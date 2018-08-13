Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inforalgo : Selected by Major US Primary Dealer Bank to Support Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) Trading Migration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Inforalgo, the leading provider of data connectivity and harmonisation technology to the Capital Markets industry, has been selected by a major US primary dealer with the migration of mortgage-backed securities trading into their Primary Dealer Capital Markets business.

Inforalgo was selected because deploying a new interface and switching traders between legal entities, against tight deadlines and without disrupting the existing UST trading, were the primary considerations of the migration programme.

The programme is an extension to the data integration services Inforalgo has been providing since 2010. When the bank first deployed Inforalgo, Bloomberg’s services did not include a customisable product. This meant that the bank had to decide whether to build their own customised solution in-house or alter their strategy to fit the off-the-shelf offering. As in-house IT resources were limited, and speed-to-market with a custom solution was critical, Inforalgo was the natural choice with its existing FIX connectivity solutions.

“We needed an expert in connectivity,” said a company spokesman for the bank. “Getting off the ground quickly was crucial to the success of the project, which is why we got in touch with the team at Inforalgo. No one else could have done it so quickly and effectively. The excellent service we have received means that Inforalgo were again the natural choice to handle the MBS migration.”

The spokesman continued: “We’re continuing to work with the highly experienced team at Inforalgo to provide better solutions to data management problems.”

Inforalgo CEO, Jordan Ambrose, commented: “Integrating and harmonising systems are known for being a complex and time-consuming drain on resources. Our modular approach enables businesses to adapt to market needs and scale accordingly with flexible FIX connectivity. We are delighted to be supporting this leading investment bank with their technology integration goals at this exciting stage of their growth."

About Inforalgo
Founded in 1990, Inforalgo is a trusted partner to 80 leading institutions in Capital Markets and Investment Banking by providing STP and outsourced data management solutions to optimise data flow efficiency for multiple pre and post-trade use cases. Please visit http://www.inforalgo.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15aJOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : Connected Transaction and Discloseable Transaction – Proposed Acquisition by Bidco by way of the Trust Schemes of all of the Stapled Securities in issue of APA which are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and Formation of Joint Venture
PU
09:15aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in Week One
PU
09:15aSUPERMARKET INCOME REIT : Notice of Results
PU
09:15aDUNA HOUSE : Other information Publication of the Duna House Barometer for July 2018 2018.08.13.
PU
09:15aFIRST SENSOR : grows by 15.6% in the second quarter of 2018 (more)
PU
09:14aTHE CHINESE STREET'S VIEW OF THE TRADE WAR : some say they won't buy U.S. products
RE
09:10aOil dips as emerging market woes dim demand outlook; Iran sanctions offer support
RE
09:10aCARLSBERG : increases ownership in Cambodian business
PU
09:10aABN AMRO : New ABN AMRO campaign highlights sustainable business
PU
09:10aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Ultrasound Market with High-Performance 16-Channel Pulser
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : British MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
5BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.