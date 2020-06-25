Info Edge India : IEIL Con Call Results 31-03-2020 to 24-06-2020

Date: June 24, 2020
Sub.: Q4 FY 2019-20 Post Result Conference Call Details
In furtherance to our letter dated June 21, 2020 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), given below is the link to the recording of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2020, held on June 23, 2020 at 05:30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.
Link: http://www.infoedge.in/webcast-archive.asp
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
MM Jain
Company Secretary
