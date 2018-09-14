Log in
Influenster 2018 "Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best In Beauty" Winners Revealed

09/14/2018 | 12:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influenster, the leading platform where millions of consumers research and review products, and where brands can connect with these highly-engaged and empowered shoppers, today announced the winners of its 2018 “Reviewers’ Choice Awards: Best in Beauty.” The nearly 170 winners were selected based on the analysis of over six million organic, non-incentivized makeup, skin, hair, fragrance and nail product reviews left by Influenster members over the past twelve months, with recognition given to those stand-out products boasting both a high number of reviews and high star rating (plus a handful of Influenster staff favorites!). Setting Influenster’s awards apart from others in the industry is that they’re truly by the people, for the people: not based on the opinions of editors, social media stars or other category experts; but on real consumers’ authentic, unbiased opinions of products they’ve tried and loved.

Influenster "Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty"
2018 Awards Seal


As the Beauty industry continues to grow rapidly, this growth is largely informed by the needs, wants and imaginations of passionate consumers. Influenster is uniquely positioned to provide rich insights to help inform the future of this dynamic industry, given that our 4.7MM+ members contribute 50K pieces of content daily, have written 28MM+ total reviews, and more Beauty reviews than any other source online. Some trends spotted via this year’s awards include: the continued rise of Indie beauty, with Indie brands driving more total reviews than either Mass or Luxury brands in categories including eye shadows, facial masks and hair serums; and the talk-ability of lipstick, which as a category drove the highest number of reviews overall, with liquid formulations being the top review-driving formats across Mass, Luxury and Indie brands.

“Influenster was founded as a community to give everyday consumers a platform to share their feedback and opinions on the products they’re using, both with fellow product junkies and with brands directly. It’s our mission to connect people with the right product, at the right time, with the most relevant peer-to-peer recommendations,” says Elizabeth Scherle, Influenster Co-founder and President. “With the wealth of first-party data and content that comes with our reviews, we’re able to quickly and credibly assess which products drive the most buzz, discussion and positive sentiment.  When people hear from someone with similar interests and needs about their product experiences, it makes it easier to assess what might work for them, too.” She adds, “Building and maintaining trust is paramount to everything we do.”

Here are the winners of the Influenster “2018 Reviewers’ Choice Awards: Best in Beauty:” www.influenster.com/awards/winners

