Infocast Announces Cannabis Regulator and Industry Speaker Line-Up Presenting at Canna East Compliance Summit

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocast, a premier producer of public policy and networking events across multiple industries is pleased to announce its speaker line-up for the Canna East Compliance Summit ( https://infocastinc.com/event/canna-east/ ) to be held in New York City on March 12-13, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan Hotel, 1605 Broadway at 49th Street.

Now in its 5th chapter, the respected Canna EAST/WEST Series comes to New York City for the first time. As before, top state regulators will compare notes both with each other, and with leading operators, testing labs, regional advocacy groups, standards-setting bodies and experts. This year's Summit boasts a number of leaders who are shaping cannabis "Adult-Use" regulations on the East Coast, including Alphonso David, Counsel to the Governor of NY; Susan Sommer, General Counsel at the NYC Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice; Jamel Holley, a member of the New Jersey General Assembly; Shawn Collins, Executive Director, Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission; Andrew Brisbo, Director, Michigan Bureau of Marijuana Legalization; and Renu Kulendran, Executive Director, Cannabis Legalization Secretariat for Ontario.

Overall, the Summit features regulatory and elected officials from a dozen different states including New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maine, Washington DC, Delaware, Vermont, Connecticut, as well as the Province of Ontario.

Notable thought leaders presenting include drug policy analyst Mark Kleiman of NYU; quality control expert Susan Audino, PhD; Jahan Marcu, PhD, Operations Director of the International Research Center for Cannabis & Mental Health (IRCCMH); and Marion McNabb of C3Research Network. Profiled cannabis operators include Tim Keogh, CEO of AmeriCann; Leah Heise, Chief Compliance Officer of 4FrontVentures; Harris Silver, Founder of IESO; Jaime Lewis, Founder of Mayflower Medicinals; Chanda Macias, CEO, National Holistic Healing Center.

PathogenDx is joining Canna East 2019 as the Chairman Sponsor, with the company's CEO and Co-Founder Milan Patel, serving as the Summit's Conference Chair, and presenting their innovative microbial testing technology platform on March 13th. "We are delighted to be part of one of the most significant cannabis regulatory events in the country," said Patel. "As legal cannabis is available in more and more U.S. states and internationally, we see it as our mission to offer agencies regulating cannabis with state-of-the-art testing solutions to protect public health and ensure product safety and quality."

"Infocast has been building its brand in the ever-changing cannabis regulatory space for a number of years," said Infocast's Director of Business Development, Jason Keehn. "We are proud to welcome our distinguished speakers and welcome PathogenDx coming on board as the main sponsor of the Summit. They are a great example of how the cannabis industry is rapidly advancing its quality sophistication, alongside an explosion of innovative solutions. Getting in front of regulators from many states at once is an invaluable way for Chief Compliance Officers and Multi-State Operators to bullet proof their strategies and operations."

Other sponsors reaching out to the multi-state operator and regulator communities include ILoveCompliance, Complia, FMS, Eaze, SICPA, ANAB, ACIL and CustomVault.

About Infocast

For over 30 years, Infocast has produced deal-making events that enable organizations to innovate, design and build a better future. Infocast events ignite business transformation in each of the industries they serve, through extensive market research for the most relevant content and in-demand speakers, attracting highly targeted audiences there to network with and learn from key industry leaders.

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the Cannabis, agriculture, food and beverage industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect 50+ pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX, QuantX, and EnviroX – are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens like E. Coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing millions of dollars in losses from contaminated or spoiled crops. www.pathogendx.com.

