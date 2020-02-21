Inflation increased to 2.0% in January 2020 (HICP: 2.2%)

Press release: 12.200-030/20
Vienna,2020-02-21 - In January 2020, the inflation rate was 2.0%, as Statistics Austria reports (December 2019: 1.7%). Higher price dynamics for fuels were mainly responsible for the increase of the January inflation rate. Price increases for housing, water and energy (+3.0% compared to January 2019) remained the most important price driver, followed by those for restaurants and hotels (+3.1%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 107.6 in January 2020. Compared to the previous month, the average price level decreased by 0.5%.
The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices(HICP 2015)was 107.91 in January 2020, with the harmonised inflation rate amounting to 2.2%.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.
Disclaimer
Statistik Austria published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:21:03 UTC