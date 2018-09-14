Influenster 2018 “Reviewers’ Choice Awards: Best In Beauty” Winners Revealed

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influenster , the leading platform where millions of consumers research and review products, and where brands can connect with these highly-engaged and empowered shoppers, today announced the winners of its 2018 “Reviewers’ Choice Awards: Best in Beauty.” The nearly 170 winners were selected based on the analysis of over six million organic, non-incentivized makeup, skin, hair, fragrance and nail product reviews left by Influenster members over the past twelve months, with recognition given to those stand-out products boasting both a high number of reviews and high star rating (plus a handful of Influenster staff favorites!). Setting Influenster’s awards apart from others in the industry is that they’re truly by the people, for the people: not based on the opinions of editors, social media stars or other category experts; but on real consumers’ authentic, unbiased opinions of products they’ve tried and loved.

As the Beauty industry continues to grow rapidly, this growth is largely informed by the needs, wants and imaginations of passionate consumers. Influenster is uniquely positioned to provide rich insights to help inform the future of this dynamic industry, given that our 4.7MM+ members contribute 50K pieces of content daily, have written 28MM+ total reviews, and more Beauty reviews than any other source online. Some trends spotted via this year’s awards include: the continued rise of Indie beauty, with Indie brands driving more total reviews than either Mass or Luxury brands in categories including eye shadows, facial masks and hair serums; and the talk-ability of lipstick, which as a category drove the highest number of reviews overall, with liquid formulations being the top review-driving formats across Mass, Luxury and Indie brands.

“Influenster was founded as a community to give everyday consumers a platform to share their feedback and opinions on the products they’re using, both with fellow product junkies and with brands directly. It’s our mission to connect people with the right product, at the right time, with the most relevant peer-to-peer recommendations,” says Elizabeth Scherle, Influenster Co-founder and President. “With the wealth of first-party data and content that comes with our reviews, we’re able to quickly and credibly assess which products drive the most buzz, discussion and positive sentiment. When people hear from someone with similar interests and needs about their product experiences, it makes it easier to assess what might work for them, too.” She adds, “Building and maintaining trust is paramount to everything we do.”

Here are the winners of the Influenster “2018 Reviewers’ Choice Awards: Best in Beauty:” www.influenster.com/awards/winners

