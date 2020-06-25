Info Edge India : Newspaper Publication Q4 Results

Date: June 24, 2020
Sub.: Intimation of Publication of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the
Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2020
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2020 published in the following editions: -
- Business Standard (National Daily newspaper) on June 24, 2020
- Business Standard Hindi (Daily newspaper of the State) on June 24, 2020
