Inforalgo : Selected by Major US Primary Dealer Bank to Support Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) Trading Migration

Inforalgo, the leading provider of data connectivity and harmonisation technology to the Capital Markets industry, has been selected by a major US primary dealer with the migration of mortgage-backed securities trading into their Primary Dealer Capital Markets business.

Inforalgo was selected because deploying a new interface and switching traders between legal entities, against tight deadlines and without disrupting the existing UST trading, were the primary considerations of the migration programme.

The programme is an extension to the data integration services Inforalgo has been providing since 2010. When the bank first deployed Inforalgo, Bloomberg’s services did not include a customisable product. This meant that the bank had to decide whether to build their own customised solution in-house or alter their strategy to fit the off-the-shelf offering. As in-house IT resources were limited, and speed-to-market with a custom solution was critical, Inforalgo was the natural choice with its existing FIX connectivity solutions.

“We needed an expert in connectivity,” said a company spokesman for the bank. “Getting off the ground quickly was crucial to the success of the project, which is why we got in touch with the team at Inforalgo. No one else could have done it so quickly and effectively. The excellent service we have received means that Inforalgo were again the natural choice to handle the MBS migration.”

The spokesman continued: “We’re continuing to work with the highly experienced team at Inforalgo to provide better solutions to data management problems.”

Inforalgo CEO, Jordan Ambrose, commented: “Integrating and harmonising systems are known for being a complex and time-consuming drain on resources. Our modular approach enables businesses to adapt to market needs and scale accordingly with flexible FIX connectivity. We are delighted to be supporting this leading investment bank with their technology integration goals at this exciting stage of their growth."

About Inforalgo

Founded in 1990, Inforalgo is a trusted partner to 80 leading institutions in Capital Markets and Investment Banking by providing STP and outsourced data management solutions to optimise data flow efficiency for multiple pre and post-trade use cases. Please visit http://www.inforalgo.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005028/en/