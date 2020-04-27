Info Edge India : Investor Conference

Date: April 27, 2020
-
The Manager- Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
-
The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
(Scrip Code: 532777)
Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI
(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor Call is as per following details:
|
S No.
|
Name
|
Day
|
Date
|
Time
|
1
|
Citi Global Markets
|
Monday
|
27-April-2020
|
4 p.m.
The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Info Edge (India) Ltd.
(Murlee Manohar Jain)
SVP-Secretarial
& Company Secretary
