InfluxData : Integrates With Google Cloud IoT Core to Improve Users’ IoT Environments With Expanded Data Collection and Analysis

Google Cloud IoT Core now Includes Powerful Time Series Platform to Help Users Improve Operational Efficiency and Real-Time Decision Making from IoT Sensor Data

Google Cloud NEXT London — InfluxData, the modern Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced the availability of a new Telegraf agent for Google Cloud IoT Core. Now Google Cloud IoT Core users can get better insight and analytics from their IoT environments by using the leading time series database solution to provide continuous insight, improve operational efficiency, and better optimize their businesses with real-time decision making and control.

Google Cloud IoT Core is a complete set of tools to connect, process, store, and analyze data both at the edge and in the cloud. InfluxData’s Telegraf is a plugin-driven server agent for collecting and reporting metrics and data. With this new Telegraf plugin, organizations can derive value by monitoring and tracking sensor data, using historical data from sensors to gain insights that can be applied to current situations (predictive maintenance, optimized traffic routing), and delivering automated action and control (such as shutting down a leaking water pump) with no human interaction. Google Cloud IoT Core can help customers maximize ROI of their IoT applications by capturing, understanding and acting on data collected from IoT devices and sensors in real time.

“InfluxData’s ability to integrate with Google Cloud IoT Core enables us to address the time series data collection and analysis needs of IoT customers, and we are pleased to be a new contributing member to the Google Cloud IoT ecosystem,” said Sharjeel Noor, Senior Director, Platform & Partnerships at InfluxData. “This effort fits with our IoT strategy where we focus on being the data services platform of choice, and offer these benefits as a part of larger ecosystems, such as Google Cloud.”

IoT ROI is only as good as the real-time data collected and available to be analyzed for real-time decision making. IoT data is time series data, and InfluxData delivers the leading Time Series Platform that ensures data is collected and analyzed in real-time. InfluxData provides the data services layer to Google Cloud IoT Core that allows users to collect time series data for instrumenting, observing, learning and automating any system.

Since the Telegraf project’s inception, the majority of the 160 plugins available today have been built by the community and not InfluxData engineers, demonstrating the vibrant contributions from its community. Subject matter experts easily create new Telegraf plugins helping the community quickly collect a wider range of metrics. As a result, any updates to existing plugins or the introduction of new plugins are available to customers, including Google Cloud IoT Core customers, in real time to quickly gather custom metrics about their workloads. Google Cloud IoT Core customers can be up and running in a few hours to easily collect and store their IoT data in a purpose-built time series database within the Google Cloud IoT ecosystem for alerts, monitoring and real-time decision making.

In addition, now Google Cloud users have one-click access to InfluxData’s Time Series Platform for collection and analysis of metrics and events data for real-time decision making through InfluxData’s new Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace listing at https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/influxdata-public/influxdb-enterprise-byol. Users can find simple one-click configuration available for the Telegraf-InfluxData-Grafana VM package. In the future, several popular one-click configurations such as the Prometheus-InfluxData-Grafana VM package are also planned for release. This furthers InfluxData’s mission to help developers get to results faster by providing automated provisioning mechanisms on their favorite cloud platform.

InfluxData delivers a modern IoT data platform built from the ground up to support organizations looking to best leverage the wealth of IoT data delivered from their devices and sensors to provide an advantage for their customers. IoT data is unique in that sensors deliver time-stamped or time series data to measure change over time, the data is streamed relentlessly from sensors, and sensors capture and emit data in real time. With InfluxData, companies always have a direct view into the state of each of their devices and sensors so changes can be made to keep services running efficiently. Its InfluxDB database is the overwhelming leader among Time Series Database management systems, according to DB-Engines’ latest results.

InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across industries – including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and telecommunications – by delivering the fastest growing Open Source Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights, data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their entire infrastructure – from applications to microservices, and from systems to sensors. More than 420 customers, including Cisco Systems, Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.

InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, more easily, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData’s more than 420 customers include Cisco, eBay, IBM and Siemens. Visit https://www.influxdata.com/. Twitter: @influxdb.

