Informa Pharma Intelligence Welcomes Duncan Emerton, PhD as New Director at Informa Pharma Consulting

0
06/03/2019 | 10:26am EDT

Leading pharma and healthcare consulting group brings on new director

LONDON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Pharma Intelligence today announced that Duncan Emerton, PhD has joined the team in the position of Director. A global expert in biosimilars and the pharmaceutical/biotech space, Dr. Emerton is also a well-known speaker and thought-leader with an established reputation within the healthcare markets Informa Pharma Intelligence serves.

Dr. Emerton has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, spanning roles in non-clinical and clinical R&D, sales, marketing, medical affairs, strategic consulting and business analysis. Most recently, Duncan was at FirstWord Group, where he was responsible for all syndicated disease analysis across a wide range of therapy areas, including respiratory, autoimmune, neurology, rare diseases and oncology.

“Much of my career has focused on working for and partnering with biopharma clients, including supporting strategy, research and bespoke consulting deliverables across varied market intelligence needs. In this new role within Informa Pharma Intelligence, I’m looking forward to supporting clients by utilizing Informa’s industry-leading data to deliver powerful intelligence solutions, strategy development needs, market research and much more.” said Dr. Emerton. More..

Media Contact   
Diffusion PR for Informa Pharma Intelligence
informapharma@diffusionpr.com 
646.571.0120

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
