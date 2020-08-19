Inflation slows as prices for air travel and accommodation tumble

Quick Take

August 19, 2020 | 2-min read

Focus Area-Canadian Economics

Conference Board of Canada Economist Anna Feng offers the following insights concerning today's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data:

'Year-over-year growth in the Consumer Price Index slowed to 0.1 per cent in July, mainly because of suppressed air transportation and travel accommodation prices as well as weak oil demand. Core inflation sat at 1.6 per cent, 0.4 percentage points below the Bank of Canada's 2.0 per cent target. Despite weak inflation in July, we expect inflation to accelerate in the near term as COVID-19 weighs on business' operating costs, which will eventually lead to higher prices for consumers.'