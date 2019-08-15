Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infogroup : Expands Its Board with Former HomeAdvisor, Lending Tree Executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

Leading data and data-driven marketing solutions provider deepens board expertise with appointment of former CEO of HomeAdvisor / Angie's List and former Chief Product Officer & Chief Operating Officer of LendingTree.

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions, today announced the expansion of its board with the additions of Chris Terrill, former CEO of HomeAdvisor and Angie's List, and Nikul Patel, former Chief Product Officer & Chief Operating Officer of LendingTree. These appointments deepen the advisory expertise behind Infogroup at a crucial time of growth for the company.

Infogroup Logo

"Both Chris and Nikul have proven track records of leading world-class companies during times of expansion and transition, and we're pleased to be adding their collective knowledge to the deep well of expertise that guides Infogroup on a daily basis," said Mike Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup. "As the business intelligence and data ecosystem continue to undergo dramatic shifts, we know we have access to the type of visionary insights needed to evolve with the landscape."

Terrill served as HomeAdvisor's CEO for seven years, during which time he guided HomeAdvisor's acquisition of Angie's List and a conversion into a publicly traded company. In addition to HomeAdvisor, Terrill boasts an impressive track record of building and managing successful brands, including Match.com, Blockbuster.com and Nutrisystem.

"The rapid pace of innovation that we're seeing in the data services space right now makes this an exciting time to pair up with an industry leader like Infogroup," Terrill said. "I'm looking forward to being a part of the company's ambitious plans to evolve and expand its products and areas of coverage."

Patel spent nearly seven years with LendingTree, where he held several different executive and C-level positions after joining the company in 2012. During his tenure there, he helped build a turnaround strategy for the company and drove revenue growth by creating new product lines. Patel has also worked across the growth spectrum from early start-ups like Movoto.com to mature powerhouse companies like Intel.

"I'm excited to join the Infogroup board, as I love having the opportunity to help address new market challenges through innovative product and business ideas," Patel said. "Infogroup is well-positioned for growth in today's market due to the robust, high-quality nature of its databases, along with its ability to turn numbers into true intelligence."

About Infogroup
Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 40+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infogroup-expands-its-board-with-former-homeadvisor-lending-tree-executives-300902569.html

SOURCE Infogroup


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pWalmart Set to Surge Past Amazon
DJ
01:12pIONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:12pPfizer Recalls Two Lots of Relpax Over Possible Contamination
DJ
01:12pFELIX MEDIA SOLUTIONS : Debuts on the Inc. 5000 at No. 1925
BU
01:11pZEP, INC. : Appoints Dan Smytka as Chief Executive Officer
BU
01:11pRMO LLP : 's Scott Rahn Selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2020 Edition Litigation Trusts and Estates
BU
01:10pConvectium Offers Automation for the Cannabis Industry -- CFN Media
NE
01:09pSTERLING BANCORP : Announces Grant to Community Youth Center of San Francisco
BU
01:09pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - MPAA
GL
01:08pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. – NTAP
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group