Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Inflation decreased to 1.6% in March 2020 (HICP: 1.6%)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Press release: 12.221-061/20

Vienna,2020-04-17 - In March 2020, the inflation rate was 1.6%, as Statistics Austria reports (February 2020: 2.2%). Lower prices for fuels were mainly responsible for the decrease of the March inflation rate. Price increases for housing, water and energy (+2.4% compared to March 2019) remained the most important price driver, followed by those for restaurants and hotels (+3.2%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 108.1 in March 2020. Compared to the previous month, the average price level increased by 0.3%.

The measures against the spread of the corona virus had only a very limited impact on the calculation of the March inflation rate. The price surveys for the consumer price index were mainly carried out in the first half of the month, before the COVID-19-related shop and business closings.

The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices(HICP 2015)was 108.50 in March 2020, with the harmonised inflation rate amounting to 1.6%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 07:00:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aImperial Brands delays release of half-year earnings by two weeks due to coronavirus
RE
03:16aWorkspace offers rent relief for customers amid coronavirus lockdown
RE
03:16aEMB EUROPEAN MILK BOARD : Milk production costs of 44.07 ct/kg in Germany far from being covered
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aOil mixed as China economy gloom overshadows plans to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown
RE
03:11aLIETUVOS BANKAS : Pension fund balance sheet statistics to be published earlier and more frequently
PU
03:08aOil mixed as China economy gloom overshadows plans to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown
RE
03:07aIndonesia to expand tax breaks to more sectors to prevent 'bankruptcies'
RE
03:02aEuropean stock index futures as Trump eyes restart
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4CUTERA, INC. : CUTERA, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : Roche develops new serology test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group