Informa Engage and 180byTwo Collaborate to Make Intent-based B2B Data Available to Marketers

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Engage , the global leader in marketing services, today announces its highly engaged self-reported, first-party online and offline audience data is available through 180byTwo, the leader in B2B data solutions.



180bytwo’s eCHO B2B Technology Intent solution is powered by billions of Buying Intent Signals, Precise Location Intelligence, and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI). This solution enables B2B and Account Based Marketing (ABM) marketers to more accurately identify and activate customer and prospect accounts when there is genuine buying intent, allowing for more targeted sales and marketing campaigns across channels.

Utilizing intent-based data helps marketers optimize ROI by focusing on advertising to companies showing in-market behavior for a particular product or service. eCHO is the industry’s first cross-channel B2B Intent solution designed specifically to unify sales and marketing team’s efforts as they strive to drive greater returns through ABM programs.

By identifying prospects that exhibit behaviors that are characteristic of those in the buying cycle, marketers are able to generate better engagement.

Informa Engage’s audience data consists of 30 million qualified B2B decision-makers who engage with Informa’s award-winning editorial content, in-person events, white papers, webinars and intelligence tools. Informa Engage’s data is regularly audited to ensure quality validation across all data sources.

Data is organized by B2B industry as the primary breakdown, with the industry segments further broken out by demographic, firmographic and behavioral variables. It provides dozens of actionable audience segments for a range of B2B online targeting needs.

Informa Engage offers vertical reach into specialty markets, such as:

180byTwo is using this data and join it into their proprietary B2B graph and technology that ingests more than 50 billion daily web signals, storing more than half a million keywords, along with 20 billion daily location signals on 220 plus million MAU’s ranking and scoring more than 250 thousand US companies to find the right target accounts and contacts.

“Partnering with 180byTwo enables us to add another compelling service into our data marketing solutions portfolio,” said John Ecke, Senior Vice President, Informa Engage. “By leveraging Informa’s rich audience data, our customers can drive more effective intent-based marketing and sales activities.”

“We’re really excited about the partnership with Informa Engage. Leveraging premium data to help build eCHO only helps our mutual customers that will be able to leverage the power of accurate B2B intent data,” says Ben Goldman CRO of 180byTwo. “Our mission is to help our customers identify accounts at the decision-making unit level, at the right time and location where the likelihood to close is the highest, on the largest deals and with the shortest sales cycle.”

About Informa Engage

We connect marketers with B2B decision makers. By combining unrivaled reach, deep knowledge of specialist markets and sophisticated marketing, we engage buyers – activating real results for marketers.

About 180byTwo

180byTwo is an industry leader in global audience solutions: leveraging multi-sourced offline, online, mobile, location, signal, proximity and various other data points across industry verticals designed to help marketers and platforms more efficiently and effectively target businesses, consumers and professionals across channels and devices wherever they are. 180byTwo works with thousands of clients and partners around the globe to provide best-in-class solutions and services so that they can make the most informed decisions through data to drive ROI.