Infogain : Announces Strategic Alliance with Jesta I.S.

Infogain, a Silicon Valley provider of vertically-specialized software
engineering services, is pleased to announce our partnership with Jesta
I.S. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Jesta I.S. is an international
supplier of integrated software solutions for brand manufacturers,
wholesalers and retailers specializing in apparel, footwear and hard
goods verticals. The company was recently positioned as a “Major Player”
in IDC’s report “Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software in Small and Midsize
Retail Apparel and Softlines 2018 Vendor Assessment”. The report
assesses vendors' capabilities in omni-channel, technical, integration,
customer (record/engagement), product, transaction management, and
fulfillment.
In the new alliance, Infogain will support Jesta I.S. to provide
best-in-class retail functionality to customers in the United States and
Canada as well as responding to for demand for Jesta IS services
internationally. Infogain’s deep retail industry expertise combined with
new digital approaches such as robotic process automation will improve
business operations and enhance customer service for Jesta I.S. clients.
“Our new alliance with Infogain will enable Jesta IS to leverage and
further enhance its marketing and sales efforts by strengthening our
position in North America and expanding as a market leader in the APAC
and Middle East regions. Infogain’s extensive retail client
relationships and delivery centers around the world make this
partnership a great step in the right direction for Jesta, and will help
us meet the increasing demand for our solutions,” said Moris Chemtov,
President of Jesta I.S.
“Infogain’s digital transformation and automation solutions, along with
our software platform engineering expertise complement Jesta I.S.
offerings and further expand value added at Jesta customers. We are
excited to partner with a software solution leader that is
best-in-class, innovative and recognized for outstanding client service.
We look forward to a long and successful partnership,” said Rohit
Nagpal, VP & Global Head of Retail, Travel and Hospitality services at
Infogain.
About Jesta I.S., Inc.
Jesta I.S. is an international supplier of integrated software solutions
for brand manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers specializing in
apparel, footwear and hard goods verticals. Jesta’s Vision Suite is a
modular software platform that helps simplify the Omni- channel journey
for retailers and wholesalers – from PLM to POS. With 50 years in the
business, Jesta I.S. has the experience and resources to help with the
technology aspect, the human factor and everything in between. Customers
include Perry Ellis International, Puma, Harry Rosen, Genesco, Town
Shoes, Peter Harris Clothes, Cole Haan, Canex, DSW, Carter’s and Stokes.
For more information, visit www.jestais.com.
About Infogain
Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with expertise in
software platform engineering and deep domain skills in travel, retail,
insurance, and high technology. We accelerate the delivery of digital
customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud,
microservices, robotic process automation and artificial Intelligence
for our clients.
Our unique engagement approach of “Listen-Curate-Deliver” helps
to accelerate the innovation journey of 5 of the world’s largest 50
companies and 24 of the Fortune 500, with several relationships of over
10 years. We deliver positive business outcomes using rapid prototyping
and a solid foundation of DevOps-based software platform engineering
that ensure high-quality and on-time delivery. Our 3,500 global
employees across the US, UK, Singapore, Middle East and India focus on
client value creation, delivery excellence and innovation. For more
information, visit www.infogain.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005692/en/