Inflation increased to 1.5% in August 2019 (HICP: 1.4%)

Press release: 12.095-161/19
Vienna,2019-09-18 - In August 2019, the inflation rate was 1.5% (July 2019: 1.4%), as Statistics Austria reports. Significantly higher prices for food were mainly responsible for the increase of the inflation rate in August. Prices for housing, water and energy (+3.0% compared to August 2018) proved to be the most important price driver, followed by prices for restaurants and hotels (+3.1%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 106.5 in August. Compared to the previous month, the average price level increased by 0.1%.
The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices(HICP 2015)was 106.33 in August 2019 (July 2019 revised: 106.26), with the harmonised inflation rate amounting to 1.4%.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.
Disclaimer
Statistik Austria published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 07:06:04 UTC