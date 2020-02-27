Informa Markets Partners with Collibra for Data Intelligence

The leading global exhibitions company chooses Collibra to maximise opportunities for revenue growth

Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Informa Markets, a company that helps more than 550 brands realise strategic value from their data and develop opportunities for business growth through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist content and actionable data solutions.

Informa Markets has grown rapidly, and also through acquisition, meaning the company faced the challenge of disparate and disconnected information. With different names for metrics, tools and systems across the now combined organisation, Informa Markets needed a system to understand and define those variances in order to fully leverage the power of their data for their customers.

“Data is the foundation of our transformation approach and we have invested in creating unified data management. Our approach has always been to put the customer first, and this unified data gives us the insights we need to help connect our customers with buyers and sellers even more effectively. It’s a real game-changer for us,” stated Richard Brook, EVP Marketing at Informa Markets. “Collibra plays an important role in creating this foundation to support our business’s information management, specifically how we access, manage and trust our data. Collibra gives us the capability to harness our data, giving us a competitive edge.”

Collibra will enable Informa Markets to improve data access and implement an effective reference data management process. Informa Markets operates in a dozen verticals with masses of information, and with Collibra, the business will be able to look for further revenue opportunities and new areas for business growth outside their standard business model.

“Informa Markets is an outstanding example of an organisation that not only understands the power of data but also leverages it for the betterment of their business and customers,'' said Felix Van de Maele, CEO and cofounder for Collibra. “Collibra is the ideal platform for organisations like Informa Markets wanting to make sure their data foundation is solid in order to grow their businesses with effective Data Intelligence. We look forward to supporting Informa on their mission to grow and maximise business value from data.”

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals to Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the US, Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and UK. For more information, visit collibra.com.

