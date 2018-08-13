Inforalgo : Selected by Major US Primary Dealer Bank to Support Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) Trading Migration

Inforalgo,
the leading provider of data connectivity and harmonisation technology
to the Capital Markets industry, has been selected by a major US primary
dealer with the migration of mortgage-backed securities trading into
their Primary Dealer Capital Markets business.
Inforalgo was selected because deploying a new interface and switching
traders between legal entities, against tight deadlines and without
disrupting the existing UST trading, were the primary considerations of
the migration programme.
The programme is an extension to the data integration services Inforalgo
has been providing since 2010. When the bank first deployed Inforalgo,
Bloomberg’s services did not include a customisable product. This meant
that the bank had to decide whether to build their own customised
solution in-house or alter their strategy to fit the off-the-shelf
offering. As in-house IT resources were limited, and speed-to-market
with a custom solution was critical, Inforalgo was the natural choice
with its existing FIX connectivity solutions.
“We needed an expert in connectivity,” said a company spokesman for the
bank. “Getting off the ground quickly was crucial to the success of the
project, which is why we got in touch with the team at Inforalgo. No one
else could have done it so quickly and effectively. The excellent
service we have received means that Inforalgo were again the natural
choice to handle the MBS migration.”
The spokesman continued: “We’re continuing to work with the highly
experienced team at Inforalgo to provide better solutions to data
management problems.”
Inforalgo CEO, Jordan Ambrose, commented: “Integrating and harmonising
systems are known for being a complex and time-consuming drain on
resources. Our modular approach enables businesses to adapt to market
needs and scale accordingly with flexible FIX connectivity. We are
delighted to be supporting this leading investment bank with their
technology integration goals at this exciting stage of their growth."
About Inforalgo
Founded in 1990, Inforalgo is a trusted
partner to 80 leading institutions in Capital Markets and Investment
Banking by providing STP and outsourced data management solutions to
optimise data flow efficiency for multiple pre and post-trade use cases.
Please visit http://www.inforalgo.com for
more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005028/en/