Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Inflation decreased to 1.6% in June 2019 (HICP: 1.6%)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 03:45am EDT

Press release: 12.062-128/19

Vienna,2019-07-17 - In June 2019, the inflation rate was 1.6% (May 2019 1.7%), as Statistics Austria reports. Cheaper fuels were mainly responsible for the decrease of the June inflation rate, while in May fuels became more expensive. Expenditures for housing, water and energy (+3.1% compared to June 2018) proved to be the most important price driver, followed by expenditures for restaurants and hotels (+3.1%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 106.8 in June. Compared to the previous month May, the average price level increased by 0.1%.

The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices(HICP 2015)was 107.11 in June 2019, (May 2019: 107.18 revised) with the harmonised inflation rate amounting to 1.6%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 07:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aAs Fed nears rate cut, policymakers debate how deep, and even if
RE
04:30aBank of England says balance sheet likely to halve when QE reversed
RE
04:25aBT to sell global headquarters for $260.2 million
RE
04:21aFed Must Pay More Attention to Global Developments
DJ
04:20aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Retail Sales Indices
PU
04:20aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : House Sales Statistics
PU
04:20aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Turnover Indices
PU
04:14aEuro at one-week lows as expectations of more policy easing grows
RE
04:10aESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Statement following meeting between Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling
PU
04:08aFACEBOOK : Bitcoin Loses Almost a Third of Its Value as Libra Hype Fades
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
3SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi publishes report for second quarter 2019
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Renault-Nissan alliance is priority for France ahead of any consolidation - Le Mai..
5ASML HOLDING : ASML's second quarter profit margin tops estimates, retains annual outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About