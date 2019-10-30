Log in
Inflation in October 2019: annual at 1.4%, monthly at 0.1%

10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT

In October annual inflation stood at 1.4%

In October 2019 annual inflation stood at 1.4% (in the same period last year it was 2.2%), while the 12-month average price growth was 1.6% (in the same period last year 1.7%).

In one year, service prices went up on average by 3.2% and goods prices by 0.6%. As regards goods, non-durable and semi-durable goods prices went up by 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively, while durable goods prices went down by 0.6%.

Annual inflation was pushed up the most (by 0.4 of a percentage point) by higher prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, where the prices of refuse collection increased by 18.2%. Additional 0.3 p.p. each was added by higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (by 1.5%) and miscellaneous goods and services (by 3.4%).

On the other hand, the annual growth rate was pushed down by 0.2 p.p. by lower prices of motor fuels; petrol and diesel prices decreased by 4.5% each.

Prices in October on average 0.1% higher than a month ago

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices in October 2019 increased on average by 0.1%.
Monthly inflation was pushed up the most (by 0.3 p.p.) by higher prices of clothing and footwear, where clothing prices increased by 3.8% and footwear prices by 5.0%. Additional 0.1 p.p. was added by higher prices of fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment (by 2.2%).
On the other hand, the inflation was pushed down by 0.3 p.p. by lower prices of package holidays (by 9.3%).

Harmonised indices of consumer prices

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in October 2019 the annual growth of consumer prices was 1.5% (in October 2018 it was 2.3%). The 12-month average price growth was 1.7% (in the same period last year 1.9%). The monthly price growth was 0.1%.

In one year, service prices increased by 3.2% and goods prices by 0.4%. Non-durable goods prices and semi-durable increased by 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, while durable goods prices decreased by 0.6%.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in September 2019 the annual inflation rate in the EMU countries was 0.8% (down from 1.0% in August 2019). In the EU-28 it was 1.2% (down from 1.4% in August 2019). The lowest annual inflation rate was recorded in Cyprus (−0.5%) and the highest in Romania (3.5%); in Slovenia it stood at 1.7%.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:21:08 UTC
