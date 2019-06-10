Info Tech Partners with Jobsite Tech Group to Develop Strategic Partnerships for the AEC Industry

Comprehensive industry research, technology adoption assessments, and market opportunities for current and future products and services to drive the innovative path for Info Tech solutions for AEC

Info Tech, Inc., a leader in software solutions that advance and automate construction, announced today a partnership with Jobsite Tech Group to develop strategic industry partnerships that specifically address the explosive adoption rate of technology being used by contractors, architects, engineers and owners on infrastructure construction projects across the United States and Canada.

Info Tech has been a leader in the horizontal infrastructure construction industry for over 30 years, supporting agencies and construction firms with cutting-edge solutions. This partnership establishes a relationship to strategically grow and enhance the company’s innovative software solutions for construction professionals.

“We realize technology moves at an unprecedented pace, so this partnership will allow us to enhance our solutions faster and further Info Tech’s long-standing e-Construction experience by leveraging outside industry experts,” Will McClave, Info Tech Systems President said. “As we combine resources with Jobsite Tech Group, we will be able to quickly identify where we can provide additional value to our current customers and reach new ones.”

Jobsite Tech Group is led by President Ron Perkins who has been working with industry leaders and technology developers for 35 years. Jobsite Tech Group will provide an objective view of the industry, plus routines and needs of leading AEC firms, focusing on the technology already embraced and under consideration with firms and public entities nationwide. Info Tech will also invest significant resources into the partner strategy that will introduce best-in-class hardware, software and mobility solutions to greatly enhance the value proposition of Info Tech deliverables.

Info Tech is in a critical position toward the success of the Smart City and Smart Building movement in the United States because of the company’s success with private business, municipalities as well as state and federal Department of Transportation’s in its role as a systems integrator.

Jobsite Tech Group has worked with countless BIM and VDC professionals as well as a significant number of leading technology manufacturers and software providers on the latest trends that include UAV, Reality Capture, VR, AR, AI, IoT and more.

“Info Tech has an excellent reputation throughout the entire horizontal construction community, and we have been the leading provider of project management solutions to those participating in these projects for more than three decades,” McClave said. “We have a responsibility with our clients to always be on the leading edge of the latest technology being incorporated into their workflow and resulting deliverables included in the final project closeout. We’re proud to partner with Jobsite Tech Group to develop an extensive reach into these organizations to assure we are strategically growing our software to incorporate our clients’ needs for today and future proof our solutions for years to come.”

About Info Tech, Inc.

Info Tech consists of two core businesses: Info Tech Systems and Info Tech Consulting. Info Tech Systems develops cutting-edge digital solutions to support paperless environments and e-Construction initiatives through automated infrastructure construction management and Internet bidding solutions. By involving all stakeholders, Info Tech products and services increase communication and collaboration for more effective capital program management. Info Tech Consulting provides expert statistical and econometric litigation consulting services. Info Tech is headquartered in Gainesville, Fla. For more information, visit www.infotechfl.com or www.infotechconsulting.com.

