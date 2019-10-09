Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InfluxData : Opens London Office to Meet Demand as Time Series Databases Take off in EMEA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 05:01am EDT

- Continues growth with new presence in London to support existing customers and local demand from innovative companies deploying breakthrough technologies

- Appoints former Canonical VP, Rob Gillam, to lead EMEA sales efforts

InfluxData, creator of time series database InfluxDB, today announced the opening of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in London, and the appointment of former Canonical VP, Rob Gillam, as its new EMEA Sales Director. The regional presence addresses unprecedented demand from enterprises in EMEA looking to time series databases as the most effective way to store, retrieve and mine streaming data for real-time and historical insights.

InfluxData’s London office — now up to 12 employees across engineering, sales, pre-sales engineers and customer success roles — will provide technical support for InfluxDB, its purpose-built time series database, for existing EMEA customers such as Equinor, Worldsensing, BBOXX, NewVoiceMedia, Playtech and tado, as well as defining new applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) and system data markets. The opening follows the release of InfluxDB Cloud 2.0, the first serverless specialised time series database platform-as-a-service.

“InfluxData’s open-source presence in EMEA has more than doubled over the last 12 months and our commercial business is ramping up dramatically,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO, InfluxData. “The time series data community is growing exponentially throughout the region, and we are addressing the demand by putting an experienced team in place to extend our sales, marketing and support services.”

The fastest-growing category of all in the database market right now is the time series database, according to industry authority DB-Engines. This growth is driven in part by the huge volumes of machine data generated from sensors, mobile devices and consumer electronics. Purpose-built database technology that can record this data against extremely precise timecoding in near real-time makes it possible to rapidly develop insights into large IT systems management and control global IoT systems.

“At its current pace, the world is creating over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day, and this volume is growing with the rapid proliferation of DevOps and the IoT,” explained Rob Gillam, EMEA Sales Director, InfluxData. “InfluxDB can analyse and report on these metrics in real-time, helping us to make sense of changes in systems around the world over time. The EMEA market is ripe with potential for this technology, and with our new London office we have the space to grow and start expanding the team.”

InfluxData is a remote-first company with a majority of its workforce distributed around the world. Over the last several years, it has built up a strong presence across Europe and particularly in the U.K. With employees across engineering, sales, pre-sales engineers and customer success roles, InfluxData will continue to expand its presence in the region, and plans to double headcount in the U.K. over the next year. The company secured $60 million in Series D funding in February, to support its global expansion.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the open source time series database. The technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by IoT devices, applications, networks, containers and computers. The company has more than 600 customers and is on a mission to help developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, PayPal, and Tesla, store and analyze real-time data, empowering them to build transformative monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications quicker and to scale. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow us @InfluxDB.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:13aMail.Ru and partners team up with Alipay for Russian payment JV
RE
05:08aMultinationals face heftier tax bills under OECD proposals
RE
05:08aMultinationals face heftier tax bills under OECD proposals
RE
05:08aMultinationals face heftier tax bills under OECD proposals
RE
05:06aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES : Announcement-notice of board meeting
PU
05:06aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Form of Election
PU
05:06aCOVESTRO : Trendsetting design concepts for household appliances
PU
05:06aJPMORGAN CHASE : UK Court Rejects JP Morgan's Bid to Quash Nigeria's $875m Suit
AQ
05:01aCOSCO Dalian's ships shut off tracers after U.S. sanctions announced
RE
05:01aTREK METALS : Appendix 3Y – Bowen
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
2PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update
3AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND CELMATIX ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION
5BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group