Award Winner Best Mass Lipstick NYX Xtreme Lip Cream Best Luxury Lipstick Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Best Indie Lipstick Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick Best Mass Sponge Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Best Luxury Sponge The Original beautyblender® Best Indie Sponge Morphe Flawless Beauty Sponge Best Mass Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational® Washable Mascara Best Luxury Mascara Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Best Indie Mascara Younique Moodstruck Epic Mascara Best Mass Concealer Maybelline Instant Age Rewind® Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer Best Luxury Concealer tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Contour Concealer Best Indie Concealer ColourPop No Filter Concealer Best Mass Foundation Maybelline Fit Me® Matte + Poreless Foundation Best Luxury Foundation FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Best Indie Foundation The Ordinary Serum Foundation Best Mass Powder Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder Best Luxury Powder Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Best Indie Powder RCMA No Color Powder Best Mass Blush wet n wild ColorIcon Blush Best Luxury Blush tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush Best Indie Blush BH Cosmetics Nude Blush - 10 Color Blush Palette Best Mass Bronzer Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Butter Bronzer Best Luxury Bronzer Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer Best Indie Bronzer BH Cosmetics Wild and Radiant Palette Face Bronzer Best Mass Highlight wet n wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder Best Luxury Highlight BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter Best Indie Highlight Jeffree Star Skin Frost Best Mass Setting Spray NYX Makeup Setting Spray - Matte Best Luxury Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Best Indie Setting Spray MORPHE Continuous Setting Mist Best Mass Powder Foundation Neutrogena® Mineral Sheers Loose Powder Foundation Best Luxury Powder Foundation bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation Best Indie Powder Foundation Younique Touch Mineral Pressed Powder Foundation - Cypress Best Mass False Lashes Ardell Studio Effects Demi Wispies Best Luxury False Lashes M.A.C Cosmetics 21 Lash Best Indie False Lashes Velour Lashes Best Mass Eyeshadow Palette e.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Prism Eyeshadow Best Luxury Eyeshadow Palette Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette Best Indie Eyeshadow Palette Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette Best Mass Fragrance For Her Victoria's Secret Noir Tease Eau De Parfum Best Luxury Fragrance For Her Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Spray Best Indie Fragrance For Her Glossier You Eau de Parfum Best Mass Brow NYX Micro Brow Pencil Best Luxury Brow Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade Best Indie Brow Glossier Boy Brow Best Mass Eyeshadow L'Oréal Paris Infallible® 24 HR Eye Shadow Best Luxury Eyeshadow Urban Decay Eye Shadow Best Indie Eyeshadow ColourPop Super Shock Eye Shadow Collection Best Mass Eyeliner NYX Matte Liquid Liner Best Luxury Eyeliner Kat Von D Tattoo Liner Best Indie Eyeliner ColourPop Swerve Crème Gel Eyeliner Pencil Best Mass Lip Gloss NYX Butter Gloss Best Luxury Lip Gloss FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Best Indie Lip Gloss ColourPop Ultra Glossy Lips Best Mass Nail Product OPI Nail Lacquer Best Luxury Nail Product SEPHORA Collection Original Color Hit Nail Polish Best Indie Nail Product Lime Crime Pop On Nails Best Mass Stick Foundation NYX Mineral Stick Foundation Best Luxury Stick Foundation Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick Best Indie Stick Foundation NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte Best Mass BB Cream Maybelline Dream Fresh BB® Cream Best Luxury BB Cream Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45 Best Indie BB Cream The Crème Shop BB Cream Best Mass CC Cream Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Eye Brightening CC Cream Best Luxury CC Cream IT Cosmetics® Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+ Best Indie CC Cream Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream™ Broad Spectrum SPF 35 Best Mass Primer e.l.f. Mineral Infused Face Primer- Large Best Luxury Primer M.A.C Cosmetics Prep Plus Prime Fix+ Best Indie Primer ColourPop All Star Primer Best Mass Sunscreen Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer® Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55 Best Luxury Sunscreen COOLA Sport Face SPF 50 White Tea Organic Sunscreen Lotion Best Indie Sunscreen Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 35 Daily Sunscreen + Best Mass Night Cream CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Night Lotion Best Luxury Night Cream Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Best Indie Night Cream Herbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment Best Mass Facial Serum Olay Total Effects Moisturizer + Serum Duo with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Best Luxury Facial Serum OLE HENRIKSEN Truth Serum® Best Indie Facial Serum Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment Best Mass Facial Cleanser Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Best Luxury Facial Cleanser philosophy purity made simple one-step facial cleanser Best Indie Facial Cleanser LUSH Angels on Bare Skin Face and Body Cleanser Best Mass Facial Scrub St. Ives Acne Control Apricot Scrub Best Luxury Facial Scrub Kate Somerville® ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Best Indie Facial Scrub Dr. Roebuck's Byron 2-in-1 Mask + Scrub Best Mass Lip Care Carmex® Classic Lip Balm Original Tube Best Luxury Lip Care fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 Best Indie Lip Care Glossier Balm Dotcom Best Mass Facial Mask L'Oréal Paris Detox & Brighten Pure-Clay Mask Best Luxury Facial Mask boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask Best Indie Facial Mask LUSH Mask of Magnaminty Best Mass Facial Moisturizer POND's Dry Skin Cream Best Luxury Facial Moisturizer belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Best Indie Facial Moisturizer Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream Best Mass After Sun Hawaiian