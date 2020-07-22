Log in
Info Edge India : Investor Conference

07/22/2020 | 01:26am EDT

Date: July 21, 2020

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst/Institutional Investor conference call under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor Conference Call is set out below:

S. No.

Date

Particulars

Place

1

July 22 & 23, 2020

Meeting with certain institutional

Virtual conference

investors

The conference call/ meeting is subject to last minute changes, if any. The latest Corporate Presentation is already uploaded on the website of the Company, i.e. www.infoedge.inin 'Investor Relations' section.

You are requested to take the above information as compliance with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and disseminate the above information on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial

& Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 05:25:07 UTC
