Infogain, a Silicon Valley-headquartered provider of platform software
engineering solutions and services, is pleased to announce the launch of
its updated corporate brand, featuring an updated logo with new tagline
and redesigned website. The new tagline, “Engineering Business Outcomes”
was chosen to reflect the company’s commitment to delivering clear and
tangible business outcomes for Infogain clients.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005634/en/
Infogain Announces Launch of New Corporate Brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The website redesign and messaging further showcase that our company,
founded 28 years ago, delivers business agility through robust software
engineering combined with deep domain expertise in travel, retail,
insurance, and high tech. Also, with an eye toward our digital future,
Infogain remains unique in driving customer success through domain-based
software platform engineering using technologies like artificial
intelligence (AI/ML), cloud, microservices and mobility,” said Ayan
Mukerji, President & Chief Operating Officer.
Infogain
delivers business outcomes to enterprises based on the five pillars of Cost
Reduction, Innovation, Risk Reduction, Revenue
Generation and Speed to Value. Throughout the new website,
visitors will find success stories from a range of industries that
highlight the five pillars.
Infogain’s UI/UX Creative Imagineering practice helped to redesign the
website keeping user experience top of mind. Designed for a modern
intuitive user experience and thought leadership, content is customized
across verticals and platforms. New functionalities include automatic
display of new content on relevant pages. Visitors to the “Insights”
section gain easy access to Infogain’s Knowledge Center where they can
filter down to find relevant case studies, videos, news, and other
collateral. As an additional feature, the Careers section includes
automated routing of qualified candidates’ resumes to hiring managers.
To learn more about Infogain and its services, visit www.infogain.com.
About Infogain
Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with software
platform engineering and deep domain expertise in travel, retail,
insurance, and high technology. We accelerate the delivery of digital
customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud,
microservices, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
Our unique engagement approach of “Listen-Curate-Deliver” helps to
accelerate the innovation journey of 5 of the world’s largest 50
companies and 24 of the Fortune 500, with several relationships of over
10 years.
We deliver positive business outcomes using rapid prototyping and a
solid foundation of DevOps-based software platform engineering that
ensure high-quality and on-time delivery.
Our 3,500 global employees across the US, UK, Singapore, Middle East and
India focus on client value creation, delivery excellence and innovation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005634/en/