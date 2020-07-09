Log in
Infographics of U.S. Core System Market Leaders for Banks and Credit Unions Released by William Mills Agency and FI Navigator

07/09/2020 | 09:41am EDT

William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry has created two new infographics detailing core banking vendor relationships for banks and credit unions. The data was compiled with the help of financial institution data and analytics platform provider, FI Navigator.

Vendor market share is based on the number of installations at U.S. credit unions and banks and includes the companies’ primary software platforms.

Please download the two infographics for free at: https://www.williammills.com/blog/letter-from-the-president-closing-out-q2.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

About FI Navigator

FI Navigator provides a web-based banking vertical data and analytics platform to industry vendors & consultants and the financial institutions they serve. Their solutions instantly allow executives to develop strategy or to identify opportunities in profitability, franchise growth, risk management and product offering. Additionally, vertical vendors and consultants leverage FI Navigator to augment client strategy, sales and marketing. All components of FI Navigator’s offering center on enhancing financial institution performance. For more information, visit www.fi-navigator.com.


© Business Wire 2020
