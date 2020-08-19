Log in
Infocyte : Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR to Automate Endpoint Detection and Response to SOC Workflows

08/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Infocyte, a recognized leader in advanced endpoint detection and on-demand incident response, today announced that Infocyte is now integrated with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR (previously Demisto), the industry’s first extended security, orchestration, automation and response platform with native threat intel management that empowers security leaders with instant capabilities against threats across their entire enterprise. Through this integration, Infocyte and Cortex XSOAR automate detection and response to SOC workflows.

The combined power of Cortex XSOAR and Infocyte provides automated detection, alert validation and incident response cutting mean time to detection and response cycle times. Infocyte is the first partner to integrate through Cortex XSOAR’s new PowerShell, an interface for security analysts to quickly deploy and begin remediation of threats.

“A broad and open ecosystem is vital to the successful adoption of any Cortex XSOAR platform,” said Rishi Bhargava, vice president of product strategy, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “We are proud to welcome Infocyte to the Cortex XSOAR ecosystem, which has partner-owned integrations that enable customers to streamline security processes, connect disparate security tools and technologies, and maintain the right balance of machine-powered security automation and human intervention.”

“As a top partner for Palo Alto Networks in the public sector, we are excited to make Infocyte’s solution available to agencies seeking automated cyber incident response and detection strategies,” said Richard Maigue, Director of Sales for the Palo Alto Networks and Infocyte teams at Carahsoft. “Infocyte can be deployed and integrated into Cortex XSOAR within minutes for a typical enterprise network, adding rapid value to existing and new deployments for our government customers. We look forward to working with Palo Alto Networks, Infocyte and our reseller partners to optimize agencies’ security postures and compliance.”

“With recent moves to remote workers and expanded cyber risk, automated endpoint detection and response is critical. Our integration enables Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR customers to quickly add Infocyte’s industry leading detection and response capabilities within their existing SOC workflows with minimal costs,” said Curtis Hutcheson, CEO of Infocyte.

Cortex XSOAR is an extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that unifies case management, automation, real-time collaboration and threat intelligence management to transform every stage of the incident lifecycle. Teams can manage alerts across all sources, standardize processes with playbooks, take action on threat intel and automate response for any security use case -- resulting in significantly faster responses that require less manual review.

This integration protects customers from threats that cyber prevention tools alone may not catch. Customers and partners can also greatly accelerate and simplify threat detection and remediation by using Infocyte’s agentless technology to rapidly deploy across tens of thousands of systems. The joint solution improves analyst productivity, expands detection and provides faster automated incident response leading to significantly lower SOC costs and reduced threat impacts.

About Infocyte

Infocyte is a recognized leader in proactive threat detection and on-demand incident response. The world’s leading security and incident response firms (Check Point, PwC and more) use Infocyte’s platform to proactively detect and respond to vulnerabilities and threats hiding within their customers’ endpoints, data centers and cloud environments. Enterprises with a security operations center (SOC) leverage Infocyte’s platform to maintain compliance, reduce risk and optimize security operations. Small and mid-market organizations with an understaffed security team and fewer technical resources leverage Infocyte as a managed service, delivered through one of our partners, providing enterprise-level detection and response services to the mid-market. For partners, Infocyte represents the fastest path for delivering cost-effective and flexible consulting services and ongoing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to their customers via our easy-to-use cloud platform. Infocyte was founded in 2014 by the leaders of the USAF CIRT and is headquartered in Austin, TX.


© Business Wire 2020

