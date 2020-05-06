Infoblox Named One of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020

Award recognizes Infoblox’s strong culture, employee engagement and satisfaction

Infoblox Inc., the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2020. Inc. reviewed submissions from over 3,000 companies, ultimately selecting 395 finalists for this year’s list.

Employees from each company that entered were surveyed on a number of topics such as trust, management effectiveness, benefits, and feelings about the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, then ranked all employers using a composite score of survey results.

“We are honored to be named one of Inc’s Best Workplaces of 2020,” said Norma Lane, Executive Vice President, People and Places at Infoblox. “We take pride in our culture and the positive, innovative and supportive workplace we have developed at Infoblox. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and this award demonstrates how deeply our entire team believes in making Infoblox a great place to work.”

The list, which is part of a prominent feature on Inc.com and will be featured in the May/June 2020 issue of the magazine, is the result of a comprehensive survey of private US-based companies that have created exceptional workplaces through strong and vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and outstanding benefits.

“This award is a testament to the commitment of every one of our employees, not only to the products and solutions we provide and the customers we serve, but also to the environment we create,” said Jesper Andersen, President and CEO of Infoblox. “Culture is one of those things that is easy to talk about, but much harder to enact. At all times, but especially the last couple months when we quickly transitioned to work-from-home in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, I have been amazed at the creative ways that our teams have found to stay connected and engaged with one another.”

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world’s most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 50 percent market share in the DDI networking market comprised of 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500.

Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005474/en/