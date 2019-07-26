Inform Diagnostics : Statement Regarding AMCA Data Breach

On June 3, 2019, Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau, Inc. (d/b/a American Medical Collection Agency) (AMCA), a billing collections provider, notified Inform Diagnostics, Inc. that an unauthorized user had accessed AMCA’s server, which contained personal and payment information for a large number of individuals, including a number of Inform Diagnostics’ laboratory patients. Inform Diagnostics is a laboratory company providing anatomic pathology services to clinicians in support of patient care. AMCA has advised Inform Diagnostics that it has not identified the intruder, but that law enforcement is involved.

Upon learning of the incident, Inform Diagnostics immediately suspended AMCA’s services and undertook an investigation. Inform Diagnostics has discovered that AMCA learned of the breach on March 20, 2019, and that intruder had access to AMCA systems from August 1, 2018 through March 30, 2019. The types of Inform Diagnostics patient information exposed as a result of the incident include first and last names, credit card numbers and other banking information, social security numbers, locations and dates of laboratory services, and referring physicians. Not every type of information was exposed for every patient, and no test results were disclosed as a result of the incident. At this time, Inform Diagnostics has no reason to believe that any patient information has been misused.

Patients whose credit card, social security number or banking information that was collected by AMCA through their payment process, was exposed by AMCA should have already received a notification from AMCA along with an offer of free credit monitoring and identity theft repair service.

Inform Diagnostics has provided notification to patients who had health information, but no financial information, involved in the incident. Patients whose financial information was not involved do not need to take any special steps to protect themselves. However, it is always advisable to remain vigilant for fraud and identity theft by regularly reviewing and monitoring credit reports, bank and other account statements carefully.

Inform Diagnostics is continuing to review this incident and AMCA’s response to it, and will provide updated information as appropriate.

Individuals with questions or concerns about this matter, may contact 877.277.3986.

About Inform Diagnostics

Inform Diagnostics is a provider of anatomic pathology services to physicians and other healthcare providers across the United States that seek the highest possible quality for their patients.