AwardWinner
Best Mass LipstickNYX Xtreme Lip Cream
Best Luxury LipstickKat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Best Indie LipstickJeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick
Best Mass SpongeReal Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge
Best Luxury SpongeThe Original beautyblender®
Best Indie SpongeMorphe Flawless Beauty Sponge
Best Mass MascaraMaybelline Lash Sensational® Washable Mascara
Best Luxury MascaraToo Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Best Indie MascaraYounique Moodstruck Epic Mascara
Best Mass ConcealerMaybelline Instant Age Rewind® Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
Best Luxury Concealertarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Contour Concealer
Best Indie ConcealerColourPop No Filter Concealer
Best Mass FoundationMaybelline Fit Me® Matte + Poreless Foundation
Best Luxury FoundationFENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Best Indie FoundationThe Ordinary Serum Foundation
Best Mass PowderRimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder
Best Luxury PowderLaura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Best Indie PowderRCMA No Color Powder
Best Mass Blushwet n wild ColorIcon Blush
Best Luxury Blushtarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
Best Indie BlushBH Cosmetics Nude Blush - 10 Color Blush Palette
Best Mass BronzerPhysicians Formula Murumuru Butter Butter Bronzer
Best Luxury BronzerBenefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
Best Indie BronzerBH Cosmetics Wild and Radiant Palette Face Bronzer
Best Mass Highlightwet n wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder
Best Luxury HighlightBECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter
Best Indie HighlightJeffree Star Skin Frost
Best Mass Setting SprayNYX Makeup Setting Spray - Matte
Best Luxury Setting SprayUrban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Best Indie Setting SprayMORPHE Continuous Setting Mist
Best Mass Powder FoundationNeutrogena® Mineral Sheers Loose Powder Foundation
Best Luxury Powder FoundationbareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation
Best Indie Powder FoundationYounique Touch Mineral Pressed Powder Foundation - Cypress
Best Mass False LashesArdell Studio Effects Demi Wispies
Best Luxury False LashesM.A.C Cosmetics 21 Lash
Best Indie False LashesVelour Lashes
Best Mass Eyeshadow Palettee.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Prism Eyeshadow
Best Luxury Eyeshadow PaletteAnastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette
Best Indie Eyeshadow PaletteMorphe x Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette
Best Mass Fragrance For HerVictoria's Secret Noir Tease Eau De Parfum
Best Luxury Fragrance For HerYves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Spray
Best Indie Fragrance For HerGlossier You Eau de Parfum
Best Mass BrowNYX Micro Brow Pencil
Best Luxury BrowAnastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade
Best Indie BrowGlossier Boy Brow
Best Mass EyeshadowL'Oréal Paris Infallible® 24 HR Eye Shadow
Best Luxury EyeshadowUrban Decay Eye Shadow
Best Indie EyeshadowColourPop Super Shock Eye Shadow Collection
Best Mass EyelinerNYX Matte Liquid Liner
Best Luxury EyelinerKat Von D Tattoo Liner
Best Indie EyelinerColourPop Swerve Crème Gel Eyeliner Pencil
Best Mass Lip GlossNYX Butter Gloss
Best Luxury Lip GlossFENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Best Indie Lip GlossColourPop Ultra Glossy Lips
Best Mass Nail ProductOPI Nail Lacquer
Best Luxury Nail ProductSEPHORA Collection Original Color Hit Nail Polish
Best Indie Nail ProductLime Crime Pop On Nails
Best Mass Stick FoundationNYX Mineral Stick Foundation
Best Luxury Stick FoundationHourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
Best Indie Stick FoundationNUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte
Best Mass BB CreamMaybelline Dream Fresh BB® Cream
Best Luxury BB CreamDr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45
Best Indie BB CreamThe Crème Shop BB Cream
Best Mass CC CreamOlay Total Effects 7-in-1 Eye Brightening CC Cream
Best Luxury CC CreamIT Cosmetics® Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+
Best Indie CC CreamThrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream™ Broad Spectrum SPF 35
Best Mass Primere.l.f. Mineral Infused Face Primer- Large
Best Luxury PrimerM.A.C Cosmetics Prep Plus Prime Fix+
Best Indie PrimerColourPop All Star Primer
Best Mass SunscreenNeutrogena® Ultra Sheer® Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55
Best Luxury SunscreenCOOLA Sport Face SPF 50 White Tea Organic Sunscreen Lotion
Best Indie SunscreenGlossier Invisible Shield SPF 35 Daily Sunscreen +
Best Mass Night CreamCeraVe Facial Moisturizing Night Lotion
Best Luxury Night CreamEstée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II
Best Indie Night CreamHerbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment
Best Mass Facial SerumOlay Total Effects Moisturizer + Serum Duo with Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Best Luxury Facial SerumOLE HENRIKSEN Truth Serum®
Best Indie Facial SerumSunday Riley Good Genes Treatment
Best Mass Facial CleanserCetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
Best Luxury Facial Cleanserphilosophy purity made simple one-step facial cleanser
Best Indie Facial CleanserLUSH Angels on Bare Skin Face and Body Cleanser
Best Mass Facial ScrubSt. Ives Acne Control Apricot Scrub
Best Luxury Facial ScrubKate Somerville® ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Best Indie Facial ScrubDr. Roebuck's Byron 2-in-1 Mask + Scrub
Best Mass Lip CareCarmex® Classic Lip Balm Original Tube
Best Luxury Lip Carefresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
Best Indie Lip CareGlossier Balm Dotcom
Best Mass Facial MaskL'Oréal Paris Detox & Brighten Pure-Clay Mask
Best Luxury Facial Maskboscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask
Best Indie Facial MaskLUSH Mask of Magnaminty
Best Mass Facial MoisturizerPOND's Dry Skin Cream
Best Luxury Facial Moisturizerbelif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
Best Indie Facial MoisturizerDrunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Best Mass After SunHawaiian Tropic® Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun Lotion
Best Luxury After SunDermalogica After Sun Repair
Best Indie After SunSun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Spray
