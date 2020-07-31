Log in
Inflation in July 2020 - CCPI

07/31/2020 | 09:22am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Statistics Department

2020-07-31

CCPI based Inflation increased in July 2020

Headline Inflation

Year-on-year inflation : 4.2%

Annual Average inflation : 4.8%

Monthly Change : 0.1%

Core Inflation

Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1 increased to 4.2 per cent in July 2020 from 3.9 per cent in June 2020.

Per cent

Year-on-year inflation : 3.2%

Annual Average inflation : 4.0%

Monthly Change : 0.2%

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in CCPI

This was mainly driven by monthly increase of prices of items in Non-food category along with the statistical effect of the low base prevailed in July 2019. Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 10.9 per

18.0

15.0

12.0

9.0

6.0

3.0

0.0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct Nov Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

-3.0

2019

2020

Headline

Food

Non-food

Contribution to Month-on-Month % Change

Per cent

in CCPI

1.0

0.8

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

Jun-20

Jul-20

FoodNon-food

cent in July 2020 from 10.0 per cent in June 2020. Further, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) also increased marginally to

1.5 per cent in July 2020 from 1.4 per cent in June 2020.

The change in the CCPI measured on an annual average basis also increased marginally to 4.8 per cent in July 2020 from 4.7 per cent in June 2020.

Monthly change of CCPI recorded at

0.1 per cent was mainly due to net effect of price changes observed in the items of the Non-food category. Within the Non- food category, prices of items in Health

1The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

(payments to private hospitals/ nursing homes) sub-category increased during the month. Meanwhile, prices of items in the Food category also recorded marginal increases in July 2020.

The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased marginally to 3.2 per cent in July 2020 from 3.1 per cent in June 2020. However, annual average core inflation declined further to its sixteen months low of 4.0 per cent in July 2020 from 4.2 per cent in June 2020.

Data Annexure:

Table 01 : Movements of the CCPI (2013=100)

Index Number

Monthly

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2018

January

122.8

125.6

-0.1

0.6

5.8

3.5

6.6

5.6

February

121.9

125.8

-0.7

0.2

4.5

3.5

6.4

5.3

March

121.4

125.9

-0.4

0.1

4.2

3.4

6.1

5.0

April

121.5

126.2

0.1

0.2

3.8

3.5

5.9

4.7

May

122.9

126.4

1.2

0.2

4.0

3.2

5.7

4.5

June

125.4

127.0

2.0

0.5

4.4

3.4

5.6

4.4

July

125.8

127.3

0.3

0.2

5.4

3.9

5.6

4.3

August

125.8

127.5

0.0

0.2

5.9

3.7

5.6

4.1

September

124.9

128.0

-0.7

0.4

4.3

3.8

5.4

3.9

October

124.6

128.1

-0.2

0.1

3.1

3.8

5.0

3.8

November

126.2

128.9

1.3

0.6

3.3

3.4

4.6

3.6

December

126.3

128.8

0.1

-0.1

2.8

3.1

4.3

3.5

2019

January

127.4

132.5

0.9

2.9

3.7

5.5

4.1

3.7

February

126.8

132.6

-0.5

0.1

4.0

5.4

4.1

3.8

March

126.6

133.0

-0.2

0.3

4.3

5.6

4.1

4.0

April

127.0

133.1

0.3

0.1

4.5

5.5

4.1

4.2

May

129.0

134.2

1.6

0.8

5.0

6.2

4.2

4.4

June

130.2

134.4

0.9

0.1

3.8

5.8

4.2

4.7

July

130.0

134.6

-0.2

0.1

3.3

5.7

4.0

4.8

August

130.1

134.6

0.1

0.0

3.4

5.6

3.8

5.0

September

131.1

135.2

0.8

0.4

5.0

5.6

3.9

5.1

October

131.3

135.2

0.2

0.0

5.4

5.5

4.0

5.3

November

131.7

135.5

0.3

0.2

4.4

5.1

4.1

5.4

December

132.4

135.0

0.5

-0.4

4.8

4.8

4.3

5.5

2020

January

134.6

136.5

1.7

1.1

5.7

3.0

4.5

5.3

February

134.6

136.9

0.0

0.3

6.2

3.2

4.6

5.1

March

133.4

136.9

-0.9

0.0

5.4

2.9

4.7

4.9

April

133.6

137.2

0.1

0.2

5.2

3.1

4.8

4.7

May

134.2

138.1

0.4

0.7

4.0

2.9

4.7

4.4

June

135.3

138.6

0.8

0.4

3.9

3.1

4.7

4.2

July

135.4

138.9

0.1

0.2

4.2

3.2

4.8

4.0

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 13:21:02 UTC
