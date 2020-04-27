Info Edge India : Investor Conference

Date: April 27, 2020

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor Call is as per following details:

S No. Name Day Date Time 1 Citi Global Markets Monday 27-April-2020 4 p.m.

The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial

& Company Secretary