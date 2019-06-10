Info Tech Partners with Jobsite Tech Group to Develop Strategic Partnerships for the AEC Industry

Info Tech, Inc., a leader in software solutions that advance and
automate construction, announced today a partnership with Jobsite
Tech Group to develop strategic industry partnerships that
specifically address the explosive adoption rate of technology being
used by contractors, architects, engineers and owners on infrastructure
construction projects across the United States and Canada.
Info Tech has been a leader in the horizontal infrastructure
construction industry for over 30 years, supporting agencies and
construction firms with cutting-edge solutions. This partnership
establishes a relationship to strategically grow and enhance the
company’s innovative software solutions for construction professionals.
“We realize technology moves at an unprecedented pace, so this
partnership will allow us to enhance our solutions faster and further
Info Tech’s long-standing e-Construction experience by leveraging
outside industry experts,” Will McClave, Info Tech Systems President
said. “As we combine resources with Jobsite Tech Group, we will be able
to quickly identify where we can provide additional value to our current
customers and reach new ones.”
Jobsite Tech Group is led by President Ron Perkins who has been working
with industry leaders and technology developers for 35 years. Jobsite
Tech Group will provide an objective view of the industry, plus routines
and needs of leading AEC firms, focusing on the technology already
embraced and under consideration with firms and public entities
nationwide. Info Tech will also invest significant resources into the
partner strategy that will introduce best-in-class hardware, software
and mobility solutions to greatly enhance the value proposition of Info
Tech deliverables.
-
Info Tech is in a critical position toward the success of the Smart
City and Smart Building movement in the United States because of the
company’s success with private business, municipalities as well as
state and federal Department of Transportation’s in its role as a
systems integrator.
-
Jobsite Tech Group has worked with countless BIM and VDC professionals
as well as a significant number of leading technology manufacturers
and software providers on the latest trends that include UAV, Reality
Capture, VR, AR, AI, IoT and more.
“Info Tech has an excellent reputation throughout the entire horizontal
construction community, and we have been the leading provider of project
management solutions to those participating in these projects for more
than three decades,” McClave said. “We have a responsibility with our
clients to always be on the leading edge of the latest technology being
incorporated into their workflow and resulting deliverables included in
the final project closeout. We’re proud to partner with Jobsite Tech
Group to develop an extensive reach into these organizations to assure
we are strategically growing our software to incorporate our clients’
needs for today and future proof our solutions for years to come.”
About Info Tech, Inc.
Info Tech consists of two core businesses: Info Tech Systems and Info
Tech Consulting. Info Tech Systems develops cutting-edge digital
solutions to support paperless environments and e-Construction
initiatives through automated infrastructure construction management and
Internet bidding solutions. By involving all stakeholders, Info Tech
products and services increase communication and collaboration for more
effective capital program management. Info Tech Consulting provides
expert statistical and econometric litigation consulting services. Info
Tech is headquartered in Gainesville, Fla. For more information, visit www.infotechfl.com
or www.infotechconsulting.com.
