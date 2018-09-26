Log in
InfoWorld Recognizes Open Source Software Technologies Driving Business Innovation

09/26/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

Boston, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s InfoWorld – the leading resource for helping IT decision-makers stay ahead of the technology curve – is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 Best of Open Source Software Awards (Bossies) [click to tweet]. Each year, the Bossies recognize the most innovative open source software products available to developers and IT organizations. These bleeding edge tools play a pivotal role in driving businesses forward during this exciting time of digital transformation. Products range from application development tools to platforms and infrastructure software to big data analytics and machine learning tools.

The 2018 winners include a total of 49 open source products, each helping change the way companies build applications, operate their datacenters, and run their businesses. The distinguished winners are segmented into four separate categories: Cloud Computing, Databases & Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Software Development. The winning projects were selected by the InfoWorld editorial team and contributing network, comprised of industry experts and thought leaders with direct experience in open source technologies.

“Every company needs a cloud, data, mobile and web strategy,” said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. “For most companies, those strategies rest on open source software. Our 2018 Best of Open Source Software Awards celebrate the open source projects that are leading the way.”

InfoWorld’s 2018 Best of Open Source Software Award winners:

Cloud Computing
• Apache Zipkin
• Docker
• Envoy
• Helm
• Istio
• Jaeger
• Kops
• Kube-Bench
• Kubernetes
• OpenFaaS
• Prometheus
• Serverless
• Sysdig, Falco, and Inspect

Databases & Data Analytics
• Apache Beam
• Apache Pulsar
• Apache Spark
• Apache Solr
• CockroachDB
• InfluxDB
• JupyterLab
• KNIME Analytics Platform
• Neo4j
• TiDB
• Vitess
• YugaByte

Machine Learning
• Chainer
• Fabric for Deep Learning
• Fast.ai
• Featuretools
• H2O
• Horovod
• Keras
• Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit
• MXNet
• PyTorch
• TensorFlow

Software Development
• Blockstack
• Jenkins
• Julia
• Kotlin
• .Net Core
• Preact
• Rust
• Simple Features for R
• Taucharts
• Truffle Framework
• Vanilla JS
• Visual Studio Code
• Vue.js

To learn more about the 2018 Bossie Award recipients, please visit InfoWorld.com.

About InfoWorld
InfoWorld is the leading resource for content and tools for keeping IT decision-makers “ahead of the technology curve.” Our editors and writers provide first-hand experience from testing, deploying, and managing implementation of emerging enterprise technologies. InfoWorld’s website (InfoWorld.com) and strategic marketing services provide a deep dive into specific technologies to help IT decision-makers excel in their roles and provide opportunities for IT vendors to reach this audience. InfoWorld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

Follow InfoWorld on Twitter: @InfoWorld
Follow InfoWorld on LinkedIn
Like InfoWorld on Facebook

About IDG Communications, Inc.
IDG Communications is the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.*

*Source: comScore Media Metrix, Desktop Unique Visitors, Worldwide, January 2017

Additional information about IDG, a privately held company, is available at www.idg.com.

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld
Follow IDG on LinkedIn
Like IDG on Facebook

Alex Kastrinelis
Marketing Specialist
IDG Communications, Inc.
alex_kastrinelis@idg.com
Office: 508.766.5478

InfoWorld_logo.png


