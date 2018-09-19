InfluxData : Time Series Database Uniquely Enables Organizations to Realize Real-time Decision Making Benefits of Machine Learning Systems

InfluxData, the modern
Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and
other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation
monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced its unique
real-time collection and analysis of time series data helps enable the
benefits promised from machine learning systems, including real-time
decision making and self-healing of systems.
Machine learning solutions are only as good as the real-time data
collected and available to be ingested into learning algorithms. Their
benefits can be inhibited due to lack of ability to collect and analyze
streams of data in real-time for self-learning, self-healing and
real-time decision making. Machine learning data is time series data,
and InfluxData delivers the leading Time Series Platform that ensures
data is collected and analyzed in real-time. With InfluxData, developers
can train machine learning algorithms leveraging streaming data inputs
to make decisions and take action in real-time.
As an example, InfluxData partner eSmart
Systems’ intelligent analytics platform captures, analyzes,
visualizes and converts real-time operational data into actionable
insights to enable next-generation operational performance. It hosts
InfluxData on its machine learning platform as its core for time series
data collection and storage. As a result, eSmart Systems can trigger
real-time actions such as issuing work orders for preventive maintenance
or controlling signals to shut on/off devices.
“Time series data is vital when working with energy, and data from
components measuring energy helps us predict what is going to happen
when it comes to operations, asset management and preventive
maintenance,” said Erik Åsberg, CTO of eSmart Systems. “With InfluxData,
we collect data from a vast amount of devices ranging from RTUs and
smart meters to EV-chargers and solar panels, with data down to
sub-second resolution.”
InfluxData is a purpose-built platform designed to handle the explicit
needs of a machine learning system which can’t be addressed with general
purpose tools. It uniquely handles massive volumes of streaming data
generated at rapid rates from IoT sensors and gauges, then compresses
the data so it doesn’t consume storage capacity. eSmart Systems uses
InfluxData as a vital component of its solution to interpret and analyze
machine learning data in real-time, and to initiate real-time decisions
and actions.
In another use case, Switch’s
automation technology helps issuers recapture and increase card revenue
by keeping cards Top of Wallet®. Using best-in-class security
protocols, Switch discovers where cards are used for payments, navigates
to login pages, and adds new or updated payment cards on behalf of each
user. This unique functionality is enabled by streaming anonymized
crowdsourced site artifacts into InfluxDB for learning, analysis and
support.
“Understanding how these tasks are performing for the end user is
important in ensuring they provide an effective solution,” said Gary
Tomlinson, Director of R&D at Switch. “InfluxDB makes it easy to collect
feed site artifacts for streaming them into our machine learning system
for analysis and support.”
“Real value is only achieved by providing answers while it still
matters, and machine learning’s true potential can only be realized as
it is applied to real-time streaming data,” said Mark Herring,
InfluxData CMO. “The industry is realizing these needs are best served
by time series databases to efficiently handle these workloads. Machine
learning is one of many modern applications of InfluxData’s leading Time
Series Platform, and the industry is turning to InfluxData to deliver on
these data collection and storage requirements for real-time decision
making.”
Metrics, events, and other time-based data are being generated at an
exponential rate, as there is a growing requirement for analyzing
today’s complex environments. The InfluxData Platform provides a
comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events
data, analyze the data, and act on the data via powerful visualizations
and notifications. InfluxData’s InfluxDB Database is the overwhelming
leader among Time
Series Database management systems, according to DB-Engines’
latest results published earlier this month. InfluxData’s unique
features enable customers to quickly build:
-
Monitoring, alerting and notification applications supporting their
DevOps initiatives
-
IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing
new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time
alerting and control
-
Real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data
and anomaly detection
InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across
industries – including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and
telecommunications – by delivering the fastest growing Open Source
Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights,
data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their
entire infrastructure – from applications to microservices, and from
systems to sensors. More than 420 customers, including Cisco Systems,
Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla,
have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and
events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern
metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to
become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005238/en/