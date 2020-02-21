Inflation increased to 2.0% in January 2020 (HICP: 2.2%)

Press release: 12.200-030/20

Vienna,2020-02-21 - In January 2020, the inflation rate was 2.0%, as Statistics Austria reports (December 2019: 1.7%). Higher price dynamics for fuels were mainly responsible for the increase of the January inflation rate. Price increases for housing, water and energy (+3.0% compared to January 2019) remained the most important price driver, followed by those for restaurants and hotels (+3.1%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 107.6 in January 2020. Compared to the previous month, the average price level decreased by 0.5%.

The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices(HICP 2015)was 107.91 in January 2020, with the harmonised inflation rate amounting to 2.2%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.