Infoblox : Announces Partnership with Nutanix

02/19/2020 | 09:31am EST

Infoblox, the market leader in next-level networking and DDI services, and Nutanix announced that Infoblox Core DDI and Cloud Platform appliance products, which are part of the Nutanix Elevate Program, have been certified as Nutanix Ready. Infoblox will support its customers with the integration of Nutanix and Infoblox NIOS DNS, DHCP, IPAM (DDI) solutions, including NIOS virtual appliances running on Nutanix AHV and Nutanix Calm support for orchestrated DNS/IPAM workflow. NIOS is now the only DDI solution that runs on and supports automated workload orchestration on Nutanix Enterprise Cloud.

The NIOS integration with Nutanix will automate the steps of IP address allocation and DNS updates during spin up and spin down of virtual machines, addressing problems caused by lengthy, manual workload provisioning and will further simplify infrastructure management by running completely in the Nutanix environment.

“We’re thrilled to announce this new integration with Nutanix,” said Dave Signori, Senior Director, Product Management. “It enables our customers to realize the benefits of automated DDI network services deployment and workload orchestration, along with the simplicity and security that hyperconverged architecture brings.”

“As IT processes are becoming increasingly automated, we are committed to empowering IT professionals with the tools they need to run their networks with more efficiency, security and reliability,” said Prasad Athawale, Sr Director, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Nutanix. “We are looking forward to partnering with Infoblox to provide automated workload orchestration on our platform.”

According to the IDC, “DDI platforms are essential components to building a modern datacenter that relies heavily on automation and programmability. Cloud computing platforms have created a new paradigm for hosting and accessing applications, and they have also driven IT organizations to modernize their internal datacenter operations to provide a cloudlike agility on their own premises.”

Infoblox sees continued, steady growth in the DDI market as enterprises continue to automate DDI and the number of IP addresses in enterprise networks continues to rise. With this partnership, Infoblox can continue to deliver a safe and secure next-level networking experience to these enterprises.

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world’s most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 50 percent market share in the DDI networking market comprised of 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.


© Business Wire 2020
