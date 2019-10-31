Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InfoReach Unveils HiFREQ Strategy Backtesting and Scenario Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Chicago, IL, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoReach has introduced its new HiFREQ Strategy Testing framework. With this environment, clients can effectively evaluate performance and validate the behavior of trading strategies implemented in their HiFREQ platform.

Request a Demo

Clients can select between Backtesting and Scenario testing modes for running HiFREQ strategies. In the Backtesting mode, a strategy is tested against historical market data. While in Scenario testing mode, clients can test for step-by-step validation of the strategy’s expected behavior.

Key features and benefits:

  • Replay top-of-book and depth-of-book market data
  • Supports global equities, futures, options, and FX.
  • Tests are fully deterministic
  • High-speed runtime (CPU-bound), driven by a virtual time service.
  • Ability to run tests in the developer’s IDE and continuous integration environments. Scenario tests can run as JUnit tests.
  • Convenient runtime environment to schedule execution of large batches of tests and run tests in parallel.
  • Strategy code is tested as is, without any accommodation for the testing runtime.
  • Extensible architecture to support pluggable data replayers, exchange simulators, and trading stat collectors.
  • Highly configurable and customizable simulation environment.

The system ensures fully predictable results when running a test multiple times with the same parameters against the same data. The same strategy code can run in production or either testing mode.

The testing system robustly operates on a single-threaded event loop with a virtual timeline. It is continuously polling scheduled events:

  • Market data updates from the historical data playback or programmatically injected.
  • Timer events.
  • Order execution events.
  • Delays to imitate the transport latency to/from the exchanges.
  • Conflation to imitate missed events due to delays in the strategy code.

With HiFREQ Strategy Testing, InfoReach has enhanced the collection of tools clients can use to advance their trading strategies and make them more reliable.

Request a Demo

About InfoReach

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. The buy-side and sell-side client systems are tailored to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to deliver unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 20 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and global connectivity network.

InfoReach is a privately-held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Amsterdam.  For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com. For announcements and more information, follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog.

Nick Halvorsen
InfoReach
nick.halvorsen@inforeachinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pOPTIZMO™ Chief Revenue Officer Jake Dearstyne Accepted into Forbes Business Development Council
GL
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT - TWITTER, INC. (TWTR) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : December 30, 2019
PR
03:01pApplied Energetics Announces Results of 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting
GL
03:01pAndrew McClain Joins ASRC Industrial as Senior Vice President of People
BU
02:59pTALLGRASS ENERGY GP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:58pHYATT HOTELS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:58pDuring National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, NHPCO Encourages Consumers to Learn More about Value of Hospice Care
GL
02:57pNATIVE : Announces Six Months Results, Doubles Revenue to CHF 98.1 Million, Enters Final Stage of De-Leverage and Reorganization, Approves CHF 8 Million Convertible
PU
02:57pTHE LATEST : Progress made on Southern California fires
AQ
02:57pTIMBERLINE RESOURCES : Adds to the Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group