Tropic® Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun Lotion Best Luxury After Sun Dermalogica After Sun Repair Best Indie After Sun Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Spray Best Mass Facial Peel SheaMoisture Superfruit Multi-Vitamin Renewal Peel Pads Best Luxury Facial Peel Lancôme Visionnaire Crescendo™ Dual-Phase Night Peel Best Indie Facial Peel The Ordinary AHA + BHA 2% Peeling Solution Best Mass Face Oil L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect® Hydra-Nutrition - Facial Oil SPF 30 Best Luxury Face Oil tarte Cosmetics Pure Maracuja Oil Best Indie Face Oil Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil Best Mass Eye Cream Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye Best Luxury Eye Cream Origins GinZing™ Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff Best Indie Eye Cream Drunk Elephant C-Tango® Multivitamin Eye Cream Best Mass Acne Clean & Clear® Persa-gel® 10 Acne Medication Best Luxury Acne Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment Best Indie Acne Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask Best Mass Self Tanner JERGENS® Natural Glow® Daily Moisturizer Best Luxury Self Tanner St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse Best Indie Self Tanner Vita Liberata Fabulous Self Tanning Gradual Lotion Best Mass Shampoo Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo Best Luxury Shampoo Redken All Soft Shampoo Best Indie Shampoo Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Best Mass Conditioner Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong Best Luxury Conditioner Pureology Hydrate® Condition Best Indie Conditioner LUSH American Cream Conditioner Best Mass 2 In 1 Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Best Luxury 2 In 1 Redken Clean Spice 2-in-1 Conditioning Shampoo Best Indie 2 In 1 IGK 1995 2-in-1 Shampoo & Texturizer 6 oz/ 177 mL Best Mass Hair Mask It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask Best Luxury Hair Mask Moroccanoil® Intense Hydrating Mask Best Indie Hair Mask Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Best Mass Serum Dove Style+Care Frizz-Free Shine Hair Cream-Serum Best Luxury Serum Moroccanoil® Mending Infusion Best Indie Serum Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer Best Mass Dry Shampoo Batiste™ Dry Shampoo Best Luxury Dry Shampoo Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo Best Indie Dry Shampoo amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo Best Mass Scalp Treatment Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Hair and Scalp Treatments Best Luxury Scalp Treatment dpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub Best Indie Scalp Treatment Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Best Mass Hair Oil L'Oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment Best Luxury Hair Oil bumble & bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Best Indie Hair Oil OUAI Hair Oil Best Mass Hair Spray TRESemmé Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray Best Luxury Hair Spray Moroccanoil® Perfect Defense Best Indie Hair Spray amika Obliphica Touchable Hairspray 10 oz Best Mass Hair Gel göt2b® Glued® Ultra Glued Styling Gel Best Luxury Hair Gel DevaCurl Light Defining Gel, Soft Hold No-Crunch Styler Best Indie Hair Gel IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel Best Mass Styling Product Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray Best Luxury Styling Product Oribe Dry Texture Spray Best Indie Styling Product OUAI Wave Spray Best Overall Cleansing Balm Clinique Take the Day Off Best Overall Cellulite Cream Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Best Overall Body Wash Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash Best Overall Shaving Cream eos Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream Best Overall Body Moisturizer Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Best Overall Body Scrub Tree Hut Coconut Lime Shea Sugar Scrub Best Overall Razor Gillette Venus & Olay Razor Best Overall Deodorant Degree Ultra Clear Pure Clean Invisible Solid Best Overall Flat Iron CHI Original 1" Ceramic Hairstyling Iron Best Overall Brush The Wet Brush Original Detangler Best Overall Hair Dryer Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Best Overall Permanent Hair Color Garnier Olia Oil Powered Permanent Hair Color Best Overall Demi-Permanent Hair Color Manic Panic High Voltage® Classic Cream Formula Hair Color Best Overall Temporary Hair Color Clairol Nice ‘n Easy Root Touch-up Influenster Favorites Coolest Innovation Kate Sommerville Tight’N Cryogenic Tightening Gel Favorite CDB Product Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara Best Instagram-Worthy Mask Patchology Wink & A Kiss Favorite Anti-Aging New Release OLE HENRIKSEN Transform Plus Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum Favorite Splurge-Worthy Product Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Favorite Shower/Bath Product Suave Avocado and Olive Oil Body Wash Ride Or Die Lip Kit Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Lip Kit Favorite New Brand Love Beauty And Planet Favorite J-Beauty Brand Shiseido Best Brand Reboot COVERGIRL Favorite Affordable Natural Brand Alba Botanicals

About Influenster

Influenster’s mission is to connect consumers with the right product, at the right time, with the most relevant peer-to-peer recommendations, to help guide empowered purchases. We are a digital destination where millions of consumers research and review products; and where brands can target and connect with these highly-engaged shoppers. Our 4.7MM+ members have contributed 28MM+ reviews - plus millions of user-generated photos and Q&A - on more than 2.5MM products to our platform, making us the leading destination for people to explore the latest products, gain fresh insight, pick up new tips, and share opinions with others.

To our clients, we offer a range of services including content and review syndication to brand and retail sites via ReviewSource; Review Ads custom-created digital and social media units featuring UGC; hyper-targeted sampling; insights and research reports; branded content; and InfluenSTAR partnerships.

Headquartered in New York City, Influenster was founded by Elizabeth Scherle and Aydin Acar in 2010. For more information, please visit https://corp.influenster.com/home . To join, visit www.influenster.com .

