
0.02
|
-5.40
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
0.85
|
0.01
|
-1.68
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
0.74
|
0.01
|
-3.70
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
0.56
|
0.01
|
-2.29
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
0.64
|
0.02
|
-6.32
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
0.76
|
0.02
|
-4.80
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
0.45
|
0.01
|
-1.63
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
2.91
|
0.37
|
-110.55
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
2.24
|
0.02
|
-5.34
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
16.44
|
0.22
|
-64.61
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
0.94
|
0.07
|
-19.85
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINT
|
4.93
|
0.39
|
0.02
|
-5.67
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
0.17
|
0.00
|
-0.34
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
0.35
|
0.00
|
-0.34
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
1.18
|
0.01
|
-1.97
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
0.62
|
0.00
|
-0.09
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
0.41
|
0.00
|
-0.18
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
0.29
|
0.01
|
-2.73
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
0.35
|
0.01
|
-3.44
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
0.29
|
0.00
|
-1.06
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
0.39
|
0.01
|
-2.40
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
-0.57
|
-0.07
|
21.94
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
-0.07
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
0.18
|
0.01
|
-1.80
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
1.77
|
0.11
|
-32.56
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
0.60
|
0.05
|
-14.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.0
|
-0.66
|
-0.34
|
100.00
Table 5B
CYTD Inflation Comparison
Jan-Mar. 2019 & 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
the CPI
|
CYTD
|
CYTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.45
|
1.19
|
-2.29
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.10
|
1.20
|
-2.44
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
0.35
|
0.69
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
0.87
|
0.35
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
0.50
|
0.64
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
0.73
|
0.66
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
0.90
|
0.50
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
2.24
|
-0.22
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
2.43
|
-8.65
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
4.38
|
-10.75
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
-2.93
|
-0.05
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
0.99
|
1.08
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
0.47
|
0.23
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
0.87
|
0.77
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
1.14
|
0.85
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
0.74
|
0.74
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
0.62
|
0.56
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
0.69
|
0.64
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
0.71
|
0.76
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
0.66
|
0.45
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
-1.13
|
2.91
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.07
|
0.00
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
2.71
|
2.24
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
-2.55
|
16.44
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
-1.78
|
0.94
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENA
|
4.93
|
0.48
|
0.39
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
0.82
|
0.17
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
0.62
|
0.35
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
0.66
|
1.18
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
0.42
|
0.62
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
0.40
|
0.41
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
0.37
|
0.29
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
0.35
|
0.35
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
0.47
|
0.29
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
0.27
|
0.39
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
0.67
|
-0.57
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
0.47
|
0.18
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
1.45
|
0.00
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
0.56
|
1.77
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
0.79
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.00
|
0.68
|
-0.66
Table 6A
FYTD Component Contribution to Inflation
Mar. 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
FYTD
|
Weighted
|
% Contrib'n
|
|
|
the CPI
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation
|
to Inflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.45
|
6.92
|
2.59
|
58.10
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.10
|
7.13
|
2.50
|
56.17
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
2.18
|
0.13
|
2.98
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
2.62
|
0.20
|
4.50
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
2.55
|
0.14
|
3.05
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
2.35
|
0.07
|
1.64
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
2.55
|
0.04
|
0.94
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
4.53
|
0.05
|
1.16
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
18.05
|
1.24
|
27.73
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
20.66
|
0.96
|
21.50
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
8.79
|
0.19
|
4.36
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
6.73
|
0.12
|
2.60
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
4.75
|
0.07
|
1.65
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
2.77
|
0.07
|
1.46
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
2.98
|
0.02
|
0.44
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
2.68
|
0.05
|
1.01
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
2.17
|
0.03
|
0.67
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
2.56
|
0.09
|
1.91
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
2.46
|
0.05
|
1.17
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
2.72
|
0.03
|
0.74
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
5.65
|
0.72
|
16.18
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.40
|
0.01
|
0.32
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
4.28
|
0.03
|
0.77
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
21.47
|
0.28
|
6.36
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
4.34
|
0.31
|
6.93
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINT
|
4.93
|
2.04
|
0.10
|
2.26
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
1.70
|
0.01
|
0.26
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
