Inflation in October 2019: annual at 1.4%, monthly at 0.1%

In October annual inflation stood at 1.4%

In October 2019 annual inflation stood at 1.4% (in the same period last year it was 2.2%), while the 12-month average price growth was 1.6% (in the same period last year 1.7%).

In one year, service prices went up on average by 3.2% and goods prices by 0.6%. As regards goods, non-durable and semi-durable goods prices went up by 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively, while durable goods prices went down by 0.6%.

Annual inflation was pushed up the most (by 0.4 of a percentage point) by higher prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, where the prices of refuse collection increased by 18.2%. Additional 0.3 p.p. each was added by higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (by 1.5%) and miscellaneous goods and services (by 3.4%).

On the other hand, the annual growth rate was pushed down by 0.2 p.p. by lower prices of motor fuels; petrol and diesel prices decreased by 4.5% each.



Prices in October on average 0.1% higher than a month ago

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices in October 2019 increased on average by 0.1%.

Monthly inflation was pushed up the most (by 0.3 p.p.) by higher prices of clothing and footwear, where clothing prices increased by 3.8% and footwear prices by 5.0%. Additional 0.1 p.p. was added by higher prices of fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment (by 2.2%).

On the other hand, the inflation was pushed down by 0.3 p.p. by lower prices of package holidays (by 9.3%).



Harmonised indices of consumer prices

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in October 2019 the annual growth of consumer prices was 1.5% (in October 2018 it was 2.3%). The 12-month average price growth was 1.7% (in the same period last year 1.9%). The monthly price growth was 0.1%.

In one year, service prices increased by 3.2% and goods prices by 0.4%. Non-durable goods prices and semi-durable increased by 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, while durable goods prices decreased by 0.6%.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in September 2019 the annual inflation rate in the EMU countries was 0.8% (down from 1.0% in August 2019). In the EU-28 it was 1.2% (down from 1.4% in August 2019). The lowest annual inflation rate was recorded in Cyprus (−0.5%) and the highest in Romania (3.5%); in Slovenia it stood at 1.7%.