InfluxData : Integrates With Google Cloud IoT Core to Improve Users’ IoT Environments With Expanded Data Collection and Analysis

Google Cloud NEXT London — InfluxData, the modern
Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and
other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation
monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced the
availability of a new Telegraf agent for Google Cloud IoT Core. Now
Google Cloud IoT Core users can get better insight and analytics from
their IoT environments by using the leading time series database
solution to provide continuous insight, improve operational efficiency,
and better optimize their businesses with real-time decision making and
control.
Google Cloud IoT Core is a complete set of tools to connect, process,
store, and analyze data both at the edge and in the cloud. InfluxData’s
Telegraf is a plugin-driven server agent for collecting and reporting
metrics and data. With this new Telegraf plugin, organizations can
derive value by monitoring and tracking sensor data, using historical
data from sensors to gain insights that can be applied to current
situations (predictive maintenance, optimized traffic routing), and
delivering automated action and control (such as shutting down a leaking
water pump) with no human interaction. Google Cloud IoT Core can help
customers maximize ROI of their IoT applications by capturing,
understanding and acting on data collected from IoT devices and sensors
in real time.
“InfluxData’s ability to integrate with Google Cloud IoT Core enables us
to address the time series data collection and analysis needs of IoT
customers, and we are pleased to be a new contributing member to the
Google Cloud IoT ecosystem,” said Sharjeel Noor, Senior Director,
Platform & Partnerships at InfluxData. “This effort fits with our IoT
strategy where we focus on being the data services platform of choice,
and offer these benefits as a part of larger ecosystems, such as Google
Cloud.”
IoT ROI is only as good as the real-time data collected and available to
be analyzed for real-time decision making. IoT data is time series data,
and InfluxData delivers the leading Time Series Platform that ensures
data is collected and analyzed in real-time. InfluxData provides the
data services layer to Google Cloud IoT Core that allows users to
collect time series data for instrumenting, observing, learning and
automating any system.
Since the Telegraf project’s inception, the majority of the 160 plugins
available today have been built by the community and not InfluxData
engineers, demonstrating the vibrant contributions from its community.
Subject matter experts easily create new Telegraf plugins helping the
community quickly collect a wider range of metrics. As a result, any
updates to existing plugins or the introduction of new plugins are
available to customers, including Google Cloud IoT Core customers, in
real time to quickly gather custom metrics about their workloads. Google
Cloud IoT Core customers can be up and running in a few hours to easily
collect and store their IoT data in a purpose-built time series database
within the Google Cloud IoT ecosystem for alerts, monitoring and
real-time decision making.
In addition, now Google Cloud users have one-click access to
InfluxData’s Time Series Platform for collection and analysis of metrics
and events data for real-time decision making through InfluxData’s new Google
Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace listing at https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/influxdata-public/influxdb-enterprise-byol.
Users can find simple one-click configuration available for the
Telegraf-InfluxData-Grafana VM package. In the future, several popular
one-click configurations such as the Prometheus-InfluxData-Grafana VM
package are also planned for release. This furthers InfluxData’s mission
to help developers get to results faster by providing automated
provisioning mechanisms on their favorite cloud platform.
InfluxData delivers a modern IoT data platform built from the ground up
to support organizations looking to best leverage the wealth of IoT data
delivered from their devices and sensors to provide an advantage for
their customers. IoT data is unique in that sensors deliver time-stamped
or time series data to measure change over time, the data is streamed
relentlessly from sensors, and sensors capture and emit data in real
time. With InfluxData, companies always have a direct view into the
state of each of their devices and sensors so changes can be made to
keep services running efficiently. Its InfluxDB database is the
overwhelming leader among Time
Series Database management systems, according to DB-Engines’
latest results.
InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across
industries – including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and
telecommunications – by delivering the fastest growing Open Source
Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights,
data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their
entire infrastructure – from applications to microservices, and from
systems to sensors. More than 420 customers, including Cisco Systems,
Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla
have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and
events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern
metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to
become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.
About InfluxData
InfluxData,
the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built
from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data)
for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans,
sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build
next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, more
easily, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in
San Francisco, InfluxData’s more than 420 customers include Cisco, eBay,
IBM
and Siemens.
Visit https://www.influxdata.com/.
Twitter: @influxdb.
InfluxData, InfluxCloud, InfluxDB, InfluxEnterprise, and Telegraf are
all trademarked by InfluxData. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