2.77
|
0.01
|
0.20
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
3.79
|
0.02
|
0.48
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
2.40
|
0.00
|
0.03
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
1.87
|
0.00
|
0.06
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
1.75
|
0.06
|
1.24
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
2.61
|
0.09
|
1.93
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
2.33
|
0.03
|
0.64
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
2.79
|
0.06
|
1.30
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
-0.34
|
-0.04
|
-0.98
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
6.99
|
0.28
|
6.26
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
2.80
|
0.09
|
2.11
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
4.73
|
0.10
|
2.27
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
2.85
|
0.18
|
3.95
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
2.85
|
0.24
|
5.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.0
|
4.81
|
4.46
|
100.00
Table 6B
FYTD Inflation Comparison
Mar. 2019 & 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
the CPI
|
FYTD
|
FYTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.45
|
5.29
|
6.92
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.10
|
5.43
|
7.13
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
2.09
|
2.18
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
3.21
|
2.62
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
1.77
|
2.55
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
2.08
|
2.35
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
3.58
|
2.55
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
10.78
|
4.53
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
12.07
|
18.05
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
12.65
|
20.66
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
10.68
|
8.79
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
4.16
|
6.73
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
3.52
|
4.75
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
2.66
|
2.77
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
2.81
|
2.98
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
2.60
|
2.68
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
1.50
|
2.17
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
2.32
|
2.56
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
2.46
|
2.46
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
2.10
|
2.72
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
0.16
|
5.65
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.37
|
0.40
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
4.03
|
4.28
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
3.61
|
21.47
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
-1.22
|
4.34
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTENA
|
4.93
|
4.62
|
2.04
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
2.13
|
2.77
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
3.10
|
3.79
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
1.89
|
2.40
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
1.70
|
1.87
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
5.89
|
1.75
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
1.55
|
2.61
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
1.75
|
2.33
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
1.42
|
2.79
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
1.69
|
-0.34
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
0.06
|
6.99
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
1.71
|
2.80
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
4.22
|
4.73
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
1.63
|
2.85
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
2.13
|
2.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.00
|
3.39
|
4.81
Table 7
Annual Component Contribution to Inflation
Mar. 2020
|
|
|
Weight in
|
Annual
|
Weighted
|
% Contrib'n
|
|
|
the CPI
|
Inflation(%)
|
Inflation
|
to Inflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
FOOD & NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
37.46
|
6.92
|
2.59
|
53.91
|
01.1
|
Food
|
35.12
|
7.13
|
2.51
|
52.13
|
|
Bread and Cereals
|
6.10
|
2.18
|
0.13
|
2.77
|
|
Meat
|
7.66
|
2.62
|
0.20
|
4.18
|
|
Fish and Seafood
|
5.33
|
2.55
|
0.14
|
2.83
|
|
Milk, Cheese and Eggs
|
3.11
|
2.35
|
0.07
|
1.52
|
|
Oils and Fats
|
1.64
|
2.55
|
0.04
|
0.87
|
|
Fruit
|
1.14
|
4.53
|
0.05
|
1.07
|
|
Vegetables and Starchy Foods
|
6.85
|
18.05
|
1.24
|
25.72
|
|
Vegetables
|
4.64
|
20.66
|
0.96
|
19.95
|
|
Starchy Foods
|
2.21
|
8.79
|
0.19
|
4.04
|
|
Sugar, Jam, Honey, Chocolate and Confectionery
|
1.72
|
6.73
|
0.12
|
2.41
|
|
Food Products n.e.c.
|
1.55
|
4.75
|
0.07
|
1.53
|
01.2
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
2.35
|
2.77
|
0.07
|
1.35
|
|
Coffee, Tea and Cocoa
|
0.66
|
2.98
|
0.02
|
0.41
|
|
Mineral Waters, Soft Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juices
|
1.69
|
2.68
|
0.05
|
0.94
|
02
|
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES & TOBACCO
|
1.38
|
2.17
|
0.03
|
0.62
|
03
|
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR
|
3.33
|
2.56
|
0.09
|
1.77
|
03.1
|
Clothing
|
2.12
|
2.46
|
0.05
|
1.08
|
03.2
|
Footwear
|
1.22
|
2.72
|
0.03
|
0.69
|
04
|
HOUSING, WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS & OTHER FUELS
|
12.76
|
5.65
|
0.72
|
15.01
|
04.1
|
Rentals for Housing
|
3.52
|
0.40
|
0.01
|
0.30
|
04.3
|
Maintenance and Repair of Dwelling
|
0.80
|
4.28
|
0.03
|
0.71
|
04.4
|
Water Supply and Miscellaneous Services Related to the Dwelling
|
1.32
|
21.47
|
0.28
|
5.90
|
04.5
|
Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels
|
7.12
|
4.34
|
0.31
|
6.43
|
05
|
FURNISHINGS, HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENT & ROUTINE HOUSEHOLD MAINTE
|
4.93
|
2.04
|
0.10
|
2.09
|
05.1
|
Furniture and Furnishings (inc. Floor Coverings)
|
0.69
|
1.70
|
0.01
|
0.24
|
05.2
|
Household Textiles
|
0.32
|
2.77
|
0.01
|
0.18
|
05.3
|
Household Appliances
|
0.56
|
3.79
|
0.02
|
0.44
|
05.4
|
Glassware, Tableware and Household Utensils
|
0.05
|
2.40
|
0.00
|
0.03
|
05.5
|
Tools and Equipment for House and Garden
|
0.15
|
1.87
|
0.00
|
0.06
|
05.6
|
Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance
|
3.16
|
1.75
|
0.06
|
1.15
|
06
|
HEALTH
|
3.29
|
2.61
|
0.09
|
1.79
|
06.1
|
Medical Products, Appliances and Equipment
|
1.22
|
2.33
|
0.03
|
0.59
|
06.2
|
Health Services
|
2.07
|
2.79
|
0.06
|
1.20
|
07
|
TRANSPORT
|
12.82
|
-0.34
|
-0.04
|
-0.91
|
08
|
COMMUNICATION
|
3.99
|
6.99
|
0.28
|
5.80
|
09
|
RECREATION & CULTURE
|
3.36
|
2.80
|
0.09
|
1.96
|
10
|
EDUCATION
|
2.14
|
4.73
|
0.10
|
2.11
|
11
|
RESTAURANTS & ACCOMMODATION SERVICES
|
6.19
|
2.85
|
0.18
|
3.66
|
12
|
MISCELLANEOUS GOODS & SERVICES
|
8.37
|
2.85
|
0.24
|
4.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL DIVISIONS
|
100.00
|
4.81
|
4.81
|
100.00
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 19:42:14 UTC
|
|