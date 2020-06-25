Log in
Info Edge India : IEIL Con Call Results 31-03-2020 to 24-06-2020

06/25/2020 | 01:44am EDT

Date: June 24, 2020

  • 1. The Manager- Listing

    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)

  • 2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Q4 FY 2019-20 Post Result Conference Call Details

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letter dated June 21, 2020 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), given below is the link to the recording of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2020, held on June 23, 2020 at 05:30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.

Link: http://www.infoedge.in/webcast-archive.asp

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

MM Jain

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 05:43:00 UTC
