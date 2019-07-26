Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inform Diagnostics : Statement Regarding AMCA Data Breach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

On June 3, 2019, Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau, Inc. (d/b/a American Medical Collection Agency) (AMCA), a billing collections provider, notified Inform Diagnostics, Inc. that an unauthorized user had accessed AMCA’s server, which contained personal and payment information for a large number of individuals, including a number of Inform Diagnostics’ laboratory patients. Inform Diagnostics is a laboratory company providing anatomic pathology services to clinicians in support of patient care. AMCA has advised Inform Diagnostics that it has not identified the intruder, but that law enforcement is involved.

Upon learning of the incident, Inform Diagnostics immediately suspended AMCA’s services and undertook an investigation. Inform Diagnostics has discovered that AMCA learned of the breach on March 20, 2019, and that intruder had access to AMCA systems from August 1, 2018 through March 30, 2019. The types of Inform Diagnostics patient information exposed as a result of the incident include first and last names, credit card numbers and other banking information, social security numbers, locations and dates of laboratory services, and referring physicians. Not every type of information was exposed for every patient, and no test results were disclosed as a result of the incident. At this time, Inform Diagnostics has no reason to believe that any patient information has been misused.

Patients whose credit card, social security number or banking information that was collected by AMCA through their payment process, was exposed by AMCA should have already received a notification from AMCA along with an offer of free credit monitoring and identity theft repair service.

Inform Diagnostics has provided notification to patients who had health information, but no financial information, involved in the incident. Patients whose financial information was not involved do not need to take any special steps to protect themselves. However, it is always advisable to remain vigilant for fraud and identity theft by regularly reviewing and monitoring credit reports, bank and other account statements carefully.

Inform Diagnostics is continuing to review this incident and AMCA’s response to it, and will provide updated information as appropriate.

Individuals with questions or concerns about this matter, may contact 877.277.3986.

About Inform Diagnostics

Inform Diagnostics is a provider of anatomic pathology services to physicians and other healthcare providers across the United States that seek the highest possible quality for their patients.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Prices $564 Million K-Deal, K-W09, Supporting Affordable Multifamily Housing for Low- and Moderate-Income Working Families
PU
01:19pECB finds capital shortfalls at two Bulgarian banks
RE
01:19pCourt Confirms Reorganization Plan for Joerns Healthcare
PR
01:18pQUEST SOLUTION, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:17pFerrara to Succeed Larkin as President and CEO of the National Grocers Association
GL
01:17pCREDIT AGRICOLE : Caceis Bank Launches KAS Takeover Offer
DJ
01:17pDish Cuts Off 22 Disney-Owned Regional Sports Networks
DJ
01:16p3M : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:15pKIMCO REALTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:13pDemocrat calls for 'good faith' talks with USTR on trade deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group