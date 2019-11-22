Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Informa Investment Solutions Names Five Azzad Portfolios to ‘Top Guns' Status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:45pm EST

Falls Church, Virginia, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Azzad Asset Management today announced that five of its investment portfolios have been recognized as "Top Guns" for time periods ending September 30, 2019. The firm’s large cap growth, small cap growth, small cap value, real estate investment trust (REIT), and international strategies were named to Informa Investment Solutions' PSN manager ranking database. This is a highly anticipated quarterly ranking that is widely used by asset managers and investors.

Achieving the Top Guns distinction means that the Azzad strategies are among the top 10 performers within one or more peer groups reporting to Informa, the longest running investment manager database in North America. 

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at http://www.informais.com/resources/psn-top-guns.  

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

PSN and Informa Investment Solutions have no affiliation with Azzad Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers’ performance on an objective basis.The content of the Investment Manager Top Guns is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. Please consult with an investment professional before making any investment using content or implied content from any Investment Manager Top Guns. 

About Azzad Asset Management
Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad believes that companies operating in ethical lines of business offer relatively less business risk and are in a better position to thrive in the long-term. The firm’s proprietary screening process allows the manager to prudently manage client assets in a manner consistent with their values. Azzad is a member of the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment and the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility. 

 - END - 

Joshua Brockwell
Azzad Asset Management
7032077005
joshua@azzad.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pSANOFI : Head of Strategy to Retire -- Reuters
DJ
01:12pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways, union agree pay deal to end dispute - source
RE
01:12pSSP : Block Listing Application
PU
01:12pEJF INVESTMENTS : December 2019 EGM Notice
PU
01:12pEJF INVESTMENTS : December 2019 EGM Circular
PU
01:12pEJF INVESTMENTS : December 2019 EGM Articles of Association (Blackline Version)
PU
01:12pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Better Metrics with Prometheus
PU
01:12pEDISUN POWER EUROPE AG : Result of the subscription offer
PU
01:11pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Final Deadline Reminder for OVERSTOCK.COM, INC. Investors – OSTK
GL
01:10pKurt Daudt Joins Stateside Associates as Director of Public Affairs
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group