Best Mass Facial PeelSheaMoisture Superfruit Multi-Vitamin Renewal Peel Pads
Best Luxury Facial PeelLancôme Visionnaire Crescendo™ Dual-Phase Night Peel
Best Indie Facial PeelThe Ordinary AHA + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
Best Mass Face OilL'Oréal Paris Age Perfect® Hydra-Nutrition - Facial Oil SPF 30
Best Luxury Face Oiltarte Cosmetics Pure Maracuja Oil
Best Indie Face OilDrunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Best Mass Eye CreamNeutrogena® Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye
Best Luxury Eye CreamOrigins GinZing™ Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff
Best Indie Eye CreamDrunk Elephant C-Tango® Multivitamin Eye Cream
Best Mass AcneClean & Clear® Persa-gel® 10 Acne Medication
Best Luxury AcneKate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment
Best Indie AcneSunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask
Best Mass Self TannerJERGENS® Natural Glow® Daily Moisturizer
Best Luxury Self TannerSt. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
Best Indie Self TannerVita Liberata Fabulous Self Tanning Gradual Lotion
Best Mass ShampooDove Intensive Repair Shampoo
Best Luxury ShampooRedken All Soft Shampoo
Best Indie ShampooBriogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Best Mass ConditionerAussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong
Best Luxury ConditionerPureology Hydrate® Condition
Best Indie ConditionerLUSH American Cream Conditioner
Best Mass 2 In 1Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
Best Luxury 2 In 1Redken Clean Spice 2-in-1 Conditioning Shampoo
Best Indie 2 In 1IGK 1995 2-in-1 Shampoo & Texturizer 6 oz/ 177 mL
Best Mass Hair MaskIt's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask
Best Luxury Hair MaskMoroccanoil® Intense Hydrating Mask
Best Indie Hair MaskBriogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
Best Mass SerumDove Style+Care Frizz-Free Shine Hair Cream-Serum
Best Luxury SerumMoroccanoil® Mending Infusion
Best Indie SerumEva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer
Best Mass Dry ShampooBatiste™ Dry Shampoo
Best Luxury Dry ShampooLiving Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo
Best Indie Dry Shampooamika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
Best Mass Scalp TreatmentPaul Mitchell Tea Tree Hair and Scalp Treatments
Best Luxury Scalp TreatmentdpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub
Best Indie Scalp TreatmentBriogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment
Best Mass Hair OilL'Oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment
Best Luxury Hair Oilbumble & bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil
Best Indie Hair OilOUAI Hair Oil
Best Mass Hair SprayTRESemmé Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray
Best Luxury Hair SprayMoroccanoil® Perfect Defense
Best Indie Hair Sprayamika Obliphica Touchable Hairspray 10 oz
Best Mass Hair Gelgöt2b® Glued® Ultra Glued Styling Gel
Best Luxury Hair GelDevaCurl Light Defining Gel, Soft Hold No-Crunch Styler
Best Indie Hair GelIGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel
Best Mass Styling ProductNot Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray
Best Luxury Styling ProductOribe Dry Texture Spray
Best Indie Styling ProductOUAI Wave Spray
Best Overall Cleansing BalmClinique Take the Day Off
Best Overall Cellulite CreamSol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Best Overall Body WashDove Sensitive Skin Body Wash
Best Overall Shaving Creameos Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream
Best Overall Body MoisturizerVaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant
Best Overall Body ScrubTree Hut Coconut Lime Shea Sugar Scrub
Best Overall RazorGillette Venus & Olay Razor
Best Overall DeodorantDegree Ultra Clear Pure Clean Invisible Solid
Best Overall Flat IronCHI Original 1" Ceramic Hairstyling Iron
Best Overall BrushThe Wet Brush Original Detangler
Best Overall Hair DryerDyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Best Overall Permanent Hair ColorGarnier Olia Oil Powered Permanent Hair Color
Best Overall Demi-Permanent Hair ColorManic Panic High Voltage® Classic Cream Formula Hair Color
Best Overall Temporary Hair ColorClairol Nice ‘n Easy Root Touch-up
Influenster Favorites 
Coolest InnovationKate Sommerville Tight’N Cryogenic Tightening Gel
Favorite CDB ProductMilk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara
Best Instagram-Worthy MaskPatchology Wink & A Kiss
Favorite Anti-Aging New ReleaseOLE HENRIKSEN Transform Plus Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum
Favorite Splurge-Worthy ProductGiorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Favorite Shower/Bath ProductSuave Avocado and Olive Oil Body Wash
Ride Or Die Lip KitKylie Cosmetics Kylie Lip Kit
Favorite New BrandLove Beauty And Planet
Favorite J-Beauty BrandShiseido
Best Brand RebootCOVERGIRL
Favorite Affordable Natural BrandAlba Botanicals

About Influenster
Influenster’s mission is to connect consumers with the right product, at the right time, with the most relevant peer-to-peer recommendations, to help guide empowered purchases. We are a digital destination where millions of consumers research and review products; and where brands can target and connect with these highly-engaged shoppers. Our 4.7MM+ members have contributed 28MM+ reviews - plus millions of user-generated photos and Q&A - on more than 2.5MM products to our platform, making us the leading destination for people to explore the latest products, gain fresh insight, pick up new tips, and share opinions with others.

To our clients, we offer a range of services including content and review syndication to brand and retail sites via ReviewSource; Review Ads custom-created digital and social media units featuring UGC; hyper-targeted sampling; insights and research reports; branded content; and InfluenSTAR partnerships.

Headquartered in New York City, Influenster was founded by Elizabeth Scherle and Aydin Acar in 2010. For more information, please visit https://corp.influenster.com/home. To join, visit www.influenster.com.

Media Contact
Laura Brinker
VP Beauty Brand Partnerships, Influenster
press@influenster.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4a269be-b28a-454d-a90b-1def532a966c

Influenster Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
