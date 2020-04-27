Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Info Edge India : Investor Conference

04/27/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Date: April 27, 2020

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor Call is as per following details:

S No.

Name

Day

Date

Time

1

Citi Global Markets

Monday

27-April-2020

4 p.m.

The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial

& Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 09:27:13 UTC
