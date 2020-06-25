Info Edge India : IEIL Con Call Results 31-03-2020 to 24-06-2020

Date: June 24, 2020

1. The Manager- Listing National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)

2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Q4 FY 2019-20 Post Result Conference Call Details

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to our letter dated June 21, 2020 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), given below is the link to the recording of the Conference Call on the Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2020, held on June 23, 2020 at 05:30 pm, post declaration of results. The same has been updated on the website of the Company.

Link: http://www.infoedge.in/webcast-archive.asp

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

MM Jain

Company Secretary